2025-10-03 Friday

The US Government Shutdown: A Possible Drive for Bitcoin’s Recent Rally

The US Government Shutdown: A Possible Drive for Bitcoin’s Recent Rally

Bitcoin's recent price spike has raised concerns that the upcoming U.S. government shutdown is driving investors to look for alternative assets.
CryptoPotato2025/10/01 02:31
CMCC Global Ignites Sonic Growth with Launch of $25M Resonance Fund

CMCC Global Ignites Sonic Growth with Launch of $25M Resonance Fund

CMCC Global announces a $25M Resonance fund to accelerate Sonic ecosystem growth to back DeFi innovation, founders, and institutional capital inflow.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 02:15
Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

The post Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Worldcoin has grown to more than 33.5 million app users, adding over 530,000 new verifications in just a single week, while SUI’s Total Value Locked surged in Q2 2025 alongside rising institutional demand. At the same time, the BlockDAG presale has surpassed $415 million, with more than 26.5 billion coins sold, resulting in a massive ROI since Batch One, with coins still available at just $0.0013. BlockDAG: Visibility Meets Layer 1 Infrastructure BlockDAG has entered the spotlight with its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, becoming the team’s exclusive layer 1 blockchain partner. This collaboration connects blockchain technology with one of the world’s most-watched sports, Formula 1®, amplifying brand recognition and engagement. The rollout includes on-track interactive zones, racing simulators for fans, hackathons for developers, and digital Web3 integrations designed to bridge motorsport audiences with crypto adoption. What makes this especially strategic is timing. The partnership will debut at Singapore’s Raffles Hotel ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, ensuring BlockDAG captures the attention of both global sports fans and crypto professionals.  Advertisement &nbsp Unlike many projects that rely solely on speculative trading, BlockDAG is building a cultural and technical identity simultaneously. Its presale numbers reflect confidence, with $415 million already raised, and 26.5 billion coins sold. Priced at only $0.0013, it positions itself among the top trending crypto choices with both visibility and infrastructure. Worldcoin: Rapid Growth Meets Regulatory Headwinds Worldcoin has made headlines with its user growth, surpassing 33.5 million app users and achieving 530,000 new signups in just one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:13
Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade

Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade

The post Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation is taking a hard look in the mirror, and at the community it helped create, reflecting on what some insiders are calling the network’s deepest existential crisis in years. A new report, published yesterday and produced by research group WE3 with support from Optimism and Espresso Systems, pulls from more than 60 interviews with core developers, researchers, investors and community leaders. The project, known internally as “Mirror,” was designed to capture how Ethereum is perceived from multiple vantage points. “The goal was to understand how different audiences view Ethereum, identifying challenges and strengths, and reflect those back to the ecosystem so that we can learn from them,” the authors write. A network with many stories The report begins with a striking collage of metaphors. Interviewees described Ethereum as “a world computer, a new material for civilization, and humanity’s coordination layer.” Others were more critical, calling it “a trillion-dollar casino” or even “MySpace waiting to be displaced.” “Each metaphor captures something essential, yet none captures everything,” the report notes, underscoring how Ethereum’s identity defies consensus even among its closest allies. This tension — between idealistic vision and harsh pragmatism — forms the backbone of the 40-page study. The research maps Ethereum’s stakeholders into archetypes: Guardians defending its original ethos, Pioneers expanding into new frontiers, Translators bringing ideas to a broader world, and Challengers pressing on perceived stagnation. Traders, institutions, and Web3 communities round out the picture. I’m reminded of the archetypes of a chess player espoused by Grandmaster Yuri Averbakh. Averbakh’s taxonomy of chess players, such as explorers, fighters and artists, was meant to explain how different minds approach the same game. Ethereum’s “archetypes” map surprisingly well onto this framework: Guardians → Scientists (rule-based, principle-driven, maintaining order) Pioneers → Explorers/Artists (venturing into new territory, inventing, risk-taking) Challengers →…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:05
Ex-LASD deputy pleads guilty to conspiracy charges tied to crypto promoter Adam “Crypto Godfather” Iza

