The $270 Trillion Opportunity That Awaits Climate Tech Founders

The post The $270 Trillion Opportunity That Awaits Climate Tech Founders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The pollution hand and effective management with netzero symbols – renewable energy, reduced CO2 emissions, green production, and waste recycling in business, net zero carbon. getty The climate economy is entering a $270 trillion transition that could reshape industries from data centers to fashion. Capital is out there, but investors are cautious. Policymakers are sending mixed signals, and founders are caught between opportunity and uncertainty. At Climate Week NYC, investors and innovators agreed on one point. Climate technology is no longer judged only on the strength of an idea. Founders must now prove they have the leadership, financial discipline, and credibility to survive in an era of scrutiny and selective capital. In no sector is this more visible than fashion. The industry sits at the heart of global supply chains and faces mounting pressure to cut emissions, shift to new materials, and prove it can scale sustainable solutions. For entrepreneurs, innovation is only the first step. What matters now is whether founders can demonstrate leadership in ways that attract and sustain investment. Federica Marchionni, chief executive of the Global Fashion Agenda, has been clear about what is at stake. “Now, I think that this is very crucial, so we have an updated ambition that builds on the Fashion CEO Agenda… it has a sharper sense of urgency. The cost of inaction now outweighs the investments required,” she said. Her words reflect the tenor of this year’s Climate Week. Progress is possible, but hesitation comes at a price. The urgency is not limited to fashion. Todd Khozein, co-CEO of SecondMuse, reminded audiences that the climate economy is unlike anything humanity has faced. “McKinsey identified it as a $270 trillion economic transition between now and 2050. Almost certainly the largest economic transition humanity will have gone through by a country mile,” he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:45
How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Rewards You for Verifying Facts on Blockchain

The post How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Rewards You for Verifying Facts on Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 22:00 Learn how Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) knowledge auction model turns truth into value. Discover how to earn by proving or verifying claims as whitelist access approaches.  In today’s digital world, information moves faster than trust. Anyone can make a claim online, but proving its accuracy is far more difficult. The upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto aims to solve this by creating a decentralized system where facts are not only validated but also rewarded. At its core, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto introduces a straightforward idea: if you know something true, you should be able to prove it, and earn from it. As the whitelist phase approaches, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto presale auction is preparing to welcome its first participants, giving them the opportunity to shape a blockchain-based reputation system built on verifiable knowledge. What Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Is and Why It Matters For beginners, the first question is simple: what exactly is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? While the phrase “zero-knowledge proof” is often used in cryptography, in this context Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is the name of a new blockchain protocol. Its mission is to create a fair and transparent system where knowledge can be tested, verified, and rewarded. Traditional online platforms often rely on central authorities or algorithms to determine credibility. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) offers a different model. It allows anyone to put forward a claim, such as “this data point is correct” or “this fact is true,” and back it with a stake of tokens. That claim then becomes part of a public process where others can test it. If it holds up, the original user earns rewards. If it fails, they lose their stake. This model ensures that accuracy is incentivized, while falsehoods are penalized. Instead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:39
DeFi Saver Launches New Protocol Exploration Tool

The post DeFi Saver Launches New Protocol Exploration Tool appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Aave DeFi Explore page lets users browse and analyze the most important Aave market metrics and Aave positions across all six currently supported chains. Additionally, the Price slider tool enables users to simulate price changes and observe their impact on specific positions. DeFi Saver has just launched the Aave DeFi Explore page, a comprehensive dashboard designed to keep users up to date with real-time Aave analytics and market changes.  Designed to reduce uncertainty and improve transparency, Aave DeFi Explore aims to provide users with actionable insights by giving them a clearer understanding of the health and activity within the Aave protocol. What is Aave DeFi Explore? DeFi Saver’s Aave DeFi Explore page is a dashboard made to help users stay up to date with Aave market metrics and positions across all six currently supported chains on DeFi Saver: Ethereum Mainnet, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Linea, and the recently launched Plasma chain.  Once users access it, they will be met with a live feed of all Aave positions as they’re being opened. By clicking on any of the positions shown, users can view a detailed breakdown that includes key metrics, collateral and debt composition, and full position history, thus making position analysis much easier, accessible, and comprehensive. One highlighted feature users could find especially useful is the Price slider. Once a user clicks on a certain position, they can simulate price oscillations of the collateral and borrowed assets, and assess liquidation risks for the position in question. With that said, the new protocol explorer now allows users to: Access a live feed of the latest transactions and detailed market stats via the Homepage; Research specific chains, their total supply and borrow amounts, as well as the total number of positions on that chain; Check e-modes and supply and borrow details…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:38
TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour

