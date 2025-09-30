Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
NVIDIA’s Newton Engine Enhances Robotics with Advanced Simulation Capabilities
The post NVIDIA’s Newton Engine Enhances Robotics with Advanced Simulation Capabilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 29, 2025 14:32 NVIDIA Isaac Lab and Newton are transforming robotics by offering advanced simulation for quadruped locomotion and cloth manipulation, bridging the sim-to-real gap. NVIDIA’s latest developments in robotic simulation, particularly through the integration of its Newton engine with the Isaac Lab, are set to revolutionize the field by offering a robust and scalable solution for simulating complex physical interactions. According to the NVIDIA Developer Blog, this initiative aims to close the sim-to-real gap that often challenges robotics developers. Newton: A Collaborative Endeavor Newton, an open-source physics engine collaboratively developed by NVIDIA, Google DeepMind, and Disney Research, is managed by the Linux Foundation. Built on NVIDIA Warp and OpenUSD, Newton is designed to enhance robot learning by providing an extensible platform compatible with various robot learning frameworks, including MuJoCo Playground and Isaac Lab. Innovative Training and Simulation Techniques The integration of Newton within Isaac Lab facilitates the training of quadruped robots to navigate complex environments. The process involves setting up a multiphysics simulation to fold clothes using an industrial manipulator. By leveraging the Newton Solver API, the platform allows seamless integration with training environments, enabling robots to learn tasks with greater precision and efficiency. Key Features and Performance Improvements The Newton Beta release introduces significant performance enhancements. MuJoCo Warp, the primary Newton solver, is reported to be up to 152 times faster for locomotion tasks and 313 times faster for manipulation tasks on the GeForce RTX 4090. Additionally, the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Series offers substantial speed improvements, making Newton a powerful tool for real-time robotic simulations. Adoption and Ecosystem Expansion The adoption of Newton is growing rapidly among leading universities and companies. ETH Zurich’s Robotic Systems Lab employs Newton for simulating earthmoving applications, while Peking University…
COM
$0.013725
-4.79%
REAL
$0.08087
+3.83%
OPEN
$0.45166
-1.85%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:25
Podiel
BlockDAG secures BWT Alpine F1® deal and $415m presale
Read how BlockDAG has raised $415m in presale and secured a multi-year BWT Alpine F1® sponsorship, boosting visibility and growth potential. #partnercontent
ALPINE
$1.4848
-29.86%
MULTI
$0.03764
+1.37%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:00
Podiel
Why LILPEPE could dominate memecoin charts in 2025
Little Pepe emerges as a Layer-2 memecoin with potential to surge to $1. Cryptocurrency in 2025 is moving at full force, and among the projects shaping this next chapter, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has become impossible to ignore. More than just…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
MEMECOIN
$0.001588
+22.05%
PEPE
$0.00001017
+4.52%
Podiel
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 00:59
Podiel
SEC is creating a system to let stocks like Tesla and Nvidia trade as blockchain tokens
The SEC is preparing a new system that would allow company shares to trade as tokens on blockchain networks, according to a report by The Information. This project is described as part of the Trump administration’s crypto‑focused regulatory agenda and would let investors buy tokens tied to stocks such as Tesla and Nvidia on exchanges. […]
LIKE
$0.007769
+1.22%
TRADE
$0.10425
+1.40%
PART
$0.2406
+6.27%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:55
Podiel
XRP consolidates as losses linger ahead of October
Ripple (XRP) trades sideways in a narrow range between support at $2.83 and resistance at $2.92 on Tuesday. Interest in the cross-border token has remained significantly suppressed over the past few weeks, reflecting the general sentiment that September is a bearish month for crypto.
XRP
$3.0607
+4.15%
CROSS
$0.23155
-3.19%
TOKEN
$0.0131
+4.21%
Podiel
Fxstreet
2025/10/01 00:30
Podiel
Robinhood pushes for global regulation for prediction markets in expansion plans
Robinhood is exploring a launch of its prediction products outside the USA, aiming for expansion as prediction markets remain highly popular.
USA
$0.000000656
-0.56%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:10
Podiel
Why Investors Should Be Ready to Buy Bitcoin After a US Government Shutdown
A U.S. government shutdown happens when Congress does not pass funding bills for federal operations by the start of the fiscal year, or when a temporary funding measure runs out. When this occurs, many federal agencies have to halt non-essential services. Some federal employees may be furloughed, while others might have to keep working without […]
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
READY
$0.028221
+12.65%
U
$0.009845
-0.55%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 23:57
Podiel
Crypto Market Sees Cautious Optimism as Sentiment Turns Neutral
Cautious optimism grows as crypto sentiment turns neutral with market cap nearing $4T as trading volume jumps, and key assets post modest gains today.
CAP
$0.13221
+17.66%
GAINS
$0.02281
+0.79%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 22:15
Podiel
Robinhood soars: +12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets
On September 29, Robinhood closed up 12%, driven by surpassing the $4 billion threshold in predictive market trades.
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 22:10
Podiel
Dogecoin Gains 11%, Stellar Holds, But BlockDAG’s Deal With BWT Alpine F1® Dominates Top Crypto Coins 2025 Debate
Explore the top crypto coins 2025 as BlockDAG’s $415M presale and BWT Alpine F1® partnership face off against Dogecoin’s momentum and Stellar’s payments utility. Discover why BlockDAG could be the best crypto to buy now.
GAINS
$0.02281
+0.79%
ALPINE
$1.4848
-29.86%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Podiel
Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 19:00
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe