The post 100M STRK, how it works and risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK. Non-custodial model, focused on bridge and delegation. Opportunity for DeFi, but technical and market risks remain. Bitcoin staking arrives on Starknet. The initiative, announced in a statement on September 30, 2025, was reported by specialized outlets such as Decrypt and The Block, and allocates 100 million STRK to incentivize activities related to Bitcoin on the network (100M STRK ≈ 12 million dollars at the exchange rate on 09/30/2025 according to reported estimates). According to the data collected by our editorial team through on‑chain dashboards like Dune and analysis reports on L2BEAT, in the hours following the announcement, there was a marked increase in queries and interest in metrics related to BTC bridged on Starknet. Industry analysts observe that an incentive program of this scale can generate spikes in TVL in the short term, but sustainability will depend on liquidity, reward design, and market risks. News in Brief: What’s Changing and for Whom Starknet now allows the use of tokenized BTC to contribute to network security through delegation. Users retain key control and earn rewards in STRK. That said, the initiative extends the use of BTC beyond traditional channels and complements the staking of the native token. According to the Starknet team and the foundation, the planned budget amounts to 100 million STRK to promote Bitcoin products and activities on an Ethereum layer-2. The operational details – official bridge, contracts, and schedule – are still being defined and will be published as soon as they are available. Actors and Products: Who Does What RE7 develops a yield product denominated in BTC on Starknet, designed to integrate “yield” streams with rewards in STRK. StarkWare emphasizes the non-custodial model, which enables delegation without relinquishing ownership of the…