The post TWICE Announces North American Leg Of ‘THIS IS FOR’ Part 2 World Tour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TWICE “This Is For” Album JYP Entertainment Global K-pop sensation TWICE has just announced the North American, European, and UK leg of their THIS IS FOR World Tour – titled, THIS IS FOR Part 2, beginning in January of next year. The North American tour kicks off on Friday, January 9, in Vancouver, BC, and will visit major cities, including Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Belmont, NY, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. For the first time, the nonet – consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU – will perform on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle. Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out both Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even before that, the group was the first K-pop girl group to also headline at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium in 2022 with two sold-out shows. The record-breaking doesn’t stop there. This year, TWICE headlined Lollapalooza, the first K-pop girl group to do so, drawing in one of the biggest crowds at the festival. Their performance went viral on social media, connecting their performance to the pop culture phenomenon of Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters, in which members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung participated in the soundtrack for the original track of “Takedown.” Their sixth and current THIS IS FOR World Tour has drawn in 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide. Their recently released 4th full-length album, THIS IS FOR, debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the group’s seventh consecutive entry on the chart. The group celebrates their 10th anniversary this October with the release of their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:27
American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low

The post American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices. A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet. More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.” Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported. Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession. Tangent Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000. What To Watch For The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:15
Indiana Pacers Will Go As Far As Pascal Siakam Can Take Them This Year

The post Indiana Pacers Will Go As Far As Pascal Siakam Can Take Them This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indiana Pacers’ Pascal Siakam poses for a photo during the NBA basketball team’s media day, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. INDIANAPOLIS – Monday morning in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pascal Siakam walked up to the podium to field questions from reporters for media day and instantly lit up the room. It was still early, but he was full of life and encouraged others to match his smile. He was the second Indiana Pacers player to sit on the stage to discuss the coming season – Tyrese Haliburton was first – and after about 8.5 minutes of questions Siakam took a photo of the assembled media, then left. It was less than 10 minutes of total time, but it perfectly summed up everything that Siakam will need to be this season. Haliburton, who went before him, won’t play this year due to a torn achilles. Siakam, an All-Star last season, becomes the Pacers best player and primary offensive option as a result. He is now an even more important leader, and voice, with Haliburton sidelined. Just like he will do often for his teammates this season, the veteran forward lit up the room and improved the vibe. And he followed up Haliburton, fittingly – taking his place as the player who will have the most on-court responsibilities by talking about many important on-court topics. Media day could not have been more appropriate for Siakam as he enters his 10th NBA season. “I was telling the guys, it’s not going to take one person to replace Tyrese. We’re gonna all have to do it collectively,” Siakam said. “And that’s the way we’ve got to think about it.” Why is Siakam so critical to the Pacers this year? For the second-straight year, Siakam…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:06
Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments

The post Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa is experimenting with stablecoin pre-funding on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable. The pilot allows depositing funds in pegged tokens, accounted for by Visa as “money in the bank”: essentially, funds immediately available for global payouts. Announced at SIBOS on September 30, 2025, and described by the specialized press, the initiative involves selected partners and aims to leverage Visa’s global infrastructure that connects over 11 billion eligible cards, accounts, and wallets. Bloomberg has detailed the program and Visa’s official documentation explains the integration logic with the existing network Visa. In a context where the average cost of retail remittances exceeds 6.2% of the amount sent (World Bank), the initiative aims to free up liquidity and simplify operational steps. Updated September 30, 2025. What is pre-funding in stablecoin and why it matters In the traditional model, companies maintain balances in fiat across multiple accounts and jurisdictions to ensure payments. With the pilot, however, prefunding occurs in stablecoin which Visa treats as immediately available funds, reducing the need to lock up capital in multi-currency accounts. This results in greater visibility on balances and, for treasury teams, a more robust control over cash flows. How it works on Visa Direct: from the wallet to the beneficiary The operational flow integrates into existing processes and is structured into a few key phases: Prefunding: the company transfers stablecoin to the operational account linked to Visa Direct. Availability: the funds are immediately usable for payouts. Conversion: at the time of issuance, the stablecoins are converted into local currency through authorized partners. Liquidation: beneficiaries receive in fiat to accounts, cards, or wallets compliant with local regulations. Reconciliation: the reporting provides complete traceability in line with corporate systems. What changes for companies Less capital locked in multi-currency accounts, with more elastic liquidity. Reduction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:05
Chargers Encounter An Early-Season Test With Their Front Line Decimated

