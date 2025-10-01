2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Surges on $14.2B Meta AI Deal, Core Scientific Merger Looms

CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Surges on $14.2B Meta AI Deal, Core Scientific Merger Looms

The post CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Surges on $14.2B Meta AI Deal, Core Scientific Merger Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoreWeave (CRWV), an AI-focused cloud computing company, secured a $14.2 billion deal with Meta Platforms (META) to supply Nvidia’s latest GB300 systems, according to a Bloomberg report citing an interview with CEO Michael Intrator. Shares in the company, which is in the process of buying Core Scientific (CORZ) for $9 billion, jumped as much as 16.5% to $142.67, more than triple the value of its March initial public offering. The agreement diversifies its revenue away from Microsoft (MSFT), historically its largest customer, and follows a multibillion-dollar commitment from OpenAI, according to Bloomberg. In addition, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreWeave with an outperform rating and a $175 price target. Core Scientific scheduled a special shareholder meeting for Oct. 30 to vote on the takeover, according to a Friday SEC filing. UPDATE (Sept. 30, 14:58 UTC): Updates share price after market opening, removes pre-market move from headline. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/coreweave-jumps-8-pre-market-on-meta-ai-deal-core-scientific-merger-looms
Metarace
META$0.00000000000000000545-69.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277+4.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4088+4.28%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:40
Podiel
2 million users and 10k agents on the AI blockchain

2 million users and 10k agents on the AI blockchain

The post 2 million users and 10k agents on the AI blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over 2 million registered users and 10,000 agents already published. ChainOpera brings decentralized AI from the experimental phase to a concrete implementation on blockchain, with incentives, traceability, and integrated verifications, as described in the official ChainOpera whitepaper and in industry analyses published on The Block. The project, described by co-founder Salman Avestimehr – professor at USC and recipient of the U.S. Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), as well as IEEE Fellow – combines decentralized federated learning and distributed ledgers to build an operational and interoperable ecosystem. In this context, the stated goal is to return ownership and control to communities of developers, computing providers, and end users. According to the public data available in the whitepaper and official communications, updated as of September 30, 2025, the platform reports over 2 million registered users and approximately 10,000 published agents. Industry analysts note that the completion of the $17 million seed round in December 2024 accelerated the development of the L1 and OS components. Cross-checks of the technical pages reveal metrics on PoI functionalities and the layered structure that confirm the approach described in the project document. Origins, team, and vision ChainOpera was born from the experience gained with FedML, an open-source library launched in 2019 for decentralized federated learning. The project was co-founded by Salman Avestimehr and Chaoyang Aiden He, who initiated FedML during his PhD FedML ChainOpera. The team includes academic profiles and engineers from UC Berkeley, Stanford, USC, MIT, and companies like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. The long-term vision converges towards a community-owned and governed “Crypto AGI,” a topic addressed in interviews and debates within the sector The Block. The $17M seed round was announced in December 2024 and saw the participation of institutional investors supporting the development of the L1 infrastructure. What does “decentralized…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277+4.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01373-4.76%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04425-0.82%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:35
Podiel
Spirit Airlines touts ‘massive progress’ in bankruptcy

Spirit Airlines touts ‘massive progress’ in bankruptcy

The post Spirit Airlines touts ‘massive progress’ in bankruptcy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Boston on September 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines is making “massive progress” to revitalize the airline, the carrier’s restructuring lawyer Marshall Huebner said in a court hearing Tuesday. The struggling budget airline has reached an agreement with debtholders for up to $475 million in debtor-in-possession financing as well as $150 million from a major aircraft lessor, Huebner said. The agreements are subject to court approval. Spirit last month filed for its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in less than a year after high costs, weaker demand and a host of other lingering problems drove more than $250 million in losses from when it emerged from bankruptcy in March through June. The carrier has been racing to cut costs, and recently announced plans to cut 40 routes and furlough about one-third of its flight attendants. The airline is in talks with its pilots’ union and is seeking about $100 million in cuts from that group. Read more CNBC airline news Huebner, a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell, said in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that people who are pessimistic about the struggling carrier’s turnaround prospects should “say less” and observe what it’s doing. Spirit is planning to reject leases on 27 Airbus narrow-body aircraft from Ireland-based leasing giant AerCap, 25 of them airplanes that are grounded or will be grounded for inspection due to a Pratt & Whitney engine defect, Huebner said in court. AerCap will pay Spirit $150 million as part of the agreement, under which Spirit would still plan to take delivery of 30 more airplanes, the company said. Spirit is also planning to reject 12 airport leases…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01373-4.76%
1
1$0.006839-14.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002958-7.59%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:33
Podiel
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bounce Back With Over $1 Billion in Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bounce Back With Over $1 Billion in Inflows

