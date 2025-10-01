Billion-dollar AI data centers risk sitting incomplete due to critical worker problem

Big technology companies including OpenAI, Meta, and Alphabet are racing to build data centers across America to support growing artificial intelligence needs. However, their plans to spend hundreds of billions of dollars face a serious problem of not enough workers. The shortage affects manufacturing, construction, and electrical work. Older, skilled workers are retiring faster than young people are joining these fields. The National Association of Manufacturers released figures earlier this year showing the country might lack 1.9 million manufacturing workers by 2033. The group called this both an economic problem and a threat to national security. The construction sector needs nearly half a million additional workers in 2025 alone, according to Associated Builders and Contractors, known as ABC. The situation gets worse when considering new tariffs and shifts in immigration rules, making the challenge seem almost impossible to solve, according to industry experts. "I think these projects are likely to go over budget and miss their deadlines, but that is typical in U.S. construction, even for not-so-complicated, large projects," said Anirban Basu, chief economist for ABC. "Now you add this layer of complexity, this need for precision, that would not exist in a typical apartment building or office building. … Do we have the workforce for that? Not in abundance, that's for sure." Data center projects face 8.5 month backlog ABC's numbers show 14% of member companies have contracts for data center work. This figure stayed the same since they started tracking it in June. These companies have 8.5 months of work lined up. The construction unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in August, matching the lowest level ever recorded. It fell from 3.4% the month before, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data. George Carrillo runs the Hispanic Construction Council. He told CNBC the worker shortage is already slowing down…