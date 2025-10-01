2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

The post Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. It’s Token2049 week in Singapore. The week kicked off yesterday with demo day of Ignition, a Y-Combinator-like initiative by Superteam Singapore. This marks the fourth iteration of Superteam Singapore’s Ignition. Alumni from previous Ignition programs have collectively raised $24 million in the past, the team told me. A total of 223 projects building on Solana sent applications in this cohort, but only six lucky finalist projects were shortlisted by judges to present: Home Harvest, Motif, Azza, Onta, DeCharge and Altify. “Stablecoin-related projects are very popular now, we’re seeing lots of cross-border FX plays,” Superteam SG lead Nick Tong told me. He also noted a flood of memecoin and AI-themed projects. The six teams seeking funding demoed their projects in front of a packed auditorium of at least 150 people, with VCs like Dragonfly, Hashed and Spartan in attendance. Of the six finalists, companies varied in three broad categories: stablecoin networks, AI-enabled wealth advisors and DePIN. The first was Azza, a “stablecoin neobank” offering cross-border payments to consumers in Africa. Azza’s application is tightly integrated with Whatsapp messenger, which its CEO Toochukwu Okoro pointed to as a decision made to meet where “African consumers are.” Azza has seen $5.7 million in volumes in the last eight months across ~7000 users, without any marketing spend.  Source: Dune The second was Home Harvest, a DePIN team with the goal of reimagining everyday food production.  Rather than depending on imported fresh produce, Home Harvest hopes to empower consumers to grow their own greens with indoor hydroponic smart appliances. Source: Home Harvest “We’re using the blockchain to verify and transfer the customer harvest data we are capturing from our growers — their harvests, meal plans, diets, recipes and how they are engaging…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01372-4.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007759+1.09%
ME
ME$0.6202+1.93%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:41
Podiel
SEC halts spot crypto ETF filings, investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining

SEC halts spot crypto ETF filings, investors turn to COME Mining cloud mining

SEC delays crypto ETF approvals; COME Mining offers an alternative with BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT contracts. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again brought market attention back to the ETF approval process. The SEC recently…
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13612+1.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,492.55+2.78%
Ethereum
ETH$4,484.87+4.14%
Podiel
Crypto.news2025/10/01 02:27
Podiel
Crypto Market Slips as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

Crypto Market Slips as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

The post Crypto Market Slips as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and Ethereum retreat alongside broader markets as liquidations spike. The crypto market edged lower on Tuesday, Sept. 30, giving back some of yesterday’s gains as investors weighed macro headwinds, including the risk of a potential U.S. government shutdown. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $113,101, down roughly 0.7% on the day. Ethereum (ETH) is hovering near $4,120, declining about 1.1% over the past 24 hours, according to data from The Defiant’s price page. BTC Chart Among major altcoins, Solana slipped 2.2% to $205 and XRP eased 2.3% to $2.83. BNB is down 1.3% to $998, while TRON fell 0.8% to $0.33. Elsewhere, Monero’s XMR jumped 2.3% to $292, while Plasma’s XPL dropped nearly 22% to $0.90. Overall, the total crypto market capitalization decreased by 1% over the past day to $3.96 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance at 57% and Ethereum at 12.6%. Liquidations, ETFs, and Investment Products In the past 24 hours, nearly $354 million in crypto positions were liquidated, per Coinglass data, with longs accounting for around $227 million and shorts making up around $127 million. Ethereum led with nearly $79 million in liquidations, followed by XPL at around $50 million, while BTC accounted for approximately $43 million. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $522 million in inflows on Sept. 29, following two straight days of withdrawals. Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs attracted around $547 million, breaking a five-day streak of outflows that totaled $796 million, according to SoSoValue. Government Shutdown Uncertainty Tuesday’s pullback comes as investors weigh macro uncertainty. With a midnight deadline looming, Congress remains deadlocked over government funding, CNN reported, raising the risk of the first shutdown of President Donald Trump’s second term. The standoff has added to market jitters, with analysts warning a shutdown could disrupt government services, worsen consumer confidence, and inject fresh volatility into risk assets,…
Union
U$0.009831-0.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01372-4.83%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02281+0.79%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:23
Podiel
NVIDIA Isaac Lab 2.3 Enhances Robot Learning with New Control and Teleoperation Features

