TWICE "This Is For" Album JYP Entertainment Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle. Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows. The record-breaking doesn't stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of "Takedown." Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group's seventh consecutive entry on the chart. The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their…
