How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane

How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane

The post How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at FedExForum on February 25, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images) Getty Images On the surface, the Memphis Grizzlies’ trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic may seem like a cost-cutting move from a team that doesn’t see a future with their current core. And while that very well may have been the Grizzlies’ intention when they executed the deal, trading Bane may have actually made them a more balanced, more competitive team in 2025-26. The Grizzlies Addressed A Major Weakness By Trading Bane Ever since this era of Grizzlies basketball kicked off, they have been missing a marquee three-and-D wing player to flank their star-studded trio. At first, Dillon Brooks tried to don this mantle, but his questionable jumper and curious shot selection forced his team to outgrow him. After letting him walk in free agency, they brought in Marcus Smart, but injuries plagued him through the entirety of his season-and-a-half long stint with the team. In 2024, Memphis used the 39th overall pick to select Jaylen Wells. Wells surpassed any reasonable expectation that was set for him in Year One, but even he is still more of a rising stud than a proven ace. Enter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Any salary cap expert will tell you that his sole purpose in this transaction was to make the salaries work. That’s probably true, but he is also one of the best three-and-D wings of his generation, as evidenced by his contributions to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:42
Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally

Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally

The post Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has regained momentum after the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which quickly established itself as one of the most successful crypto-based debuts on record. Trading began on the CBOE exchange, and, within the first hour, the fund amassed $6 million in volume. Blocknews reported on X that the ETF had already reached $6 million in trading activity, 6X the average volume typically seen on an ETF’s first day. This update from Blocknews sparked debate over whether the ETF can serve as a long-term catalyst for Dogecoin’s price. With additional ETF applications awaiting regulatory approval, momentum from the launch could prove to be a turning point for the token. The strong reception also demonstrated not only growing institutional interest in Dogecoin but also the increasing willingness of traditional investors to engage with meme coin markets. Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis Expert Ali Martinez recently highlighted on X a historical Dogecoin chart capturing the coin’s explosive breakout in late January 2021. Ali’s chart on X shows that $DOGE traded quietly around $0.007-$0.008 before a sudden 423% surge in a single day pushed it into new territory. Despite heavy profit-taking afterward, the price never returned to sub-penny levels and instead established a new floor around $0.03-$0.05, setting the stage for later parabolic rallies. Ali also noted that breaking above $0.29 could serve as a critical trigger, opening the path for DOGE to advance toward $0.36 and potentially $0.45. Such a move would establish a stronger base at higher prices and reinforce long-term momentum, especially as ETF-driven demand and institutional inflows continue to build. The 2021 breakout illustrates how Dogecoin can leverage major catalysts to reset its trading range permanently, even amid short-term volatility. Dogecoin ETF Fuels Meme Coin Interest The ETF’s successful debut has raised expectations…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:26
Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029

Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029

The post Citigroup now sees Big Tech’s AI spending crossing $2.8 trillion by 2029 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American multinational investment bank Citigroup revised its projections for AI-related infrastructure investment by tech giants upward to exceed $2.8 trillion through 2029. The revision comes on top of the initial projection of $2.3 trillion estimated earlier. The investment banking group opines this growth will be driven by aggressive early investments by hyperscalers and a growing enterprise appetite. Since OpenAI unveiled its ChatGPT in November 2022, AI growth has continued to drive staggering capital outlays and data center expansion as demand for AI systems continues to skyrocket globally. This is despite the brief crisis of confidence sparked by China’s cheaper DeepSeek model and lingering market concerns over US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff regime. Now, AI capex across hyperscalers is seen reaching as much as $490 billion by end of 2026, according to the Wall Street brokerage’s projections, an increase from an earlier estimate of $420 billion. Citigroup says compute demand will need new energy capacity According to a Reuters article, data center operators or hyperscalers, including Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, have already poured billions of dollars into investments to ease capacity constraints that have limited their ability to meet the ballooning demand for AI services. A Barrons report shows that over the past four quarters, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and other tech firms that operate global networks of data centers – data hyperscalers – have invested over $300 billion in AI capital expenditures. This month alone, American Big Tech firms made vast commitments for AI infrastructure investments in the UK, during a second state visit by President Trump in that country. Nvidia, Google, and Microsoft pledged billions of pounds towards data center and other AI-related developments, as was previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Analysts at Citigroup have said hyperscalers are likely to reflect this incremental spend in their third quarter earnings calls,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:24
Brex Announces Stablecoin Payment Integration for Business Accounts

Brex Announces Stablecoin Payment Integration for Business Accounts

Brex announces native stablecoin payment integration across its platform, allowing business customers to accept and send stablecoins with automatic USD conversion. The post Brex Announces Stablecoin Payment Integration for Business Accounts appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/01 01:23
Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing

Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing

TLDR Massachusetts will hold a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill soon. The bill could allow Massachusetts to invest 10% of its stabilization fund in Bitcoin. Only a few states, like Texas and New Hampshire, have approved similar Bitcoin reserve bills. The bill follows a federal executive order supporting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency reserves. Massachusetts [...] The post Massachusetts to Review Proposed Bitcoin Reserve Bill in Upcoming Hearing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 01:18
RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

The post RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REXShares’s Solana staking ETF ($SSK) has reached $338 million in assets under management. $SSK is the first US-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. REXShares’s Solana staking ETF has reached $338 million in assets under management as the SEC prepares to decide on multiple spot Solana ETF applications. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under ticker $SSK, became the first US-listed fund to combine spot Solana exposure with active staking rewards. REXShares has expanded its crypto ETF lineup throughout 2025, launching staking-enabled products for Ethereum alongside non-staking spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin. Nine spot Solana ETF applications currently await SEC review, which would offer direct exposure to Solana’s native token without staking features. The regulatory decisions could expand institutional access to Solana-based investment products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rexshares-solana-staking-etf-338m-aum-sec-decision/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:08
Report: Robinhood Explores Overseas Prediction Markets Launch

Report: Robinhood Explores Overseas Prediction Markets Launch

The post Report: Robinhood Explores Overseas Prediction Markets Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood is reportedly taking its prediction markets global, betting that the world is just as eager to wager on everything from elections to sports. Not content with just disrupting domestic investing, Robinhood is now taking its prediction markets global, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The move aims to capitalize on soaring international demand for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-robinhood-explores-overseas-prediction-markets-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:07
Shiba Inu Could Deliver a Limited 280% Profit from Current Levels, But New SHIB Rival Has Life-Changing 16721% Potential

Shiba Inu Could Deliver a Limited 280% Profit from Current Levels, But New SHIB Rival Has Life-Changing 16721% Potential

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in a bleak position despite an excellent reputation as one of the leading meme coins and its price dropped by over 5% within the last 48 hours.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 01:06
Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits

Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits

The post Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Spotify shares dropped more than $4% as trading opened on Tuesday, after the audio-streaming platform announced billionaire founder Daniel Ek would step down as chief executive after nearly two decades leading the company. The audio-streaming platform reported its first full-year profitability last year after expanding to podcasts and audiobooks. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Spotify dropped 4% around $697 as trading opened Tuesday, following a similar decline in premarket. Spotify said in a statement Ek will transition to executive chairman, while co-presidents Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström—both of whom will still report to Ek—will serve as co-chief executives effective Jan. 1, 2026 In his new role, Ek will “more closely reflect a European Chairman setup,” Spotify said, indicating Ek will “determine capital allocation, map the long-term future of Spotify and continue to provide support and guidance to its senior team.” “And to be clear, I’m not leaving,” Ek told Spotify employees in a memo, adding he would remain involved in the “big, defining decisions about our future.” Ek told Forbes that Spotify had been working on a transition to Söderström and Norström for years, noting they were “more capable and more than ready to take it on,” and, “I feel now is the time, and I don’t want to hold them back.” Forbes Valuation Ek has a fortune estimated at $10.3 billion, ranking him the 293rd-richest person in the world as of Tuesday. He holds roughly 9% of Spotify’s shares and has benefited from the stock nearly doubling over the last year, as his net worth swelled from about $4.2 billion last year and $2.3 billion in 2023. Big Number $73.9 billion. That’s roughly how much has been added to Spotify’s market capitalization over the last 12 months, as the stock has surged nearly 98% with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:06
‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’

‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’

The post ‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The SAG-AFTRA actors union slammed an AI-generated “actress,” Tilly Norwood, which has roiled Hollywood since it was unveiled by an AI studio over the weekend, stating the computer-generated character cannot emote like a human, will put actors out of work and was developed using actors’ performances without permission. The AI-generated “actress” has already sparked blowback from some actors. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other entertainment workers, said Tuesday morning “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” stating it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.” The union said Tilly Norwood is “not an actor” and has “no life experience to draw from,” suggesting audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated performers “untethered from the human experience.” SAG-AFTRA alleged the computer-generated actress was trained using the performances of other actors who were not compensated and did not give permission. The union said the use of AI-generated performers could put human actors out of work, “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.” The union warned signatory producers may not use synthetic performers without complying with the union’s contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining. SAG-AFTRA’s statement comes two years after the use of AI was a crucial issue in the nearly four-month-long Hollywood labor strikes, after which the union struck a deal requiring studios to “bargain in good faith” if they wanted to use an AI-generated performer instead of a human actor. Who Else Has Criticized Tilly Norwood? Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress, suggested on “The View” on Monday audiences would not enjoy watching an AI-generated actress. “You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently,” Goldberg said. Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee, sat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:45