Ex-LASD deputy pleads guilty to conspiracy charges tied to crypto promoter Adam “Crypto Godfather” Iza

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy and helicopter pilot has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy charges that could land him behind bars for up to 30 years. Coberg’s plea is the latest law enforcement conviction linked to Adam Iza, who branded himself the “Crypto Godfather” while running fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 02:00
BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

BlockDAG vs Worldcoin vs SUI: Which Top Trending Crypto Defines 2025 With Visibility, Stability, and Adoption?

Worldcoin has grown to more than 33.5 million app users, adding over 530,000 new verifications in just a single week, while SUI’s Total Value Locked surged in Q2 2025 alongside rising institutional demand. At the same time, the BlockDAG presale has surpassed $415 million, with more than 26.5 billion coins sold, resulting in a massive ROI […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:59
Thumzup Media Funds DogeHash Expansion with $2.5 Million Loan Deal

Thumzup Media Funds DogeHash Expansion with $2.5 Million Loan Deal

TLDR Thumzup Media loaned $2.5M to DogeHash to expand its Dogecoin miner fleet. DogeHash’s fleet is set to exceed 4,000 miners by the end of 2025. Thumzup holds over 19 BTC and 7.5M DOGE, valued at $3.85 million. The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF’s strong launch supports Dogecoin market growth. Thumzup Media, a Nasdaq-listed company, has announced [...] The post Thumzup Media Funds DogeHash Expansion with $2.5 Million Loan Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 01:58
BlockchainFX Presale Raised Over $8.5M Milestone – Why It Tops the List of 5 Best Crypto to Invest in

BlockchainFX Presale Raised Over $8.5M Milestone – Why It Tops the List of 5 Best Crypto to Invest in