NVIDIA Isaac Lab 2.3 Enhances Robot Learning with New Control and Teleoperation Features

The post NVIDIA Isaac Lab 2.3 Enhances Robot Learning with New Control and Teleoperation Features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Sep 29, 2025 15:07 NVIDIA unveils Isaac Lab 2.3, boosting robot learning through whole-body control, enhanced teleoperation, and new data generation techniques, according to NVIDIA’s developer blog. The latest release of NVIDIA’s Isaac Lab, version 2.3, is poised to transform the field of robot learning by introducing advanced whole-body control, improved teleoperation, and innovative data generation workflows. The update, currently in early developer preview, promises to streamline robot policy training and deployment, according to NVIDIA’s announcement. Advanced Robot Learning Capabilities Isaac Lab 2.3 introduces a sim-first approach, which reduces the risks and costs associated with real-world demonstrations. This methodology enhances the adaptability and safety of robot deployments. Key improvements include advanced whole-body control and enhanced imitation learning capabilities, which are crucial for humanoid robots. Enhanced Teleoperation and Data Collection The new version expands teleoperation support to include devices such as Meta Quest VR and Manus gloves, facilitating the accelerated creation of demonstration datasets. This expansion is critical for developing more sophisticated robot policies through comprehensive data collection. Reinforcement and Imitation Learning Innovations Isaac Lab 2.3 is equipped with new reinforcement and imitation learning samples, extending its capacity to handle complex dexterous manipulation tasks. The update features Automatic Domain Randomization (ADR) and Population Based Training (PBT) techniques, which enhance reinforcement learning scalability. Improved Teleoperation for Dexterous Manipulation The update includes teleoperation support for the Unitree G1 robot, featuring dexterous retargeting capabilities. This process translates human hand configurations to robot hand joint positions, improving performance on contact-rich tasks and enabling efficient human-to-robot skill transfer. Collision-Free Motion Planning The introduction of SkillGen, a workflow for generating adaptive, collision-free manipulation demonstrations, marks a significant advancement. It enables learning from a few human demonstrations by combining subtask segments with GPU-accelerated motion planning. Loco-Manipulation and Policy…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01372-4.83%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0010545-0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.08084+3.76%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:22
Podiel
REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Reaches $338M AUM as SEC Reviews Solana ETFs

REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Reaches $338M AUM as SEC Reviews Solana ETFs

TLDR REXShares’s Solana Staking ETF ($SSK) surpassed $338M in AUM. SEC is reviewing nine applications for spot Solana ETFs. REXShares offers staking-enabled products for Ethereum and Solana. Solana’s growing institutional appeal boosts crypto ETF interest. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF ($SSK) has reached a significant milestone, surpassing $338 million in assets under management (AUM). [...] The post REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF Reaches $338M AUM as SEC Reviews Solana ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
REVOX
REX$0.009256-4.45%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 02:16
Podiel
O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett

O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett

The post O’Connell, Vikings OL In Survival Mode Against Nasty Myles Garrett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Defensive End Myles Garrett is capable of dominating against the Vikings’ battered and bruised offensive line. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s normally all smiles for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as he attempts to build his team up and prepare for the next game. But this time it’s not about building up quarterback Carson Wentz and letting him know that he’s good enough to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Cleveland Browns (1-3). Somehow O’Connell has to piece together an offensive line that has been torn apart in the first four weeks of the season. The starting unit is supposed to include LT Christian Darrisaw, LG Donovan Jackson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Will Fries and RT Brian O’Neill. When the Vikings take the field in Part 2 of their European Adventure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London against the Browns, Jackson, Kelly and O’Neill won’t be in the lineup. Instead, Blake Brandel will start at left guard, Michael Jurgens will start at center and Walter Rouse will fill in at right tackle. “You’re asking guys to step in there,” O’Connell said. “You’re asking guys to play against some premier players and try to use the (original) game plan as much as we can.” The loss of O’Neill is huge, but the Vikings got good news about his knee injury. There are no torn ligaments and his MRI revealed that he has a sprained medial collateral ligament. The likelihood is that he will be out for the Browns game but could have a chance to play in Week 7 against the Eagles or Week 8 against the Chargers. It is up to O’Connell and his coaching staff – primarily offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and offensive line coach Chris Kuper – to figure out a scheme…
Open Loot
OL$0.03858+5.38%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001352+1.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01372-4.83%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:15
Podiel
Wall Street's XRP ETF Race Heats Up As Charts Signal Explosive Move In The Making

