While large sums of money can be earned in the cryptocurrency market, unexpectedly large losses can also be encountered. At this point, one whale made a huge profit and caught the market's attention. According to Lookonchain's post, an early-stage Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale made a profit of $148.6 million by selling. Accordingly, an early-stage whale holding 5.07 million HYPE recently sold 4.99 million HYPE at an average price of $45.82 (approximately $228.76 million), making a profit of $148.63 million. Nine months ago, the whale purchased 5.07 million HYPE at an average price of $16.23. The whale that still has HYPE currently only has 77,089 HYPE (about $3.37 million). According to Coinmarketcap data, Hyperliquid, ranked 11th by market capitalization, has increased by 1307% in the last 12 months. HYPE, which reached as high as $59 in September, is trading at $45 at the time of writing.