What if a single app could let traders swap gold for Bitcoin in seconds, then pivot into meme coins, ETFs, or forex, all while earning daily rewards? That’s the bold promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX). In an era where investors are tired of juggling multiple exchanges and wallets, BlockchainFX has stepped in with a presale that’s turning heads. With its unique mechanics and staking rewards, this project is gaining traction as one of the best crypto to invest in today. Meanwhile, other presales like BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token are creating buzz in their own right. Each brings a different flavor to the market, from scalability tech to remittance solutions and community-driven meme power. This article will cover the developments and updates of all these coins, BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token. BlockchainFX: Daily Rewards Backed by Global Trading Power BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another token; it’s tied to a trading super app that lets users access more than 500 assets in one place. Think crypto, stocks, bonds, ETFs, forex, and commodities, all unified under one sleek platform. What makes this unique is its daily staking rewards, where holders receive payouts in both BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. In plain words: every trade across the platform sends value back to the community. Security has been validated with full audits by Coinsult and CertiK, while Solidproof verified the team’s identity. That gives BlockchainFX a trust layer many presales lack, ensuring transparency while preparing for mass adoption. BlockchainFX: Presale Metrics That Signal Opportunity The presale is already heating up. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is priced at $0.026, with over $8.48 million raised from 11,829 investors, and its listing price is locked in at $0.05. That’s nearly a 92% upside for early buyers even before exchange momentum kicks in. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, the structure includes token burns for unsold allocations and liquidity locked post-launch. Investment Scenario: $10,000 in $BFX Presale Price: $0.026 Tokens Purchased (without bonus): 384,615 $BFX With 35% Bonus (OCT35 Flash Offer): +134,615 $BFX Total Tokens: 519,230 $BFX Value at Listing ($0.05): $25,961 ROI at Launch: $15,961 profit Value at $1 Prediction: $519,230 This is why the presale is generating strong investor attention; it combines utility with scarcity, a combination that often fuels breakout runs. BlockchainFX: A Presale With Rewards Beyond Tokens There’s more. BlockchainFX is hosting a $500,000 giveaway, where 20 winners will share a massive prize pool once the presale is sold out. The top winner takes home $250,000 in BFX tokens, while other spots receive anywhere from $100,000 to $1,000. Entries are earned through simple actions, such as buying tokens, posting on X, or joining Telegram. This unique campaign doubles as both marketing and an incentive for early adopters. BlockDAG: Scalability Meets Speed BlockDAG introduces a directed acyclic graph (DAG) system to tackle one of blockchain’s biggest headaches: scalability. By moving beyond traditional block-by-block structures, it promises high throughput with minimal fees. Analysts see DAG as a bridge for mainstream adoption, and BlockDAG’s presale has put this innovation in investors’ hands early. Remittix: Fixing Cross-Border Transactions Cross-border remittances remain costly and slow for millions worldwide. Remittix aims to address this issue by providing a low-cost, blockchain-powered remittance platform. Its focus on real-world utility sets it apart from meme-driven projects. If successful, it could disrupt a trillion-dollar industry where even small improvements mean huge gains. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Limits Bitcoin Hyper takes the original Bitcoin concept and scales it through layer-two enhancements. By lowering fees and boosting speed, this project appeals to those who believe Bitcoin needs upgrades to stay competitive. With staking rewards tied into its presale, Bitcoin Hyper presents itself as both an homage to Bitcoin and an evolution of it. Snorter Token: Humor Meets Community Growth Snorter Token leans on viral appeal and meme-driven marketing. Its strength lies not in complex tech but in community power. Past meme tokens, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have proven how social energy can fuel massive gains. Snorter’s presale taps into this same formula with an ambitious, humor-infused campaign. Best Wallet Token: A Utility Play in the Ecosystem Best Wallet Token is closely tied to its parent wallet ecosystem, offering users staking benefits, reduced fees, and priority access to new projects. By embedding itself within a growing Web3 hub, it offers more than speculation: it adds daily value for users already active in the ecosystem. Why BlockchainFX Presale Stands Out Among these projects, BlockchainFX delivers something different. Instead of focusing only on niche use cases, it merges crypto with global financial markets, creating a one-stop shop. Every trade becomes a revenue stream for holders, whether it’s a forex swap or a meme coin flip. Add to that the OCT35 Flash Offer (+35% bonus tokens this week), liquidity locks, and massive community rewards, and BlockchainFX sets itself apart as a presale designed for both short-term ROI and long-term stability. Conclusion BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token all showcase unique approaches to blockchain adoption. Each is carving out its niche, whether through scalability, remittances, meme culture, or wallet integration. Yet, the crown jewel of this cycle may well be BlockchainFX ($BFX). With over $8.48M raised, a $0.05 listing target, global trading integration, and rewards baked in, this presale is shaping up to be one of the best crypto to invest in right now. The window for entry is closing fast, and the spotlight is firmly on BlockchainFX. Find Out More Information Here Website: https://blockchainfx.com/  X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat FAQs Q1: What is BlockchainFX ($BFX)? BlockchainFX is a crypto-native trading super app offering access to 500+ assets, from crypto to forex and ETFs. Q2: What is the current presale price of $BFX? The token is priced at $0.026 in its current stage, with a final listing price of $0.05. Q3: How can buyers join the presale? By connecting a wallet and purchasing with ETH, USDT, BTC, BNB, SOL, or other supported cryptos. Q4: What bonuses are available? A flash offer (OCT35) gives +35% bonus tokens this week, along with a $500,000 giveaway pool. Q5: When will tokens be distributed? Tokens will be delivered via airdrop after the presale concludes and liquidity is locked. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:53
TradFi Giant Deutsche Börse Taps Circle for Major European Stablecoin Push

