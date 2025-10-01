How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at FedExForum on February 25, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images) Getty Images On the surface, the Memphis Grizzlies' trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic may seem like a cost-cutting move from a team that doesn't see a future with their current core. And while that very well may have been the Grizzlies' intention when they executed the deal, trading Bane may have actually made them a more balanced, more competitive team in 2025-26. The Grizzlies Addressed A Major Weakness By Trading Bane Ever since this era of Grizzlies basketball kicked off, they have been missing a marquee three-and-D wing player to flank their star-studded trio. At first, Dillon Brooks tried to don this mantle, but his questionable jumper and curious shot selection forced his team to outgrow him. After letting him walk in free agency, they brought in Marcus Smart, but injuries plagued him through the entirety of his season-and-a-half long stint with the team. In 2024, Memphis used the 39th overall pick to select Jaylen Wells. Wells surpassed any reasonable expectation that was set for him in Year One, but even he is still more of a rising stud than a proven ace. Enter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Any salary cap expert will tell you that his sole purpose in this transaction was to make the salaries work. That's probably true, but he is also one of the best three-and-D wings of his generation, as evidenced by his contributions to…