The post Chargers Encounter An Early-Season Test With Their Front Line Decimated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Standout Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Alt (76) was already filling in for All-Pro left tackle Rayshawn Slater when Alt went down Sunday with an ankle injury in the loss to the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Los Angeles Chargers are first in the AFC West and last among teams trying to keep their offensive line intact. The L.A. story before facing the visiting Washington Commanders on Sunday is this: a Chargers squad built for a playoff sprint is running in place when it comes to opening rushing lanes and keeping quarterback Justin Herbert clean. The Chargers (3-1) are still stinging from letting New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, in his NFL debut, erase that bagel under L.A.’s loss column despite N.Y. entering Sunday’s game winless. Surprisingly, Dart looked cool and confident against one of the league’s most dynamic defenses. Not surprisingly, Herbert was punched more than a Manhattan commuter’s subway ticket when setting up shop behind a shoddy line. Coach Jim Harbaugh said it best when stating that Herbert was, “taking too many hits.” Herbert, who was getting some early MVP chatter after opening the season with three wins over AFC West rivals, was ordinary on Sunday. He completed 23 of 41 passes for 203 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The offensive line allowed Herbert to get hit 12 times, which is only two less than what he absorbed the previous week against the Denver Broncos. “It’s very concerning,’’ Harbaugh said in his post-game remarks. ”We’ll go back and look as we’ve gotta get better. We got to put him in a better position. Don’t think he’s been in a good position.” Injuries, of course, have played a significant role in knee-capping what Chargers general manager Joe…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:54
BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes

The post BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Deal Crushes DOGE’s $0.34 Target & LINK’s $32 Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is holding near $0.21, with traders watching the key $0.25 resistance that could trigger a rally toward $0.34. Chainlink has dropped 27% from its August highs to trade near $20, but technical signs like an RSI above 50 hint that a bottom may be close if it reclaims $22.20. Both coins remain in play, yet their short-term outlooks depend heavily on market momentum. Moving beyond market swings. It’s nearly $415M presale, 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and a Batch 30 price of $0.0013, putting it on a trajectory unmatched by its peers. The multi-year BWT Alpine F1® team partnership locks global Formula 1® exposure, turning a crypto project into a mainstream brand. Holders wondering what crypto to invest in with long-term scale and real-world credibility are finding BlockDAG impossible to ignore. Dogecoin Targets $0.34 if Key $0.25 Resistance Breaks Dogecoin is trading near $0.21, holding steady despite market uncertainty. Traders are watching the $0.25 resistance level, which has acted as a barrier for weeks. A breakout above this mark could trigger a strong rally, opening the path toward $0.34, a price zone that has historically slowed upward moves. Until then, the range between $0.20 and $0.21 remains critical support for bulls. Analysts note that a clean move above $0.25 would signal renewed buying pressure and improved momentum. While some pullbacks may occur during the build-up, holding current support increases the chances of an upside move. This setup presents a clear risk-reward scenario: sustained consolidation above $0.21 favors long positions, while a failure to defend this zone could delay any push toward higher targets. Chainlink Eyes $32 Rebound After 27% Drop Signals Possible Bottom Chainlink has slipped 27% since August, touching a low near $20.24 after weeks of selling. Despite the decline, momentum indicators suggest the correction may be ending.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:53
Trump Tells Generals Military Should ‘Straighten Out’ Major Cities

The post Trump Tells Generals Military Should ‘Straighten Out’ Major Cities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Tuesday major cities should serve as “training grounds of our military”—lamenting what he described as an “invasion from within”— in a speech to top military generals, escalating his threats to deploy troops to San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. President Donald Trump speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said “we are under invasion from within” that’s “noo different than a foreign enemy, but more difficult in many ways because they don’t wear uniforms,” as he said he wants the military to focus more on domestic security, including tamping down on crime in major cities and illegal immigration. The president made the comments as he addressed top military generals gathered at Quantico for a last-minute meeting called by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (who separately blasted what he described as “fat generals” and an out-of-shape military). Trump said previous presidents “used the armed forces to keep domestic order and peace,” lamenting “now they say you aren’t allowed to use the military.” The remarks build on Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to cities including Memphis, Portland and Washington, D.C., in what he says is an effort to reduce crime there. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/30/invasion-from-within-trump-tells-generals-military-needed-to-straighten-out-major-cities/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 02:45
