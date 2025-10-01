2025-10-03 Friday

AsiaStrategy Buys 30 Bitcoin In New Aggressive Crypto Push

The post AsiaStrategy Buys 30 Bitcoin In New Aggressive Crypto Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AsiaStrategy (Nasdaq: SORA), a Hong Kong-based institutional digital asset firm, has partnered with Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, to serve as its primary custodian and settlement infrastructure provider. The partnership marks a major step in AsiaStrategy’s cross-border Bitcoin treasury strategy across the US–Asia corridor.  Alongside announcing the collaboration, AsiaStrategy disclosed that it purchased 30 bitcoin on September 30, according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “Working with Anchorage Digital enables AsiaStrategy to further advance our Bitcoin treasury strategy across the region, backing our ongoing expansion and ensuring we have the custody infrastructure to scale securely,” said Luke Liu, Chief Investment Officer of AsiaStrategy.  From watches to digital luxury Founded in 2001, AsiaStrategy initially specialized in trading and distributing luxury watches. In May 2025, the firm rebranded to focus exclusively on digital assets and blockchain innovation, positioning itself as a pioneering institutional player in bitcoin treasury management throughout Asia. “Following our rebranding to focus on the digital asset innovation era, we purchased 30 BTC through the Anchorage Digital platform, reinforcing our aggressive push to lead Bitcoin treasury strategy in Asia,” Liu said.  Anchorage Digital provides institutions with a comprehensive suite of services, including trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, and stablecoin issuance.  The collaboration gives AsiaStrategy access to Anchorage Digital’s secure infrastructure for its cross-border bitcoin operations, enabling efficient custody and settlement between the U.S. and Asian markets. The company emphasized that its roadmap includes more bitcoin acquisitions as part of its broader strategy to establish a significant institutional presence in the region’s cryptocurrency ecosystem. Earlier this month, Sora Ventures launched “Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund,” backed by $200 million from regional partners, aiming to acquire $1 billion in bitcoin over the next six months.  Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/asiastrategy-buys-30-bitcoin-in-aggressive-treasury-push-partners-with-anchorage-digital
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:40
Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Struggle While BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal

The post Ozak AI & Bitcoin Hyper Struggle While BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 20:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale and BWT Alpine F1® Team activations outshine bitcoin hyper price and Ozak AI projections as the best crypto presale 2025. Many traders looking at Bitcoin Hyper see the same pattern, it talks big on speed but still lacks clear adoption. Ozak AI promises predictive AI-driven insights, yet it remains tied to presale milestones rather than live use cases. So here’s the question: if both of these projects carry gaps, where can investors actually look for the best crypto presale that proves utility before launch? That’s exactly where BlockDAG (BDAG) steps in. Partnered with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, BlockDAG isn’t just showing a logo on a car. It’s rolling out simulators, Web3 fan zones, and digital integrations backed by its DAG-based architecture. Real adoption is happening now, not promised later. BlockDAG separates itself from hype-only tokens, making it the clear best crypto presale 2025 pick. BlockDAG Brings Tech to the Track BlockDAG’s multi-year deal with the BWT Alpine F1® Team is not about sticking a logo on a race car. It is about proving how blockchain can actually work in the real world. The partnership connects BlockDAG’s DAG-based infrastructure with interactive fan simulators, Web3 fan zones, and digital experiences that run during race weekends. Fans get to engage with the sport through tools powered by blockchain, showing adoption on a stage far bigger than a token launch. This is the type of alignment that separates BlockDAG from projects that only talk about potential. While others stay stuck in marketing promises, BlockDAG is building activations that millions of fans can try, test, and share. It is what makes this project look like the best crypto presale right now, because utility is already being delivered before mainnet even goes live.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:39
Dr. Jonathan Chang Joins 0G Foundation Board to Drive Decentralized AI Adoption

The post Dr. Jonathan Chang Joins 0G Foundation Board to Drive Decentralized AI Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dr. Chang will contribute to the growth of the understanding and adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) in his role as Director. Moreover, Dr. Chang will use his worldwide network and business expertise in his new position as Director of the 0G Foundation, with an emphasis on promoting AI education. Dr. Jonathan Chang has been appointed to the board of directors of the 0G Foundation, which is in charge of the development of the global 0G ecosystem. Dr. Chang will contribute to the growth of the understanding and adoption of decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) in his role as Director. Dr. Chang is a dedicated technologist, researcher, educator, and entrepreneur who will advocate for the deployment of DeAI as a public benefit at 0G Foundation. He is well-positioned to promote the decentralized and transparent use of artificial intelligence in the real world thanks to his wide-ranging commercial and public sector relationships worldwide. Commenting on his appointment, Dr Jonathan Chang said: “I’m excited to support Web3’s largest decentralized AI operating system and Layer-1 ecosystem in its mission to make AI a public good. 0G’s infinitely scalable infrastructure composed of an L1 modular blockchain, cost-efficient storage, verifiable AI, generative agents, and a unified service marketplace, forms a thriving ecosystem that has secured over USD $350M in committed funding.” “My mandate is to work with policymakers, governments, and institutions worldwide to advance decentralized AI, while funding education and research with top universities to prepare for a fast-changing AI world.” Before joining the 0G Foundation, Dr. Chang was the CEO of Heritage Singapore, where he oversaw immersive cultural experiences and contributed to the advancement of innovation in the museum and heritage industry. These featured major events that draw millions of tourists each year, such the Singapore Night Festival and the Singapore Heritage Festival. Prior to this,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:35
Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’