TradFi Giant Deutsche Börse Taps Circle for Major European Stablecoin Push

Deutsche Börse Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Circle Internet Financial to integrate regulated stablecoins into European capital markets. According to the announcement, the collaboration will focus on Circle’s USDC and EURC, connecting token-based payment networks with traditional financial infrastructure. The partnership marks the first time a major European market infrastructure provider has formally teamed up with a global stablecoin issuer. Both parties said the initiative represents a milestone for regulated digital finance in Europe, made possible by the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the bloc’s new comprehensive framework for digital assets. Partnership Bridges Traditional Finance and Crypto Settlement in Europe Under the agreement, the initial rollout will take place through Deutsche Börse’s subsidiaries. Trading will be facilitated on 360T’s digital exchange, 3DX, and through the institutional crypto provider Crypto Finance. Custody services will be provided via Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade business, with Crypto Finance’s German entity serving as sub-custodian. Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s co-founder and CEO, said the collaboration would reduce settlement risk, lower costs, and improve efficiency across banks, asset managers, and other market participants. “As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody,” Allaire said. Executives at Deutsche Börse noted the potential of stablecoins to reshape European finance. Stephanie Eckermann, who oversees post-trading at the group, said the deal advances the company’s ambition to digitize securities issuance and post-trade processes. Thomas Book, who is responsible for trading and clearing, added that the partnership positions Deutsche Börse to bridge traditional and digital markets by providing an integrated value chain across execution, settlement, and custody. The agreement follows Circle’s regulatory breakthrough earlier this year. On July 1, Circle became the first global stablecoin issuer to secure an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license under MiCA, issued by French regulators. The license allows the company to issue both USDC and EURC across the European Union. Circle described the approval as a major milestone for mainstream adoption, noting that MiCA sets the conditions for long-term growth in digital finance by ensuring stablecoin issuers meet strict consumer protection and reserve requirements. The MiCA framework, passed by the European Parliament in April 2023, has been gradually implemented since June. Circle’s head of policy, Dante Disparte, said the regulation closes the door on unregulated operations, while Allaire noted that it legitimizes the sector after years of skepticism from mainstream finance. European Banking Giants Form Consortium for Euro Stablecoin Amid Deutsche Börse Group’s efforts, nine of Europe’s largest lenders are joining forces to launch a euro-backed stablecoin in the second half of 2026, seeking to challenge the dominance of U.S. dollar-pegged tokens. The consortium, which includes ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, KBC, DekaBank, SEB, Raiffeisen Bank International, and Italy’s Banca Sella, has set up a new company in the Netherlands to oversee the project. It plans to seek a license from the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution under the European Union’s MiCA framework. According to a joint statement, the stablecoin will provide near-instant cross-border payments, lower transaction costs, and round-the-clock access to settlements. “This development requires an industry-wide approach, and it’s imperative that banks adopt the same standards,” said Floris Lugt, digital assets lead at ING. The move shows growing European efforts to reduce reliance on dollar-based stablecoins, which currently account for 99% of global supply.Source: ECB Euro-pegged tokens remain a small fraction of the market, with less than €350 million in circulation, European Central Bank (ECB) data shows. The initiative comes as the ECB advances its digital euro project, with Executive Board member Piero Cipollone suggesting a rollout could happen by mid-2029. EU lawmakers are expected to weigh in on the legal framework later this year. Together, the bank-led stablecoin and the ECB’s digital euro mark Europe’s bid to secure greater autonomy in digital payments and limit the influence of non-EU issuers in the region’s financial system
CryptoNews2025/10/01 01:51
October 2025 Presale Token List: MoonBull Hits $180K Presale Tally, While FLOKI Holds $778M Market Cap and Cheems Slips to $352K

October 2025 Presale Token List: MoonBull Hits $180K Presale Tally, While FLOKI Holds $778M Market Cap and Cheems Slips to $352K

October 2025 presale token list highlights MoonBull presale growth, FLOKI’s $778M market cap strength, and Cheems trading decline.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 01:45