Wall Street's XRP ETF Race Heats Up As Charts Signal Explosive Move In The Making

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 2% on Tuesday as filings for spot XRP exchange-traded funds gained traction, while technical charts pointed to a decisive breakout setup.read more
XRP
XRP$3.063+4.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1161+4.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0699-0.56%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:54
Podiel
the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun

the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun

The post the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As of September 30, 2025, the capitalization of stablecoin approaches $280 billion, while the tokenized Treasuries amount to “a few billion” in AUM, as indicated by RWA.xyz. In this context, the push is driving real assets on‑chain out of the pilot phase and towards true operational scale. In the last 24 months, our team has followed over twenty institutional tokenization projects, participating in implementation discussions with banks, asset managers, and infrastructure providers. According to analyses published by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey, institutional interest has grown rapidly: tokenized money market funds exceeded $1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the transition from proof-of-concept to commercial products. These practical observations confirm that between 2023 and 2025, adoption has accelerated, while remaining concentrated in specific liquidity pools. In brief — key numbers 2025 Stablecoin in circulation: ~$280 billion. Tokenized Treasuries: a few billion in AUM. Treasury yields exceeded 4% at certain times during the 2023–2025 period, according to data from the U.S. Treasury. US bank deposits: over $18 trillion (FRED). Global market of money market funds: ~$8 trillion (estimate Investment Company Institute). Outstanding U.S. Treasuries: approximately $20 trillion (SIFMA). Tokenization of Assets: What It Is and How It Has Evolved Tokenization involves representing securities, debt, or cash as native tokens on blockchain; it enables nearly instantaneous transfers, integration with smart contracts, and a new form of programmable collateralization. That said, its impact becomes most evident when assets enter interoperable systems. The Three Waves 2009: Bitcoin demonstrates digital scarcity. 2015: Ethereum introduces smart contracts and paves the way for DeFi. Since 2020: stablecoin and tokenized real assets enter institutional use. It is not simply about “digitalization”, but rather a change in architecture: assets become composable, verifiable on‑chain, and transferable in real-time, with compliance rules embedded directly into the contract. In…
RealLink
REAL$0.08084+3.76%
Allo
RWA$0.00716-4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01372-4.83%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 01:53
Podiel
Top NY regulator updates crypto guidance after announcing departure

Top NY regulator updates crypto guidance after announcing departure

With about two weeks to go until Superintendent Adrienne Harris is expected to leave the NYDFS, she announced a two-year update to guidance for New York crypto users. Adrienne Harris, the superintendent at the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), announced updates to the department’s guidance should a crypto company become insolvent, following the announcement that she will step down from the role.In a Tuesday notice, Harris said the NYDFS had updated guidance initially announced in January 2023 to better protect users “in the event of an insolvency or similar proceeding.” According to the guidance, the financial regulator focused on clarifying what were “acceptable sub-custodians,” guardrails for crypto custody, and “permissible uses of customer assets.”“As we see the use of more sub-custodial relationships in the digital asset space, this guidance provides additional clarity on how those relationships should be governed,” said Harris.Read more
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0699-0.56%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2109+1.19%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:37
Podiel
What a US government shutdown means for crypto ETF approvals

What a US government shutdown means for crypto ETF approvals

SEC operations could be hampered, delaying crypto ETF approvals for Solana and Litecoin. Limited staff during shutdown may stall key regulatory reviews and deadlines. Delays can dampen investor confidence and trigger market volatility in altcoins. The possibility of a US government shutdown is stirring unease in the cryptocurrency world, particularly around the fate of eagerly […] The post What a US government shutdown means for crypto ETF approvals appeared first on CoinJournal.
MAY
MAY$0.03956+2.46%
Podiel
Coin Journal2025/10/01 01:31
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe