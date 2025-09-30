Burza MEXC
Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance
The post Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phantom has announced the launch of Phantom Cash, a new consumer payments offering that transforms its crypto wallet into a broader money app. The product allows users to fund balances instantly with a bank or card, buy and sell crypto without fees on stablecoins, pay with Visa through Apple Pay or Google Pay, and send money to peers. The service is underpinned by CASH, a stablecoin issued via Bridge — the infrastructure company Stripe acquired earlier this year. Phantom Cash marks the first deployment of Open Issuance, a platform Stripe unveiled at its annual product showcase in New York. Open Issuance allows businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code. It outsources reserve management to institutions including BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Fidelity, and Superstate. Liquidity is handled by Lead Bank, and stablecoins minted through Open Issuance are interoperable with each other, lowering costs for conversion and settlement. Phantom’s adoption gives Stripe an early, visible use case for its new infrastructure and highlights its ambition to move stablecoins from niche crypto use into mainstream payments. Stripe executives framed the launch as part of a push into “agentic commerce,” where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Alongside Phantom, new stablecoins such as mUSD for Metamask and USDH for Hyperliquid will also issue on Open Issuance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/phantom-unveils-phantom-cash
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:44
Podiel
Elon Musk renews Wikipedia feud, pitches xAI's Grokipedia as massive improvement
Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new knowledge resource he calls “Grokipedia.” The tech giant has said that it will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Grokipedia will be built using Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI. In an X post, Musk said, “Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of […]
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:34
Podiel
Litecoin Whale Buys $100M LTC, DNSBTC Offers Free Cloud Mining With $60 Starting Bonus
When a massive whale transaction shook the markets last week, with one investor scooping up over $100 million worth of Litecoin (LTC) in a single move, headlines lit up across The post Litecoin Whale Buys $100M LTC, DNSBTC Offers Free Cloud Mining With $60 Starting Bonus appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Podiel
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/01 00:26
Podiel
Société Générale Integrates EURCV and USDCV Stablecoins with Uniswap
TLDR Société Générale’s SG-FORGE has deployed EURCV and USDCV stablecoins on Ethereum-based platforms, including Morpho and Uniswap. The integration allows users to borrow, lend, and trade SG-FORGE’s stablecoins in a fully on-chain environment. SG-FORGE partners with MEV Capital to manage collateral eligibility and risk management on the Morpho protocol. Flowdesk will supply liquidity to ensure [...] The post Société Générale Integrates EURCV and USDCV Stablecoins with Uniswap appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 00:26
Podiel
Federal Reserve Official Puts Stablecoins at Center of America’s Payment Future
Rather than treating them as a novelty, Waller positioned the tokens as part of America’s long-standing culture of financial innovation […] The post Federal Reserve Official Puts Stablecoins at Center of America’s Payment Future appeared first on Coindoo.
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/01 00:16
Podiel
MicroStrategy Faces Rising Dilution Risk as Bitcoin Purchases Continue
TLDR MicroStrategy has issued 3.2M shares to fund Bitcoin purchases since August. The company’s stock price continues to underperform Bitcoin’s market gains. 94% of recent Bitcoin acquisitions were funded through stock dilution. MicroStrategy removed guardrails protecting shareholders from excessive dilution. MicroStrategy is under growing scrutiny as it continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company [...] The post MicroStrategy Faces Rising Dilution Risk as Bitcoin Purchases Continue appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 00:01
Podiel
Price Target Hiked to $40 at Benchmark
The post Price Target Hiked to $40 at Benchmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bakkt (BKKT) may have surged 170% in just two weeks, but one Wall Street firm says the rally hasn’t erased the stock’s upside potential. Broker Benchmark raised its price target on the crypto infrastructure company to $40 from $13, while reiterating its buy rating on the stock. The shares were 2% higher in early trade, around $26. Even after the run-up, Bakkt trades at just 9.9 times estimated 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer. That’s far below peers including Coinbase (24.1x), Robinhood (45.5x) and Circle (49.9x). Benchmark argues the relative discount makes the stock look inexpensive given its growth profile. The rally, Palmer said, validates the strategic reset under CEO Akshay Naheta, who took sole leadership in August. The firm has opportunities in three areas: crypto infrastructure, stablecoin payments and a newly unveiled BTC$113,191.54 treasury strategy. The company has sold off its custody division and is in the process of exiting its legacy loyalty business, both of which were costly and non-core. With those units gone, Benchmark expects Bakkt to achieve profitability in the first half of 2026. Investors also took note of the appointment of fintech veteran Mike Alfred to Bakkt’s board on Sept. 22. Alfred, who founded retirement transparency platform BrightScope and blockchain analytics firm Digital Assets Data, brings experience in both financial services and digital infrastructure. Benchmark said his addition should enhance Bakkt’s decision-making as it scales. Read more: Bakkt Rated Buy With 44% Upside on Stablecoin Growth Potential: Clear Street Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/bakkt-shares-still-look-cheap-after-170-rally-benchmark
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:55
Podiel
XRP’s Dream of Replacing SWIFT Fades as SWIFT Launches Blockchain Ledger
TLDR SWIFT has introduced a blockchain-based shared ledger designed to modernize cross-border payments. Over 30 global financial institutions, including JPMorgan and HSBC, are backing SWIFT’s new blockchain initiative. The blockchain ledger will enable real-time, always-on records of transactions, improving interoperability with digital assets. Ripple’s long-standing ambition to replace SWIFT’s payment system faces significant setbacks due [...] The post XRP’s Dream of Replacing SWIFT Fades as SWIFT Launches Blockchain Ledger appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:54
Podiel
Hard Work Is Dead: Why Leverage (Not Hustle) Rules the Creator Economy
The industrial-age formula “work harder = get more” is broken. In the creator economy, leverage—not effort—determines results. Permissionless leverage (code, content, community) lets anyone scale impact infinitely without permission from bosses or banks. Stop grinding in 1:1 mode and start stacking leverage multipliers if you want exponential growth.
Podiel
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 23:28
Podiel
Tokenization 2025: the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun
The capitalization of stablecoins is nearing $280 billion, supporting the increasingly growing tokenization of RWA.
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 20:55
Podiel
