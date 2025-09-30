Burza MEXC
Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins
The post Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins. Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings. Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management. The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains. The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU. This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:38
WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility
The post WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release WSPN and dtcpay to Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wspn-and-dtcpay-to-launch-wusd-card-expanding-digital-payment-accessibility/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:23
ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks
The post ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The European Central Bank (ECB) is calling for bans or stricter oversight on multi-issuance stablecoins due to crash fears. The ECB highlights concerns that stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity can create financial stability risks. The European Central Bank is pushing for stricter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins, citing concerns that rapid expansion of these digital assets could trigger broader financial instability without proper oversight. The ECB has recommended addressing gaps in rules for third-country stablecoin issuers to prevent inconsistencies in multi-jurisdictional operations. The regulatory push targets stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity, which European authorities view as potentially creating reserve mismatches and redemption issues. European authorities are emphasizing the need for foreign stablecoin providers to align with EU standards. This represents a more cautious regulatory approach compared to experimental stablecoin launches in Asia. Recent ECB statements call for global coordination on crypto assets to mitigate risks from rapid stablecoin expansion. The central bank’s oversight body is actively urging stricter rules on foreign stablecoin issuers to close regulatory loopholes and ensure equivalence in standards. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/eu-watchdog-multi-issuance-stablecoin-ban-crash-fears/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:05
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10
Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle. Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance Chainlink continues [...] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 00:00
Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets
TLDR: Deutsche Börse and Circle signed an MoU to integrate EURC and USDC into Europe’s regulated financial infrastructure. Stablecoin trading will start on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX and 360T platforms with custody managed by Clearstream and Crypto Finance. Circle’s EURC and USDC adoption is supported by MiCAR, the EU’s first full framework for digital asset regulation. [...] The post Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 23:59
SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV on Ethereum DeFi
The post SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV on Ethereum DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SG‑FORGE, the digital division of Société Générale, brings its regulated stablecoins EURCV and USDCV into DeFi protocols on Ethereum. The coins are now available on Morpho for lending and borrowing, and on Uniswap for spot trading, with smart contracts ensuring continuous operation. In this context, the initiative aims to connect regulated finance and on‑chain infrastructure, offering greater transparency and traceability. Information about the launch is detailed in the official SG‑FORGE newsroom and has been covered by the specialized press SG‑FORGE newsroom and by CoinDesk, which documented the announcement of the CoinVertible dollar launch in June 2025. According to the data collected by our editorial team, confirmed by the official communications from the issuer, deployments on Ethereum continued between June and September 2025 and received initial operational integrations on market makers and lending protocols. Industry analysts we spoke with note that direct integration on Morpho and Uniswap reduces operational on-ramps for institutional counterparties while maintaining stricter compliance controls. What SG‑FORGE has announced The company announced the availability of EURCV (euro) and USDCV (dollar) on DeFi protocols based on Ethereum, expanding the distribution of its assets beyond traditional exchanges and brokers. The innovation enables on‑chain lending, borrowing, and spot trading operations. DeFi Loans with EURCV on Morpho On Morpho, users can now use EURCV to lend or borrow, using cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH as collateral. Tokenized instruments are also supported, such as money market funds USTBL and EUTBL – which invest in US and Eurozone T-Bills – regulated by the French AMF. The integration on Morpho reduces operational friction and introduces risk management guided by on-chain parameters, maintaining a collateral profile close to traditional finance. It should be noted that this favors more granular control of positions and better composability with other protocols. Swap spot with USDCV on Uniswap On Uniswap,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:56
Citi sees global AI compute demand sending AI spending to $2.8T
American multinational investment bank Citigroup revised its projections for AI-related infrastructure investment by tech giants upward to exceed $2.8 trillion through 2029. The revision comes on top of the initial projection of $2.3 trillion estimated earlier. The investment banking group opines this growth will be driven by aggressive early investments by hyperscalers and a growing […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:48
SEC weighs plan to allow blockchain-based stock trading amid crypto push: Report
The SEC is exploring a plan to let blockchain-based versions of stocks trade on crypto exchanges, signaling growing support for tokenization. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly developing a plan to allow blockchain-registered versions of stocks to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges — a move that would mark a significant step toward integrating digital asset technology into the traditional financial system.The proposal, still in early stages, would let investors buy and sell stock tokens — digital representations of shares in publicly traded companies — on approved crypto platforms, The Information reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The initiative reflects growing regulatory openness to tokenization, the process of creating blockchain-based tokens that mirror ownership of traditional assets. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:44
How China’s AI Hospital is Redefining the Future of Healthcare
China’s healthcare technology landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent history. The recent unveiling of the world's first virtual AI hospital in China represents the first true leap towards “AI-first” healthcare delivery. Beijing has implemented a series of forward-thinking legislative initiatives designed to foster innovation while ensuring public safety.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 23:40
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 30
Can drop of Solana (SOL) continue to $200 zone?
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:36