The post Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Bounce Back With Over $1 Billion in Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and ether ETFs roared back on Monday with more than $1 billion in combined inflows. Bitcoin added $522 million, while ether funds drew $547 million. Crypto ETFs Rebound: Bitcoin Nets $522 Million, Ether Soars With $547 Million After a bruising week of relentless redemptions, bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stormed back into the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-bounce-back-with-over-1-billion-in-inflows/
1
1$0.006839-14.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01373-4.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0699-0.56%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:01
Podiel
Record-Shattering $6.7 Billion Bitcoin Seizure Follows Conviction In UK

Record-Shattering $6.7 Billion Bitcoin Seizure Follows Conviction In UK

The post Record-Shattering $6.7 Billion Bitcoin Seizure Follows Conviction In UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 30, 2025 at 17:38 // News This marks the world’s largest-ever cryptocurrency seizure by law enforcement. The Metropolitan Police in the UK announced the successful conviction of a Chinese national, Qian Zhimin, who was also known as Zhang Yadi, as Reuters reported. She was pleaded guilty to illegally acquiring and possessing a staggering £5.5 billion in Bitcoin.  The conviction follows a seven-year investigation into a global money laundering web. The defendant was found to have led a large-scale scam in China between 2014 and 2017, defrauding over 128,000 victims before fleeing to the UK. The case highlights the growing collaboration between international authorities to track and confiscate criminal proceeds stored in digital assets, cementing the notion that cryptocurrency is not an untouchable haven for illicit funds. Some experts claim that this story can be viewed as a win for global regulators and law enforcement, demonstrating the eventual traceability of large-scale crypto crimes. It sends a strong signal to the market about the risks associated with using digital assets for illicit activities. Source: https://coinidol.com/record-shattering-bitcoin-seizure/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01373-4.76%
Everscale
EVER$0.01878+2.90%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:55
Podiel
What an SEC No Action Letter Means for Solana DePIN Token DoubleZero

What an SEC No Action Letter Means for Solana DePIN Token DoubleZero

The SEC issued a "no action" letter to DoubleZero, saying that that its 2Z token does not resemble a security, days before its planned debut.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+4.37%
DoubleZero
2Z$0.6622+231.10%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001629+1.18%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:50
Podiel
$298 Million in Solana Moved Despite ETF Odds Hitting 100%

$298 Million in Solana Moved Despite ETF Odds Hitting 100%

Mounting sell-pressure for whales pushes SOL in red zone
Solana
SOL$232.36+6.05%
RedStone
RED$0.5178+17.89%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:44
Podiel
Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate

Sen. Lummis says progress is underway on crypto tax rules in the Senate

The Senate Finance Committee are making headway on legislation to define how digital assets should be taxed, according to Sen. Lummis.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01161+2.29%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00189-6.11%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:39
Podiel
Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement

US President Donald Trump said a government shutdown is very likely if the sides cannot reach an agreement. Continue Reading: Final Hours Before Government Shutdown Crisis in the US: Donald Trump Makes a Hot Statement
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.764+2.75%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009091+2.22%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:37
Podiel
ABD’de Hükümet Kapanma Krizi Öncesi Son Saatler: Donald Trump Sıcak Açıklama Yaptı!

ABD’de Hükümet Kapanma Krizi Öncesi Son Saatler: Donald Trump Sıcak Açıklama Yaptı!

ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, yaklaşan bütçe kriziyle ilgili yaptığı açıklamada hükümetin kapanmasının “kaçınılmaz olmadığını” ancak “çok olası” olduğunu söyledi. Trump, “Hükümetin kapanmasını istemiyoruz” ifadelerini kullansa da taraflar arasındaki derin anlaşmazlık nedeniyle kriz büyüyor. Kongre’deki Demokratlar, yaz aylarında Cumhuriyetçilerin yaptığı sağlık harcamaları kesintilerinin geri alınmasını ve bu yıl sona erecek Obamacare sübvansiyonlarının uzatılmasını talep ediyor. Cumhuriyetçi […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.764+2.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01373-4.76%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 01:36
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe