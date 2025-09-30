BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Deal Goes Viral in October 2025 While LINK Token Builds $323K Reserve & SHIB Nears Breakout

Crypto buyers are staring at three very different but equally electrifying stories. Chainlink (LINK) just boosted its reserve to 323,116 LINK, a move that signals strong internal conviction and makes its growing network even harder to ignore. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is pressing against a breakout level at $0.0000140, with traders watching for a 30 to 50% jump if resistance finally cracks. However, the loudest signal comes from BlockDAG (DAG). This new Layer-1 has not only raised nearly $415 million in presale funding, but it has also become the first blockchain to partner with BWT Alpine in Formula 1®. That combination of capital, adoption, and cultural reach positions BlockDAG as the best crypto opportunity of 2025. Chainlink Reserve Stockpile Swells to 323,116 LINK Chainlink’s reserve recently grew by 43,067.7 LINK, pushing its total holdings to 323,116.4 LINK. This increase comes at a time when Chainlink remains a key player for supplying external data to smart contracts and powering real-world applications in DeFi, insurance, and beyond. While token accumulation isn’t proof of future price jumps, it does show internal confidence and a long-term mindset from the team or major holders. For those watching the top crypto investments list, this is a signal that Chainlink is building more than just projects; it’s expanding its reserves, which can help with liquidity and partnerships. Traders who believe that growing fundamental demand matters may find this move makes Chainlink a more appealing corner in their portfolio. Key Price Line Could Ignite New All-Time SHIB High Shiba Inu is clustered around $0.0000129, a zone many believe is critical after weeks of sideways trading near strong demand at $0.0000120–$0.0000122. A descending resistance line around $0.0000140 has repeatedly halted upward moves. But the gap between support and resistance is narrowing, making a breakout increasingly likely. If SHIB pushes past that resistance zone with momentum, targets rise toward $0.0000170–$0.0000190, gains of 30-50% from current levels. As market sentiment improves and Bitcoin stabilizes near key levels, traders seeking the best crypto to buy now are watching SHIB as a potential breakout candidate. A confirmed move above resistance could mark the start of a new upward trend, positioning SHIB to challenge its all-time highs and rewarding those who enter before the next surge. BlockDAG X BWT Alpine F1® Partnership Goes Viral BlockDAG has achieved what no other blockchain has ever done by becoming the first Layer-1 network to secure a Formula 1® sponsorship through its multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine F1®. This breakthrough places BlockDAG alongside world-class brands like Rolex, DHL, and Emirates, giving it instant credibility on a stage that reaches billions of viewers. For crypto buyers, this is not just another marketing move; it is a validation of BlockDAG’s technology and global ambitions. The timing makes this even more powerful. BlockDAG is still in presale at $0.0013, having opened its first stage at only $0.001, with nearly $415 million raised and over 26 billion coins sold before its mainnet launch. Early buyers are witnessing a rare combination of massive adoption and cultural visibility long before exchange listings begin. This partnership signals that BlockDAG is not a speculative meme coin, but a network with the stature to sit alongside the biggest names in sports and finance. Buyers chasing the next 1000x crypto now have a clear signal that BlockDAG’s presale may be the ultimate entry point before mainstream money floods in. With the presale price locked at $0.0013 for a limited time, every passing day brings BlockDAG closer to full exchange listings. Which Coin is Setting the Standard for the Next Crypto Cycle? Chainlink (LINK) continues to expand its reserve stockpile, now holding 323,116 LINK, reinforcing its role as a core infrastructure provider. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is testing critical resistance at $0.0000140, with traders eyeing a possible 50% upside. Both coins show strength, but neither matches the credibility or early growth of BlockDAG. With nearly $415 million raised, over 26 billion coins sold, and the world’s first Layer-1 Formula 1® sponsorship through BWT Alpine, BlockDAG is proving adoption before even hitting exchanges. Its $0.0013 presale price, up from the batch 1 entry of $0.001, gives investors a window to capture gains that could rival Ethereum’s earliest days. For those seeking the best crypto in 2025, BlockDAG is the project that could define the next major crypto cycle. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu ]]>