The post Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whiskey Myers (L-R) Tony Kent, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves and Jeff Hogg Credit: Jay Blakesberg Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example. It’s definitely a rocker with all eleven tracks written by frontman Cody Cannon (an extraordinary songwriter), and featuring the high-energy instrumental backing that gives the band its signature sound. Known for pushing themselves to new heights with every album, Whiskey Myers – who produced the last two on their own – brought in GRAMMY-winning producer, Jay Joyce, for this one. (Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, and others.) “Whomp Whack Thunder” album cover Courtesy of Wiggy Thump Records “You don’t want your sound to get stale and even though the last two albums were vastly different, we wanted to bring in a producer to add a different element,” Cannon explains. “And Jay is amazing. He’s not heavy handed and is really good at bringing out the best in the band. He has so much foresight and knows what it’s going to sound like before you do. He’s three or four steps ahead, like a chess player.” The proof is in the music. From hard rockers like “Icarus,” “Tailspin,” “Midnight Woman,” and “Break These Chains” to slower, more soulful songs with a message, like “Rowdy Days” and “Born to Do,” every song is worth the journey. “It was good to have an outside ear,” notes Tony Kent, percussionist. “Jay pushed us, but he kept what I feel like makes us magic. So, it was a great collaboration.” Whomp Whack Thunder is Whiskey Myers first album in three years. But like all six studio albums before it, it was worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:33
Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests

The post Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld, Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Variety via Getty Images Between his big box office blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Anyone But You to his streaming success with Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating leading men today – and yet, it feels like he is just getting started in telling the crowd-pleasing stories he wants to tell in Hollywood. “I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show.” Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series. Disney Powell, 36, is referring to his latest project, a new limited series titled Chad Powers, which is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers is co-created and co-written for television by Powell, as well as executive produced by the star of this six-episode series. It tells the story of Russ Holliday, an ego-driven former college football star, who is now remembered by the public for his painful loss and bad sportsmanship years earlier. Determined to finally get his life back on track and return to his love of football, Holliday decides to disguise himself as a dorky newcomer named Chad Powers. Sitting down with Powell and his Chad Powers co-star, actor Steve Zahn who plays Coach Jake Hudson, I wondered what it was for Powell about what he has been seeing within the television landscape lately, that made him feel that this new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:21
Bitcoin Reclaims $114K as Bulls Dominate & Whale Buys $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day

The post Bitcoin Reclaims $114K as Bulls Dominate & Whale Buys $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Reclaims $114K as Bulls Dominate & Whale Buys $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ben is a freelance writer specializing in crypto developments (mainly altcoins) and the intricate ways global economics shape the digital asset space. His B.Ed. in Education provides a unique foundation for his writing, enabling him to distill complex crypto concepts and market shifts into clear, digestible insights. This skill is key to helping readers adapt and apply their understanding to the ever-evolving world of crypto investment. Passionate about making crypto accessible, Ben crafts content designed to educate a broad audience, from current market events to the essential foundational knowledge that underpins them. His goal is to empower readers through understanding. When he’s not immersed in crypto analysis and breaking down complex topics, Ben is an avid Pokémon fan and enjoys all things Disney. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-bull-surge-close-as-whale-buys-329k-bitcoin-hyper/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:13
X to overhaul creator payouts to target engagement farmers

The post X to overhaul creator payouts to target engagement farmers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has announced efforts on a new creator payout system that will reduce engagement spam and low-quality bait from users who try to game the system. According to Nikita Bier, X  product head, the social media platform needs to off-ramp to a different system. X is positioning this as a way to encourage higher-quality content and combat engagement farming. As data shows, most users engage in low-effort posts like meme recycling, outrage triggers, and fake debates just to generate replies, comments, and clicks.  The new payout system will aim to tie payouts more closely to meaningful engagement, especially from paying or premium users. X is working to reduce rewards for those cheap engagement tricks. To that end, Nikita Bier has announced, “Over the next week, I’ll be dropping some small upgrades for power users. Most of these things were quick fixes that somehow fell through the cracks. Stay tuned.” Cut the spam, cut the noise, and boost actual quality X has faced advertiser pullbacks and volatility. Since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, users and advertisers have experienced losses due to concerns about brand safety, as well as a decline in trust following Musk’s controversial comments and actions. Shifting away from pure ad-dependency gives more flexibility.  If all goes as planned and premium users’ engagement becomes more valuable, that will further tie the platform’s financial health to subscriptions and a more committed user base. However, “quality” is subjective. Some content is deeply niche, some is playful, some is controversial for valid reasons. If “quality” equals high interaction from premium users, not just high raw numbers, that’s an improvement but it also can skew toward content that already appeals to elites or “paid user” demographics. One user asked, “Bier, please fix the monetization. I have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:12
Fidelity Expands BTC and ETH Holdings After Sustained Gains

The post Fidelity Expands BTC and ETH Holdings After Sustained Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fidelity has added BTC for $298.7 million. It has also expanded ETH holdings by $202.2 million. BTC price and ETH price have comparatively surged over the past 24 hours. Fidelity has expanded its holdings for Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens. The move comes at a time when BTC price and ETH price are starting to maintain their positive moves. The collective worth of expanded holdings comes to more than $400 million, when respective transactions were executed. BlackRock recently added Ether worth over $154 million. These moves have sparked optimism also towards Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF. Fidelity Adds BTC and ETH Holdings Fidelity has substantially added crypto tokens to its current holdings. The first transaction reported was for BTC with a total value of approximately $298.7 million. The second transaction reported that Fidelity added ETH worth around $202.2 million to its portfolio. This is being looked at from the perspective of accumulation backed by the sustained gains. Interestingly, Spot Bitcoin ETF and Spot Ethereum ETF recorded inflows of $518 million and $546.9 million, respectively, on September 29, 2025. The inward movement of funds comes a week after both ETFs recorded major inflows. BTC Price and ETH Price Drive Expansion of BTC and ETH holdings by Fidelity comes at a time when BTC price and ETH price are driving upticks. Bitcoin tokens, for starters, are up by 0.7% over the past 24 hours and are being exchanged at $112,884.02. BTC price had earlier peaked above the milestone of $114.50k. While the current price is down comparatively, such an accumulation has triggered anticipation that more upticks are on the way. ETH price is currently up by 0.59% over the last 24 hours, trading at $4,153.08. It was briefly traded above $4,225 but the price has, since then, plummeted slightly. BTC price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:11
Surviving Disruption, Following The Money

The post Surviving Disruption, Following The Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Future of Green Jobs Photo by @micheile It has been a brutal year for many of the most senior sustainability leaders in financial institutions across Europe and the US, with teams downsized, leadership positions cut, and reporting functions absorbed into mainstream departments. In Asia, by contrast, green finance jobs are growing as capital flows into clean energy, grids and electric mobility reach record levels. The macro direction is clear: disruption is inevitable. We are already deep into a turbulent transition – messy, uneven, and impossible to reconcile with business as usual. Plausible disruption scenarios include the breakdown of parts of the food system, a climate-induced credit crunch through uninsurability, or major supply-chain shocks. Any of them would have immediate implications for financial institutions and jobs within them. Disruption will not be contained to sustainability teams. It will cascade through risk, strategy, lending, investment, technology, and client functions. At the same time, turbulence and innovation will unlock major economic opportunities. The next wave of growth will come from new technologies and business models designed for a carbon- and resource-constrained world. But these will not be “green jobs” in the way they were understood in the past. Green jobs in finance have never been a constant. Early roles often emerged out of CSR, communications or technical compliance teams. As societal concerns about the future grew, financial institutions chased the zeitgeist – creating dedicated sustainability teams to manage those expectations and support the development of ambitious targets and new ‘green’ products. These teams swelled during the ESG boom, in response to burgeoning reporting burdens – then shrank in the ensuing backlash. The pattern is clear: jobs follow market cycles and political winds, and sustainability teams are no longer immune from the cyclicality of the markets. Only work that is clearly tied to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:54
BOB and LayerZero Enable BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Blockchains

The post BOB and LayerZero Enable BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Build on Bitcoin (more commonly known as “BOB”) unveiled a system that lets BTC$112,877.60 holders move their assets into decentralized trading apps with a single click, the company said on Tuesday. “BOB Gateway” connects native Bitcoin to LayerZero’s “omnichain fungible token” (OFT) version of wrapped BTC, an asset issued by BitGo. The integration extends to 11 blockchains including Ethereum, Avalanche and Base, bringing access to nearly 15,000 decentralized apps that can now support direct Bitcoin deposits. Until now, most of these blockchains lacked a straightforward way to connect to Bitcoin. Users often had to navigate complex bridging processes, which carried both technical friction and security risks. With BOB Gateway, they can move between native BTC and wBTC.OFT in one step, a change that could make strategies such as yield farming or looping trades more accessible to retail and institutional investors alike. Yield farming and looping supply liquidity to DeFi platforms, acting as the foundation for lending, borrowing, and trading. This process allows users to earn significant passive income. Making these trades easier with native BTC — the largest and most trusted digital asset — would mobilize a massive pool of capital, increasing DeFi’s liquidity, security, and overall market maturity. More than $2.3 billion worth of wBTC.OFT has already been bridged across 67,000 transfers on LayerZero, the companies said. By enabling direct inflows from native BTC, the gateway could bring fresh liquidity into DeFi markets that rely on wrapped bitcoin as collateral or trading pairs. Alexei Zamyatin, co-founder of BOB, said the update “makes wBTC.OFT instantly accessible” across supported chains, while LayerZero’s Simon Baksys described the move as adding utility to “one of the most trusted assets in crypto.” The rollout includes Ethereum, Avalanche, Base, Unichain, Soneium, Bera, Optimism, Sei, Sonic and BOB itself, covering much of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:49
