Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence?

Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence?

The post Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At Token2049 Singapore’s Real World AI Summit, IoTeX and a coalition of industry partners unveiled the Real-World AI Foundry. The global initiative aims to define shared standards for artificial intelligence grounded in live, verifiable data. IoTeX Pushes Boundaries of AI and Blockchain Integration Sponsored Sponsored The Foundry seeks to tackle limitations typical to AI, including reliance on static, historical datasets that power prediction but lack adaptability to real-world environments. Real-world models (RWMs) are central to the project. They operate as multimodal AI systems designed to integrate data from machines, sensors, and human interaction. Unlike large language models (LLMs) or traditional machine learning trained on archives, RWMs aim to perceive live events, learn cause-and-effect, and respond dynamically. “IoTeX and its partners are attempting to move AI from abstract prediction to grounded action. The Real-World AI Foundry brings together enterprises, researchers, AI innovators, and infrastructure providers to co-architect an open foundation for intelligence that is live, verifiable, and aligned with human values,” said Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX, in a statement shared with BeInCrypto. The initiative has attracted a broad alliance. Partners range from Vodafone and the Blockchain Association to crypto-native projects, including Theta Network, Filecoin (FIL), Aethir, Hashkey Chain, Drone Layer, and Taiko. Collectively, they have pledged to build under three guiding principles: Grounded — RWMs must be based on verified, real-time data. Open — Frameworks should be interoperable and open-source. Human — Governance must embed accountability and alignment with human values. Why the Timing Matters Sponsored Sponsored The launch comes as autonomous systems begin to influence sectors such as healthcare, energy, and mobility. Reliance on outdated or misaligned models poses increasing risks in these sectors. Traditional AI often struggles with context, novelty, and accountability, which are shortcomings that RWMs could address by training on live, trusted data. Still,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:32
Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

The post Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 29, 2025 14:11 Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) offers a breakthrough in robotic simulation, enhancing precision and adaptability by integrating neural models with traditional physics engines like Newton. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) is revolutionizing the field of robotics by addressing the limitations of classical analytic dynamics models. According to NVIDIA, NeRD’s innovative approach allows for more accurate and stable predictions in robotic simulations, even amidst complex, contact-rich environments. Understanding NeRD NeRD is a neural simulation framework that predicts the future states of articulated rigid bodies, such as robots, interacting with their environments. This framework utilizes differentiable models to generalize across various tasks and environments, effectively narrowing the gap between simulation and real-world applications. Unlike traditional task-specific simulators, NeRD can be used as a drop-in backend within physics engines like Newton, allowing teams to switch the physics solver without overhauling existing policy-learning environments. This adaptability is crucial for continuous improvement of robot dynamics through both simulations and real-world experiences. NeRD’s Technological Advancements NeRD distinguishes itself with two main innovations: its hybrid prediction framework and robot-centric input parameterization. By replacing the time integration component of traditional simulators, NeRD leverages intermediate simulation quantities to evolve robot dynamics accurately and efficiently. This approach prevents overfitting to specific tasks, enhancing the model’s generalizability. The robot-centric parameterization transforms state and contact-related inputs into the robot’s base frame, enabling reliable predictions at new spatial locations. This enhances the model’s long-horizon prediction accuracy, crucial for complex robotic tasks. Training and Implementation NeRD models are trained using a task-agnostic approach, collecting extensive simulation data to ensure robust model training. Once trained, these models can be integrated into modular physics engines like Newton, serving as interchangeable solvers for existing analytical dynamics and contact solvers. This integration facilitates the reuse of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:31
Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS

Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS

TLDR Adrienne Harris led NYDFS for four years, shaping crypto regulations. Kaitlin Aslow will become NYDFS’ acting superintendent on October 18. Under Harris, NYDFS took action against major firms like Robinhood. Harris was the first New York representative in the U.S. FSOC. Adrienne Harris, the long-serving head of the New York Department of Financial Services [...] The post Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 00:27
Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets

Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets

The post Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Europe is taking a massive leap toward regulated digital finance as Circle and Deutsche Börse join forces to embed stablecoins into core market infrastructure. Circle’s USDC and EURC Take Aim at Legacy Systems Via Deutsche Börse Global integration of digital assets into regulated markets is gaining momentum, with Europe emerging as a central hub for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/deutsche-borse-teams-with-circle-as-stablecoins-push-into-core-euro-markets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:13
A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem

A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem

The post A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX is a popular cryptocurrency trading platform known for offering a wide range of trading products and innovative features. FTT has become a popular token in the cryptocurrency market due to the success and growth of the FTX exchange. The platform’s continuous development of new features and products has contributed to the token’s demand and utility. FTT is integrated into the broader FTX ecosystem, which includes various products such as futures and options trading, spot markets, and tokenized stocks. FTX token (FTT) FTT is a utility token that serves various functions within the FTX exchange ecosystem. FTT holders have governance rights on the FTX platform, allowing them to vote on certain platform decisions and proposals. Holders of FTT can also benefit from several features and incentives offered by the platform. They can receive fee discounts on trading fees when they use FTT to pay for their trading fees on the FTX exchange. FTT holders have the ability to create and redeem certain leveraged tokens on the FTX platform. Moreover, FTX conducts regular buybacks of FTT tokens using a portion of the exchange’s revenue. The bought-back tokens are then burned (permanently removed from circulation), reducing the overall supply of FTT over time. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/ftx-token-ftt-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:10
Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development

Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development

TLDR Boeing eyes 737 MAX successor as shares dip 1.8% amid production woes Boeing starts work on new jet while FAA eases rules, stock slips 1.8% Boeing launches 737 MAX replacement effort; investors show concern Boeing’s new narrowbody project stirs market jitters, shares down 1.8% Boeing pivots to next-gen jet as FAA restores limits, stock [...] The post Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 00:10
Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits

Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits

The post Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Farley, CEO, Ford speaks onstage during the Reindustrialize Conference 2025 on July 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images DETROIT – Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for all-electric vehicles to be slashed in half next month following the end of federal tax incentives on Wednesday. Farley on Tuesday said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if sales of EVs fell from a market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends. “I think it’s going to be a vibrant industry, but it’s going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought, especially with the policy change in the tail pipe emissions, plus the $7,500 consumer incentive going away,” he said during a Ford event about promoting skilled trades and workers in Detroit. “We’re going to find out in a month. I wouldn’t be surprised that the EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5%.” Farley said the industry learned that “partial electrification,” such as hybrids, are easier for customers to accept for the time being. Farley said his Model e EV team is analyzing the demand for non-gas-powered vehicles each day. The company currently offers a handful of all-electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning pickup, which can top $90,000, and Mustang Mach-E crossover in the U.S. The federal EV incentives of up to $7,500 are coming to an end as part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which stripped the old enticement but included some perks for buying a U.S.-assembled vehicle, regardless of it being an EV. “Customers are not interested in the $75,000 electric vehicle. They find them interesting. They’re fast, they’re efficient, you don’t go to the gas station, but they’re expensive,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:48
FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race

FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race

The post FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST – FEBRUARY 10: Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 10, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images FIFA has thrown Group C of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers wide open after docking South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena started the 2–0 win over Lesotho in March despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier matches, which should have triggered a suspension. The match has since been overturned, with Lesotho awarded a 3–0 victory, while the South African Football Association has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately $12,500 USD). From Control to Chaos Before the ruling, Bafana Bafana sat comfortably on 17 points, in control of the group. The sanction, however, dropped them back to 14 points, level with Benin but trailing on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda remain firmly in contention on 11 points each. What was once a two-horse race is now a four-way sprint for a single ticket to the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Only the group winners qualify directly; second place faces a gruelling playoff path that may still end in elimination. Tight Standings, Crucial Fixtures Benin players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The October international window will decide everything. On October 10, Benin travel to Kigali to face Rwanda, Lesotho hosts Nigeria, and South Africa hosts Zimbabwe. Four days later,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:45
Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High as Company Ups Ante on Prediction Markets

Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High as Company Ups Ante on Prediction Markets

Robinhood soared to a new share price high Tuesday following a report that the company may expand its prediction offerings outside the U.S.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:37
Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For 'Final Rotiation' As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push

Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For 'Final Rotiation' As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is hovering around $113,000 as analysts expect the crypto king to stage a dominance rebound in the upcoming month.read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:37
