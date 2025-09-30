2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence

Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence

The post Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn of events, the cryptocurrency sector has demonstrated notable tenacity despite fluctuating economic signals. Bitcoin continues to trade above the $113,000 mark, showing unexpected strength even as altcoins face significant downturns ahead of a key interest rate announcement. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Defy Economic Turbulence Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/crypto-markets-defy-economic-turbulence
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:37
SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise

SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG's Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise

Shiba holders are frustrated that, despite steady burn activity, the latest Shiba Inu (SHIB) update shows the coin struggling to push beyond resistance levels. At the same time, Litecoin traders The post SHIB Slips, LTC ETF Hopes, BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal With $415M Raise appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:00
Digitap ($TAP) Price Prediction: A $1,000 investment today could be worth $150,000 by 2027

Digitap ($TAP) Price Prediction: A $1,000 investment today could be worth $150,000 by 2027

Digital payments are on the rise, disrupting traditional finance and creating new opportunities for opportunistic investors. In this environment of rapid change, Digitap ($TAP), the world’s first omni-bank, offers an integrated solution that combines the speed and flexibility of crypto with the stability of traditional financial systems. With its features and a tokenomics model to [...] The post Digitap ($TAP) Price Prediction: A $1,000 investment today could be worth $150,000 by 2027 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 01:00
The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility

The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG's Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility

In the crowded world of crypto sponsorships, it is rare to see a project break new ground with a partnership that has no precedent. BlockDAG (BDAG) has done just that, becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to secure a partnership in Formula 1®, joining forces with BWT Alpine F1 in what is already being seen as […] The post The First Layer-1 in Formula 1®: Why BlockDAG’s Partnership With BWT Alpine F1 Redefines Credibility appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 01:00
U.S. Govt Shutdown May Halt 750,000 Workers Daily: CBO

U.S. Govt Shutdown May Halt 750,000 Workers Daily: CBO

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/us-govt-shutdown-employee-furloughs/
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:59
Amberdata launches AI-powered crypto intelligence platform for institutions

Amberdata launches AI-powered crypto intelligence platform for institutions

Amberdata has launched Amberdata Intelligence, an AI-powered crypto intelligence platform for institutional investors. Financial institutions are increasingly leveraging AI in market research. On Tuesday, September 30, analytics firm Amberdata launched Amberdata Intelligence, an AI crypto platform for institutional investors. The…
Crypto.news2025/10/01 00:51
Top Trusted Crypto Sportsbooks to Bet on AFC Champions League [BTC and Stablecoins Supported]

Top Trusted Crypto Sportsbooks to Bet on AFC Champions League [BTC and Stablecoins Supported]

This review covers top crypto sportsbooks (with a focus on those accepting Bitcoin and stablecoins) that offer betting markets for the AFC Champions League (Asia’s club championship). It also points out strengths, caveats, and what to look for when choosing one. Betting on AFC Champions League with Crypto  The AFC Champions League is Asia’s premier club competition—featuring top teams from Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, China, and more. For bettors, it offers: Unique matchups you don’t always see in European football Underexplored betting value (less liquidity, more margins to exploit) Regional interest and local fans who may favor lesser-known teams Crypto sportsbooks that support BTC, USDT, and other stablecoins are increasingly adding AFC Champion’s League markets. What differentiates them is payout speed, transparency, and whether they require KYC. Below is a list of Top Trusted Crypto Sportsbooks to Bet on AFC Champions 🥇Dexsport (ideal choice) While mainstream reviews often highlight European football, Dexsport is built to support multi-regional markets including Asian competitions. Its key features make it a strong choice: Multi-chain access and no KYC: Dexsport lets users deposit and bet using Bitcoin, USDT, ETH, TRX, and more—all without verifying identity. Deep markets: More than simple win/lose, you’ll find markets for goals, corners, player stats, and live in-play options. Live streaming, even with zero balance: Helps you watch the match as you bet. Verified trading transparency: Dexsport publishes a live bet desk, letting anyone see bets and payouts in real-time—creating a trustless environment. Security audits: Certified by firms like CertiK and Pessimistic, which boosts credibility. Game depth & flexibility: Over 10,000 casino + sportsbook games, support for 38+ cryptos across 20 chains, weekly cashback, and boosted-parlay features. If your goal is to bet on AFC Champions League matches using stablecoins or Bitcoin—and you want speed, privacy, and fairness—Dexsport sits near the top. Bet with Dexsport Now Cloudbet Cloudbet is one of the older and more trusted names in crypto sports betting. It supports Bitcoin and stablecoins (like USDT) and has a strong football portfolio. They explicitly list UEFA Champions League markets in their soccer section, which shows their capability for large, premium football events.   They advertise instant withdrawals with crypto, and a wide range of supported coins.   Their platform also emphasizes strong odds and high limits. If you’re betting AFC matches and want a tried-and-true name with stablecoin support, Cloudbet is a solid option. Sportsbet.io Although not always focused on Asian club football, Sportsbet.io is known for its broad football coverage and support for Bitcoin and stablecoin deposits.   They list UEFA Champions League among the competitions they cover, which signals readiness for top-tier international events.  They market “instant payouts” in crypto, which matters when betting regionally contested matches across time zones.  For bettors who want wide coverage and steady crypto support, Sportsbet.io is worth considering. BC.Game Platforms like BC.Game and some others focused on crypto/gaming crossover also offer football betting, including major international clubs tournaments.  BC.Game highlights “European football markets” among its offerings.   It supports BTC and USDT, with No-KYC in many cases (depending on withdrawal limits). This platform may not always have the deepest AFC Champions League markets, but it serves well for bettors who want simplicity, token variety, or extras like gamified promotions. What to Look For (and What to Beware Of) When selecting a crypto sportsbook for AFC Champions League betting, keep these factors in mind: Stablecoin & Bitcoin support – USDT is essential; ETH or BTC support is a plus. No KYC or minimal verification – Ideal for privacy and speed. Fast withdrawals – On-chain or near-instant is best. Market depth – Look for more than basic outcomes: props, live bets, player stats. Transparency & audits – Platforms that publish bet desks or get third-party audits are more trustworthy. Regional access – Ensure your country is supported, and check for any geo-blocks on AFC matches. Final Verdict If you want to bet on the AFC Champions League using crypto, here’s how we’d rank it: Dexsport offers the best combination of multi-crypto support, no KYC, transparency, and deep markets. Cloudbet brings legacy trust and stablecoin support, especially for football events. Sportsbet.io delivers broad reach and crypto flexibility that suits international bettors. BC.Game and other crypto-first platforms add useful fallback options, especially when you want token variety or extra promotions. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:48
First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live

First Deloitte-Backed Ripple USD (RLUSD) Attestation Goes Live

Ripple-RLUSD monthly attestation report finally validated by Deloitte
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:46
The Federal Reserve Navigates Economic Uncertainties

The Federal Reserve Navigates Economic Uncertainties

In October, many in the cryptocurrency sector had predicted a 25 basis point interest rate cut, with expectations of a similar adjustment in December. However, the anticipated moves did not materialize.Continue Reading:The Federal Reserve Navigates Economic Uncertainties
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:34
Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank: the franc under pressure

Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank: the franc under pressure

In the second quarter of 2025, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) found itself compelled to intervene decisively in the foreign exchange markets.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 22:17
