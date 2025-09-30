Nvidia gets 15.5% price upgrade to $210 after Rubin CPX GPU reveal

Citi has increased its Nvidia price target to $210, up from $200, pointing to a possible 15.5% gain from Monday’s closing price. The change, announced Tuesday, follows what Citi calls an “incrementally positive” outlook on Nvidia’s upcoming roadmap, especially after the reveal of its Rubin CPX chip. The bank still rates the stock a buy […]