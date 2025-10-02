2025-10-03 Friday

2025-10-03 Friday

ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout

ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout

The post ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday chose Portugal-based startup Feedzai to help with fraud detection and prevention for the bank’s digital euro. The financial institution has awarded about five tenders in connection with the planned launch of the digital euro. ECB introduced its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in 2021, with its launch expected in 2029. The bank acknowledged that the awarding of the tenders signals the launch of the project’s second phase of preparation. ECB awards tenders to five companies  ECB’s second phase of its project includes an agreement struck with vendors for the risk and fraud management feature. According to the report, the component has an estimated value of between €79.1 million and €273 million. The bank announced that Feedzai will collaborate with subcontractor PwC to provide a fraud detection and prevention service in accordance with the EU’s data protection, security, and privacy standards. The ECB stated that Feedzai’s platform will provide a fraud risk score for every transaction. The initiative will enable payment service providers to combine the data with their own before deciding whether or not to approve payments. “With tens of billions of transactions expected across the eurozone, success depends on AI that can adapt as quickly as fraud evolves. Our role is to provide the intelligence that keeps even the most sophisticated fraud out, ensuring trust in every digital euro transaction from day one.” -Nuno Sebastiao, CEO and Co-Founder of Feedzai The central bank also selected Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient as another vendor. The firm will collaborate with Nexi and Capgemini on the development and implementation of an offline solution to complement the digital euro. The ECB chose Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L. for pseudonym lookups. The bank also selected Almaviva SpA & Fabric SpA to work on its app and software development…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:42
R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin

R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin

The post R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Kiyosaki, financial influencer and entrepreneur, is warning of yet another market crash, with “depression ahead” to boot. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged his social media followers on Wednesday, October 1, to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and precious metals, all while taking aim at Warren Buffett. A longtime advocate of hedging against market turmoil with gold and silver, Kiyosaki implied the Berkshire Hathaway chairman’s changing stance on the assets after years of criticism was hypocritical, prefacing his rant with a warning that feels like vomiting.  “I WANT TO VOMIT:  getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead?” wrote the author. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 Bitcoin and gold going up While Buffett had indeed long dismissed both crypto and gold as unproductive assets, Kiyosaki’s scope is primarily on the broader picture, as he believes Buffett’s change of heart hints at a potential disaster for more traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds. “Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, his  sickening endorsement of gold and silver must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash,” the investor added. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $119,340, up nearly 7% on the weekly chart. At the same time, gold was priced at $3,893 per ounce, having gained about 50% this year. The uptick was…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:36
Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining

Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining

The post Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Earn $8,600 a day — Governments increase BTC holdings, investors flock to sustainable cloud mining Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/earn-8600-a-day-governments-increase-btc-holdings-investors-flock-to-sustainable-cloud-mining/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:23
Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More…

Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-2-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:19
Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Could Climb to $231,000 in 12 Months

Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Could Climb to $231,000 in 12 Months

The post Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Could Climb to $231,000 in 12 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant Citigroup has revised its Bitcoin prediction to $231,000 in the next 12 months, marking this as the bull case for the flagship crypto. Citigroup also outlined its Ethereum prediction and how high the largest altcoin by market cap could reach within a similar period. Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Rally To $231,000 As Bull Case The banking giant predicted that BTC could rally to $231,000 as their bull case, while the base and bear cases for the flagship crypto are $181,000 and $82,000, respectively. Meanwhile, they forecast that the flagship crypto could reach $132,000 by year-end, which would mark a new all-time high (ATH). Furthermore, Citigroup expects continued upside from investor demand next year, noting that the flagship cryptocurrency is trading above statistical measures based on user activity. The banking giant also expects positive flows into Bitcoin to continue, which the firm predicts will come through increased adoption as institutional investors and financial advisors initiate crypto investments. Citigroup also predicted that the Ethereum price could reach $7,300 in the next 12 months as their bull case for the altcoin, while $5,400 and $2,000 are the bear cases, respectively. They expect ETH to reach $4,500 by year-end. The firm had earlier predicted that ETH could crash to $4,300 by year-end, although the altcoin dropped below that level shortly after, reaching as low as $4,000 in the process. Meanwhile, Citigroup stated in its most recent research report that they are more positive on Bitcoin compared to Ethereum, as the former captures an outsized portion of incremental flows into crypto markets. They suggested that there is uncertainty around the investor demand for ETH and user activity on the Ethereum network, with this uncertainty reflected in the targets for the altcoin. Massive Inflows Return For BTC Citigroup’s revised Bitcoin prediction comes just as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:10
Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi

Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi

The post Bitcoin.com Wallet Integrates Stellar Blockchain, Expanding Access to Fast, Low-Cost Payments and DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin.com, a global leader in onboarding millions to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency since 2015, today announced the launch of Stellar (XLM) and Stellar-based assets and DeFi protocols in the Bitcoin.com Wallet app. The integration gives Bitcoin.com Wallet users worldwide fast, low-cost access to the Stellar payments and DeFi ecosystem. With the integration, Bitcoin.com Wallet users can: […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-wallet-integrates-stellar-blockchain-expanding-access-to-fast-low-cost-payments-and-defi/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 22:07
USD/JPY returns below 147.00 amid generalized Dollar weakness

USD/JPY returns below 147.00 amid generalized Dollar weakness

The post USD/JPY returns below 147.00 amid generalized Dollar weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar has reversed earlier gains against the Japanese Yen, and retreated below the 147.00 level on the European morning session, turning negative on daily charts and hitting session lows at 146.75 so far. The pair has come under increasing bearish pressure, with the US Dollar losing ground across the board. The Dollar remains vulnerable amid concerns about the consequences of the US government shutdown and weak labor figures, which have added pressure on the Fed to ease its monetary policy further. ADP private payroll’s data released on Wednesday showed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase. Furthermore, August’s reading was revised to a 3K drop, from the 54K gain previously estimated. These figures have raised investors’ bets on immediate Fed easing. A quarter-point rate cut in October is seen as a done deal, and chances of another such cut in December have risen to 86%, from 60% last week. The Yen, on the other hand, remains buoyed by the hawkish summary of opinions released by the BoJ earlier this week. The report indicates that the board considered the possibility of raising interest rates, which has boosted hopes that the bank might tighten its monetary policy after the Liberal Democratic Party appoints a new prime minister at this weekend’s elections. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 21:54
How Shows Like South Park Shape and Influence Cryptocurrency Trends

How Shows Like South Park Shape and Influence Cryptocurrency Trends

In recent years, cryptocurrency has cemented its presence in popular culture, often making its way into TV shows, commercials, and even mainstream satire. From animated series like “South Park” and “The Simpsons” to high-profile Super Bowl ads, crypto increasingly reflects society’s evolving relationship with blockchain technology, digital assets, and the broader crypto markets. This crossover [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/10/02 21:29
Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections

Ethereum sees price upgrade as Citigroup downgrades Bitcoin projections

Citigroup forecasts that Ethereum will reach $4,500 by the end of the year, driven by increased inflows into ETFs and digital asset treasuries.
Cryptopolitan 2025/10/02 19:49
GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

GENIUS Act and USA₮: Tether launches the stablecoin compliant with the new U.S. regulatory framework

In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
The Cryptonomist 2025/10/02 17:49
