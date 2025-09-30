Burza MEXC
100M STRK, how it works and risks
The post 100M STRK, how it works and risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK. Non-custodial model, focused on bridge and delegation. Opportunity for DeFi, but technical and market risks remain. Bitcoin staking arrives on Starknet. The initiative, announced in a statement on September 30, 2025, was reported by specialized outlets such as Decrypt and The Block, and allocates 100 million STRK to incentivize activities related to Bitcoin on the network (100M STRK ≈ 12 million dollars at the exchange rate on 09/30/2025 according to reported estimates). According to the data collected by our editorial team through on‑chain dashboards like Dune and analysis reports on L2BEAT, in the hours following the announcement, there was a marked increase in queries and interest in metrics related to BTC bridged on Starknet. Industry analysts observe that an incentive program of this scale can generate spikes in TVL in the short term, but sustainability will depend on liquidity, reward design, and market risks. News in Brief: What’s Changing and for Whom Starknet now allows the use of tokenized BTC to contribute to network security through delegation. Users retain key control and earn rewards in STRK. That said, the initiative extends the use of BTC beyond traditional channels and complements the staking of the native token. According to the Starknet team and the foundation, the planned budget amounts to 100 million STRK to promote Bitcoin products and activities on an Ethereum layer-2. The operational details – official bridge, contracts, and schedule – are still being defined and will be published as soon as they are available. Actors and Products: Who Does What RE7 develops a yield product denominated in BTC on Starknet, designed to integrate “yield” streams with rewards in STRK. StarkWare emphasizes the non-custodial model, which enables delegation without relinquishing ownership of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:29
Solana Price Prediction And Major Ethereum News As Experts Call Layer Brett A Sleeping Giant
In the autumn of 1929, just before the stock market crash, investors believed railroad stocks represented the pinnacle of technological advancement and institutional validation. The parallels to today’s crypto landscape are striking: while Solana price prediction models celebrate the first SOL ETF launch and Ethereum news highlights ETH’s rebound above $4,000, over $1 billion in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:29
Altcoins today: Perpetual tokens shed over $1.3B as ASTER, AVNT, and APEX tumble
The post Altcoins today: Perpetual tokens shed over $1.3B as ASTER, AVNT, and APEX tumble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perp DEX tokens lost more than $1.3 billion in market value over the past day. ASTER, AVANTIS, and APEX drop up to 35%. Analysts anticipate significant rallies in October. Cryptocurrencies displayed weakness on Tuesday, with most currencies losing momentum after yesterday’s momentary jumps. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization plunged 1% in the past 24 hours to $3.89 trillion. Meanwhile, perpetual tokens underperformed the broader market. CoinGecko data shows Perp coins dropped 6.2% (or $1.35 billion) of their valuation within the last 24 hours to $21.47 billion at press time. The daily trading volume has jumped to $5.79 billion, signaling robust trading activity, potentially from market players quitting to avoid further losses. This article explores the trending projects in the perp space, including Aster, Avantis, and APEX. The trio has seen traction in the past few sessions as market interest shifts to the decentralized derivatives sector. ASTER down 10% Decentralized exchange Aster has gained attention with its latest performance, which saw it even outshining established projects like Circle in activity. Its native token soared to all-time highs of above $2.40 on September 24, displaying unmatched momentum in a month often plagued by bearish actions. Meanwhile, ASTER has plummeted by 10% in the past 24 hours to $1.72. Profit-taking after the latest rallies and broader market dips fuel ASTER’s downward trend on the daily chart. Meanwhile, whale accumulations from top investors like Mr Beast signals trust in Aster’s disruptive potential. AVNT extends weekly losses Avantis extended its weakness as perpetual tokens crashed. It is trading at $1.17 after losing 4% and more than 45% in the past seven days. Avantis has visibly lost the initial momentum that propelled its prices to record highs this month. While the project positions itself as a rival in derivatives trading, intense competition, liquidity crunches, and whale…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:26
Bet on UEFA Champions League with USDT: Top Blockchain Sportsbooks for Fast Payouts and Fair Play
Bet on the UEFA Champions League with USDT. Explore the best blockchain sportsbooks offering instant payouts, no-KYC access, and fair play in 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/01 00:24
On Par With Second-Term Average
The post On Par With Second-Term Average appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 30-11 net approval rating: Trump has a 43% approval rating and 54% disapproval rating in a New York Times/Siena poll released Tuesday that found his rating on a string of issues, from the economy to managing the Russia-Ukraine war, is underwater with voters, though his support among Republicans remains steady at about 90% (the poll of 1,313 registered voters was conducted Sept. 22-27 and has a margin of error of 3.2). Crime was the only issue, of seven the Times/Siena poll asked about, where Trump had a net positive approval rating of +1 point. Sept. 23-17: A Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,019 respondents conducted Sept. 19-21 found 41% approve of Trump’s job performance and 58% disapprove, a three-point net decline in his rating from the groups’ previous poll conducted Sept. 5-9 and a drop of six points in his approval rating since the start of his term (the most recent survey has a three-point margin of error). Trump said earlier Tuesday in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly he “was very proud to see this morning I have the highest poll numbers I ever had,” though it’s unclear what survey he was referring to. Meanwhile, another poll released Tuesday, from The Economist and YouGov found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is in fair or poor condition (the survey of 1,551 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 19 and 22). Sept. 19-13: The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 11-15 found 43% of 2,513 U.S. adults surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapprove, compared to 39% who approved in the groups’ April poll and 45% who approved in February (the latest survey has a margin of error of 2). Trump has a 42% average approval rating in his second term, consistent with Biden’s, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:24
BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs
Crypto presales remain the most exciting part of 2025’s market. Lyno AI (LYNO) is gaining traction with its AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage engine, raising over $32,000 in its Early Bird stage at $0.050 per token. Ozak AI (OZAK) follows closely, collecting $3.31 million and selling 909 million tokens in Phase 6 at $0.012. But BlockDAG stands [...] The post BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 00:00
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows Strength at $0.035 While Cardano (ADA) Bulls Nurse Brutal 14% Slump
While Cardano (ADA) is basking in a crushing 14% drop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is simply standing firm at $0.035. ADA bulls are fighting volatility and temporary crash, while MUTM is convincingly building ground among both retail and institutional investors because of its in-working DeFi utility. Mutuum Finance currently is at stage 6 level of $0.035 […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:00
BlackRock Now Holds 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply; Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why It’s ‘Extraordinary’
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:49
SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval
SEC releases a new framework for possible altcoin ETF approvals. Solana's (SOL) ETF approval could be confirmed imminently. Continue Reading:SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval The post SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:49
Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for cross-border payments
Visa is experimenting with pre-funding in stablecoin on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 22:01
