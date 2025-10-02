Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
GSR Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire FINRA-Registered Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services
New York, United States, 2nd October 2025, Chainwire
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 21:38
Podiel
Remittix Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now As Solana Price Hits $215: BTC Targets New Highs
Solana price is showing volatility as whale movements shake the market. Large Solana transfers to exchanges have contributed to a short-term dip, pushing SOL to $207. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around $116,666, approaching $117,000. With the upcoming Solana ETF decision and active institutional flows, traders are watching closely. In this environment, Remittix (RTX) emerges as […]
NOW
$0.00498
-13.39%
BTC
$120,551.92
+2.84%
SOL
$232.19
+5.97%
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 21:22
Podiel
MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX
TLDR MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK’s board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company’s balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to [...] The post MBK Japanese Loans Provider Purchases $2M in Bitcoin, Partners with FINX appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$120,551.92
+2.84%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/02 21:15
Podiel
NFT project Moonbirds announced that it will launch a new token $birb on the Solana chain
PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
NFT
$0.0000004325
+0.83%
TOKEN
$0.01311
+4.29%
SOON
$0.5209
+29.99%
Podiel
PANews
2025/10/02 21:13
Podiel
Coinbase Bolsters DeFi Offerings with 1inch Swap API Integration
TLDR Coinbase integrates 1inch API to unlock seamless DeFi swaps in-app. Coinbase expands DeFi access with non-custodial swaps via 1inch API. 1inch powers Coinbase’s DEX feature for deeper liquidity and lower slippage. Coinbase pushes DeFi adoption by adding 1inch-powered decentralized swaps. With 1inch integration, Coinbase evolves toward a DeFi super app vision. Coinbase has integrated [...] The post Coinbase Bolsters DeFi Offerings with 1inch Swap API Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
DEFI
$0.002009
+20.87%
1INCH
$0.2664
+2.61%
SWAP
$0.07845
+6.86%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/02 20:52
Podiel
Crypto innovation has no room for ‘silly partisan politics,’ says Consensys CEO Joe Lubin
Consensys is "actively working" on the upcoming launch of MetaMask's MASK token, while the launch date is yet to be disclosed.
JOE
$0.1708
+3.38%
MASK
$1.281
+0.94%
TOKEN
$0.01311
+4.29%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:48
Podiel
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Face Their Strongest Rival Yet, New Frog Coin Set for 18936% Gains
In the meme coin space, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long been the prominent names. But both are now facing one of their biggest challenges yet.
DOGE
$0.25872
+5.07%
SHIBA
$0.000000000589
+6.12%
SHIB
$0.00001265
+2.67%
Podiel
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:42
Podiel
GGs in Gaming Culture: From ‘Good Game’ to Global Crypto Movement, The Future of Memes, Gaming, and DeFi
Explore how Based Eggman ($GGs) transforms gaming and memes into a global crypto pre sale movement. Learn why it connects culture, gaming, and DeFi within cryptocurrency presales.
GAME
$36.4485
+1.33%
FUTURE
$0.12231
+0.54%
MEMES
$0.00005942
-2.22%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 19:12
Podiel
BBVA and SGX FX: A New Era for Digital Asset Trading in Europe
BBVA, one of the leading European banks, has announced a pioneering collaboration with SGX FX, all the details.
ERA
$0.5573
+1.65%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 18:35
Podiel
Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%, guidance doubled; stock -67.5%
Double-digit growth in revenues and a sharp cut in the stock market price. This is the gap marking Q3 2025 for Metaplanet.
67
$0.002924
-9.05%
Podiel
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 17:59
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe