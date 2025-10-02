2025-10-03 Friday

Crypto market maker GSR signs agreement to acquire US-licensed brokerage firm Equilibrium Capital Services

PANews reported on October 2 that according to official information, crypto capital markets company GSR announced today that it has signed an acquisition agreement to acquire Equilibrium Capital Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). GSR said the acquisition aims to expand its service offerings in the United States and develop additional compliance capabilities for institutional clients to meet growing institutional demand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Web3 Adoption Pushes Pepe Dollar And Nexchain Into the Spotlight as a Top Presale Token for 2025

Web3 adoption is transforming how investors approach early-stage opportunities in the crypto market. Beyond established assets, many are turning to presale crypto tokens that combine innovation, accessibility, and strong tokenomics. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) and Nexchain (NEX) are two projects currently drawing attention on the crypto presale list. Both represent different aspects of growth—Pepe Dollar through […] The post Web3 Adoption Pushes Pepe Dollar And Nexchain Into the Spotlight as a Top Presale Token for 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Robinhood Announces the Launch of Optimism (OP)

PANews reported on October 2 that according to its official Twitter account, Robinhood announced that it has officially launched OP, the native token of the Layer 2 solution Optimism.
Hugging Face co-founder challenges AI’s scientific potential

People are inclined to listen when AI startup Hugging Face co-founder shares their thoughts on the direction of science.
Sui Blockchain Explained (2025): Move Language, High-Speed Layer-1 & The Future of Web3

📌 Table of Contents What is Sui? The Silicon Valley Blockchain Revolution From Facebook’s Crypto Ruins: The Birth of Sui Move Language & Performance: Why Sui is Different Ecosystem & Partnerships: Where Sui Stands Today Real-World Applications: DeFi, NFTs & Gaming SUI Tokenomics Explained Sui in 2025: Growth, Challenges & Milestones FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions [...]]]>
Sui to Launch Synthetic Dollar Token Backed by Digital Assets

The project also involves Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: SUIG), making this one of the first collaborations between a […] The post Sui to Launch Synthetic Dollar Token Backed by Digital Assets appeared first on Coindoo.
Abu Dhabi reiterates ban on crypto mining on farms; violators face $27,000 fines and other penalties

PANews reported on October 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) recently reiterated the ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms in the emirate and warned that violators will face severe penalties. The agency said the move was due to the recent discovery that some farms were diverting land and electricity to digital asset mining, which conflicts with the prescribed use of farmland. It was also out of regulatory considerations for the huge energy consumption of crypto mining. Farms caught mining will be fined 100,000 dirhams (about $27,000), with fines doubled for repeat offenders. In addition to fines, penalties include power outages, equipment confiscation, and the suspension of all agricultural support services.
Here’s How Much XRP Could Be Worth By This Time in 2026

XRP’s potential growth could see 1000 XRP worth $20,000. Realfi’s XRP-powered platform revolutionizes real estate transactions, boosting adoption. Institutional investments in XRP ETFs are set to drive prices higher. The XRP community has been closely watching the cryptocurrency’s impressive growth over the past year. With XRP currently trading at around $2.95 per coin, Crypto X AiMan pointed out in a post on X that the value of 1000 XRP is now approximately $3,000. Notably, this is a sharp increase from October 2024, when 1000 XRP would have only cost about $600, marking a fivefold gain in less than a year. Crypto X AiMan speculates that XRP could continue its upward trajectory, potentially reaching Bitcoin’s market capitalization of $2.3 trillion by 2026. Should this happen, the price of one XRP could soar to $38, a twelvefold increase from its current value. With such potential, the analyst predicts that XRP could trade between $10 and $20 in 2026, bringing the value of 1000 XRP to $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. These predictions hinge on the assumption that XRP will continue to gain market adoption and institutional interest over the next few years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Has to Hold These 3 Levels for 3 Days or Risk a Bull Trap WHAT 1,000 $XRP WILL BE WORTH IN 2026!!! Are you ready?#XRP #Crypto #Ripple #ETF #Bitcoin #XRPArmy pic.twitter.com/7VIIzXGmoH — Crypto X AiMan (@CryptoXAiMan) October 2, 2025 Key Drivers Behind XRP’s Potential Growth According to Crypto X AiMan, several factors may contribute to XRP’s continued growth, particularly its increasing adoption by institutional investors. Several large financial institutions, including Fidelity, JP Morgan, and BlackRock, are reportedly preparing to launch XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This influx of institutional investment could lead to strong buying pressure, helping to drive XRP’s value further. Beyond institutional investment, XRP is seeing growing use in cross-border payments and decentralized finance applications on its ledger. The development of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and further adoption of tokenization solutions on XRP could also drive demand. While XRP’s current value stands at $2.95, experts like Crypto X AiMan predict that the coin could realistically reach $10 to $20 per XRP by 2026. This growth will depend on several factors, including market adoption and further institutional support, making XRP a cryptocurrency to watch closely in the coming years. Also Read: Vlad Tenev Predicts Widespread Asset Tokenization in the Next Five Years The post Here’s How Much XRP Could Be Worth By This Time in 2026 appeared first on 36Crypto.
Plasma CEO Addresses XPL Sale Rumors, Reinforces 3-Year Lockup

TLDR Plasma CEO Paul Faecks denied rumors of insider token sales and confirmed that all team and investor holdings are locked for three years with a one-year cliff. Faecks emphasized that Plasma’s focus is on building a stablecoin-focused Layer-1 blockchain, not engaging in short-term token speculation. The CEO rejected the claim that Plasma is an [...] The post Plasma CEO Addresses XPL Sale Rumors, Reinforces 3-Year Lockup appeared first on CoinCentral.
Best Crypto Presale: Investors Rotate to DeepSnitch AI For 500x Gains in 2026

Demand for crypto futures has remained high in 2025, further adding to the excitement around Bitcoin’s return to $118k. The […] The post Best Crypto Presale: Investors Rotate to DeepSnitch AI For 500x Gains in 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
