Top Crypto Under $0.005 to Buy Now with Potential to Outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025
The post Top Crypto Under $0.005 to Buy Now with Potential to Outperform Ripple (XRP) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) has always been a headline name in crypto. For years, it has been marketed as the bridge currency for banks and payment networks, and with regulatory hurdles finally clearing, many analysts believe XRP could rise steadily in this bull run. But even with renewed momentum, XRP’s massive market cap makes it unlikely to deliver more than a 5x–7x gain by 2026. For investors chasing exponential returns, the attention is shifting toward a far cheaper coin that could leave XRP’s performance in the dust: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Currently priced under $0.005, LILPEPE is in the middle of a booming presale that has already raised millions, and many traders now see it as the best crypto to buy for 2025 gains. Why Ripple (XRP) Can’t Deliver Massive Gains Ripple (XRP) is currently trading around $2.86. Recent dips saw XRP fall from $3 to $2.70, resulting in $1.6 billion in liquidations within 24 hours. However, the weekly Bollinger Bands show XRP is holding above $2.70. Sellers repeatedly tested the lower band but failed to break it. XRP has traded sideways between $2.77 and $2.96 for the entire month. With a market cap of $172 billion, XRP needs enormous capital inflows to double, let alone deliver a 20x or 50x return. That makes XRP a safer, more predictable bet than younger, riskier tokens. But it also means that the era of XRP turning a small investment into life-changing wealth has already passed. Investors who want that kind of explosive upside are looking elsewhere and finding it in Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): More Than a Meme Little Pepe may appear like any other meme coin, but its goals make it stand out. The project is making an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain just for meme coins. This new idea will speed up, lower…
$0,000096
--%
$0,00499
-13,21%
XRP
$3,0628
+4,22%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:30
Stripe expands crypto reach with stablecoin issuance tool
Stripe is launching a platform that lets any business issue its own stablecoin with customizable reserves and direct access to shared liquidity networks, directly challenging the market dominance of giants like Tether and Circle. According to an announcement on Sept.…
GIANTS
$0,0001751
+2,21%
LIKE
$0,007769
+1,22%
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:22
Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt
On his program, the longtime television host suggested that digital assets can serve as a safeguard against the United States’ […] The post Jim Cramer Backs Bitcoin and Ethereum as Hedge Against $37 Trillion Debt appeared first on Coindoo.
DEBT
$0,00101
+35,64%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 01:17
BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000
The BTC price debate is heating up; some believe $112,000 is a solid entry, while others fear Bitcoin could slip below $100,000. As a contrast, Remittix (RTX) is quietly drawing institutional interest after raising over $26.7 million, offering a fresh angle on where capital might flow in this turbulence. Bitcoin at $112,000: Support or Illusion? [...] The post BTC Price Today: Is $112,000 A Good Entry Point Or Is Bitcoin Heading Below $100,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BTC
$120 519,69
+2,81%
FLOW
$0,3777
+2,16%
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
Accumulation season? Bitcoin holds, altcoins get ready for what’s next
There are strong accumulation signs, but it comes with none of the hype.
GET
$0,004517
-0,63%
READY
$0,028221
+12,65%
HYPE
$49,97
+6,50%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 01:00
BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today?
BlockDAG has raised over $411 million in its presale, selling more than 26.4 billion coins, with current availability at just $0.0013 despite its original batch 30 price of $0.03, marking a 2900% ROI since batch 1. Unlike most blockchain projects, BlockDAG is delivering real-world value through its partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, offering fans [...] The post BlockDAG Locks BWT Alpine F1® Deal, While SOL, AVAX, & ADA Flash Mixed Signals: Which Is the Top Crypto Project Today? appeared first on Blockonomi.
ALPINE
$1,4894
-29,64%
SOL
$232,12
+5,94%
AVAX
$30,67
+0,45%
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 01:00
U.S. Government Inches Towards Shutdown
The U.S. government is on track for a shutdown at 12:01 A.M EST on Wednesday unless Congress approves new funding.
U
$0,009835
-0,65%
M
$2,15332
-4,76%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:55
Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics
Bitcoin maintains stability above $113,000 despite favorable economic reports. Lark Davis warns investors to track monthly RSI trends for potential peak insights. Continue Reading:Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics The post Explore the Latest Trends in Bitcoin and Altcoin Market Dynamics appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ALTCOIN
$0,0004655
+7,06%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:49
Thumzup backs DogeHash with $2.5 million loan to grow Dogecoin miner fleet
Dogecoin treasuries and ETFs are continuing to gain traction in 2025, but token and share prices are struggling.
GAIN
$0,0198
--%
TOKEN
$0,01311
+4,29%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:42
ADA on Edge of Golden Cross in September's Final Hours, What to Expect?
Last hours of September might be decisive for Cardano's short-term price action
ADA
$0,8711
+3,38%
EDGE
$0,3453
+4,05%
CROSS
$0,23149
-3,22%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 00:40
