5 Players You Should Target

The post 5 Players You Should Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 26-25. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 4 brought more significant injuries across the NFL. The most noteworthy one was the Giants losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Complicating things for fantasy managers is that four teams will be on a bye during Week 5. With that in mind, here are five Week 5 fantasy football sleepers that you should target to help keep your squad afloat. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans After receiving just 12 total carries through the first three weeks of the season, Marks was given 17 carries against the Titans in Week 4. He didn’t disappoint, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Nick Chubb has rushed for fewer than 50 yards in three of four games this season and isn’t the future at the position for the Texans, so we could see a lot more of Marks moving forward. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants The Giants have a massive hole to fill at wide receiver with Nabers now out. Last season, he received 170 targets. Looking to help fill in for him will be Slayton, who caught three of four targets for 44 yards against the Chargers last week. Slayton is a deep threat, posting an average depth of target of at least 12.1 yards in each of the last five seasons. Not only is he worth adding for a favorable Week…