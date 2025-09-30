Burza MEXC
Giant Whale Declares “Enough!” on the Recently Popular Altcoin, Makes a Massive Sell! Makes $148 Million Profit!
The post Giant Whale Declares “Enough!” on the Recently Popular Altcoin, Makes a Massive Sell! Makes $148 Million Profit! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While large sums of money can be earned in the cryptocurrency market, unexpectedly large losses can also be encountered. At this point, one whale made a huge profit and caught the market’s attention. According to Lookonchain’s post, an early-stage Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale made a profit of $148.6 million by selling. Accordingly, an early-stage whale holding 5.07 million HYPE recently sold 4.99 million HYPE at an average price of $45.82 (approximately $228.76 million), making a profit of $148.63 million. Nine months ago, the whale purchased 5.07 million HYPE at an average price of $16.23. The whale that still has HYPE currently only has 77,089 HYPE (about $3.37 million). According to Coinmarketcap data, Hyperliquid, ranked 11th by market capitalization, has increased by 1307% in the last 12 months. HYPE, which reached as high as $59 in September, is trading at $45 at the time of writing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/giant-whale-declares-enough-on-the-recently-popular-altcoin-makes-a-massive-sell-makes-148-million-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:37
Tether could become the most profitable company in history: Bitwise CIO
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says Tether could one day surpass Saudi Aramco as the most profitable company in history. The crypto industry is often underestimated by mainstream finance. According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, critics overlook a key point: the…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 00:23
Bitcoin becomes a problem: $10.3B dilution risk stares MicroStrategy in the face
Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase lifted its stock, but shareholder dilution reignited old debates.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:00
Bloomberg Analyst Compares Tokenized Stocks and ETFs
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bloomberg-tokenized-stocks-etf-comparison/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:59
SEC Drives Forward on Altcoin ETFs
With the whirlwind approval of the Bitcoin ETF last year, investor anticipation has gradually shifted towards the potential endorsement of altcoin ETFs. A notable step forward was marked recently when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a new listing framework, hinting at the possibility of altcoin ETF approvals.Continue Reading:SEC Drives Forward on Altcoin ETFs
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:55
Big Money Dumps Bitcoin – But Is The ‘Alt‑Season’ Narrative Overblown?
Crypto funds have logged $812M weekly outflows, driven by Bitcoin and Ethereum, while Solana and XRP have recorded inflows. Strong U.S. data has shifted rate expectations, and discussion about a potential altseason has persisted despite thinner altcoin liquidity.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:41
Why Selling This Crypto Coin Too Early Cost Me $10,000
I thought I was being smart when I sold this crypto coin for a quick profit. A few weeks later, that small win could have been a $10,000…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/30 23:38
Top Cryptos to Accumulate in Q4: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Overthrows Ripple (XRP) as the Best Pick
As the crypto market enters the fourth quarter of 2025, investors are cautious about which coins are likely to make the biggest gains before the bull cycle reaches its peak. BTC and ETH remain safe choices, but altcoins are vying for attention. Ripple (XRP) has been a reliable investment option for both institutional and individual […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:26
IBIT surpasses Deribit: Bitcoin options at around $38B, shift towards regulated markets
As of September 30, 2025, the open interest on options linked to IBIT reached approximately $38 billion, surpassing Deribit's $32 billion.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 21:57
The Mutuum Finance Ecosystem
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its multi-phase presale, having already raised $16,550,000 since launch. The project is currently in Phase 6, which is 50% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0,04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, before ultimately reaching $ 0.06 at launch.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 19:26
