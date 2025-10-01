Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’

Whiskey Myers (L-R) Tony Kent, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves and Jeff Hogg Credit: Jay Blakesberg Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example. It's definitely a rocker with all eleven tracks written by frontman Cody Cannon (an extraordinary songwriter), and featuring the high-energy instrumental backing that gives the band its signature sound. Known for pushing themselves to new heights with every album, Whiskey Myers – who produced the last two on their own – brought in GRAMMY-winning producer, Jay Joyce, for this one. (Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, and others.) "Whomp Whack Thunder" album cover Courtesy of Wiggy Thump Records "You don't want your sound to get stale and even though the last two albums were vastly different, we wanted to bring in a producer to add a different element," Cannon explains. "And Jay is amazing. He's not heavy handed and is really good at bringing out the best in the band. He has so much foresight and knows what it's going to sound like before you do. He's three or four steps ahead, like a chess player." The proof is in the music. From hard rockers like "Icarus," "Tailspin," "Midnight Woman," and "Break These Chains" to slower, more soulful songs with a message, like "Rowdy Days" and "Born to Do," every song is worth the journey. "It was good to have an outside ear," notes Tony Kent, percussionist. "Jay pushed us, but he kept what I feel like makes us magic. So, it was a great collaboration." Whomp Whack Thunder is Whiskey Myers first album in three years. But like all six studio albums before it, it was worth…