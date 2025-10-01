2025-10-03 Friday

Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Could Launch This Week

The post Tuttle’s Government Grift ETF Could Launch This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An exchange-traded fund tracking the trading activity of American politicians, individuals and companies with close ties to the US president could launch later this week, according to an analyst.  Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said that Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF (GRFT) could launch as early as Friday, as the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday set Oct. 3 as the date that Tuttle’s S-1 registration statement will become effective. First proposed by Tuttle Capital Management earlier this year, the ETF would scan STOCK Act transaction reports to track trades made by members of Congress and their spouses. The fund would also invest in companies with demonstrated ties to presidential influence, which may include companies with executives or directors affiliated with the White House, or businesses that receive praise from the US president, currently Donald Trump. GRFT would track between 10 and 30 stocks and ETFs, with position sizes reflecting both the scale of congressional trading and the perceived influence of presidential backing. “The Fund’s strategy is grounded in the belief that political actors — particularly members of the US Congress and individuals closely associated with the President — can influence market outcomes or possess information that materially affects security pricing,” Tuttle said in the prospectus filing in late June. Source: Eric Balchunas Cointelegraph reached out to Tuttle to find out more, but didn’t receive an immediate response. Crypto could be in Tuttle’s fund Trump’s involvement in cryptocurrency has been well-documented — and heavily criticized by some.  One of Trump’s connections to the crypto industry is Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), which holds 15,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.7 billion, while its subsidiary Truth Social has had spot crypto ETFs filed on its behalf. Bitcoin mining company American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) is another publicly traded stock that is backed by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:43
Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet

The post Anchorage Digital Integrates Jupiter Into Porto Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration allows direct Jupiter swaps within Anchorage’s institutional wallet. Crypto platform Anchorage Digital announced on Tuesday, Sept. 30, that it has integrated Jupiter – a Solana-based swap and liquidity aggregator – into its institutional wallet Porto. The integration enables institutional users to execute Jupiter swaps directly from the Porto dashboard, eliminating the need to access external decentralized applications. Anchorage said the update is designed to streamline trading workflows, reduce operational risks, and maintain Porto’s security model, which keeps private keys offline during signing, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. Jupiter currently ranks as the 15th largest protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi), with over $3.3 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to DeFiLlama. At press time, its native token, JUP, was trading just under $0.41, down 5% over the past 24 hours and more than 19% over the past week, according to CoinGecko. JUP Chart Anchorage Digital’s move reflects ongoing efforts to make DeFi more accessible to traditional financial institutions, highlighting the importance of secure, reliable on-chain infrastructure. “We believe that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance,” said Nathan McCauley, CEO and co-founder of Anchorage Digital. “This isn’t just about a new feature; it’s about providing the market with the robust, secure on-ramps needed to participate in the next wave of financial innovation.” The integration comes amid a broader trend of projects integrating with protocols built on Solana, driven by on-chain yield opportunities, composability, and fast, low-cost transactions. Solana currently has a TVL of over $13 billion, up 73% since April. Its native token SOL is currently trading at $205, down 2% on the day. It also comes as the broader DeFi market continues to expand, with TVL surging in the third quarter of 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:29
Enhancing LLM Inference with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo Integration

The post Enhancing LLM Inference with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 29, 2025 15:32 NVIDIA’s Run:ai v2.23 integrates with Dynamo to address large language model inference challenges, offering gang scheduling and topology-aware placement for efficient, scalable deployments. The rapid expansion of large language models (LLMs) has introduced significant challenges in computational demands and model sizes, often exceeding the capacity of single GPUs. To address these challenges, NVIDIA has announced the integration of its Run:ai v2.23 with NVIDIA Dynamo, aiming to optimize the deployment of generative AI models across distributed environments, according to NVIDIA. Addressing the Scaling Challenge With the increase in model parameters and distributed components, the need for advanced coordination grows. Techniques like tensor parallelism help manage capacity but introduce complexities in coordination. NVIDIA’s Dynamo framework tackles these issues by providing a high-throughput, low-latency inference solution designed for distributed setups. Role of NVIDIA Dynamo in Inference Acceleration Dynamo enhances inference through disaggregated prefill and decode operations, dynamic GPU scheduling, and LLM-aware request routing. These features maximize GPU throughput, balancing latency and throughput effectively. Additionally, NVIDIA’s Inference Xfer Library (NIXL) accelerates data transfer, reducing response times significantly. Importance of Efficient Scheduling Efficient scheduling is crucial for running multi-node inference workloads. Independent scheduling can lead to partial deployments and idle GPUs, impacting performance. NVIDIA Run:ai’s advanced scheduling capabilities, including gang scheduling and topology-aware placement, ensure efficient resource utilization and reduce latency. Integration of NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo The integration of Run:ai with Dynamo introduces gang scheduling, enabling atomic deployment of interdependent components, and topology-aware placement, which positions components to minimize cross-node latency. This strategic placement enhances communication throughput and reduces network overhead, crucial for large-scale deployments. Getting Started with NVIDIA Run:ai and Dynamo To leverage the full potential of this integration, users need a Kubernetes cluster with NVIDIA Run:ai v2.23, a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:25
Whitelist Live Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Lets You Prove What You Know, and Get Rewarded

In today’s digital world, information moves faster than trust. Anyone can make a claim online, but proving its accuracy is […] The post Whitelist Live Soon: How Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Lets You Prove What You Know, and Get Rewarded  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 03:00
What Is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? The Blockchain Protocol for Verified Truth

In the world of blockchain, the phrase Zero Knowledge Proof typically refers to a cryptographic technique. But now it’s also the name of a promising new protocol: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP). Set to launch soon, this upcoming project reimagines how facts, claims, and credibility are validated online, and its whitelist phase is approaching for those [...] The post What Is Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)? The Blockchain Protocol for Verified Truth appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 03:00
Wind-Powered Hash: Soluna to Host 20 MW of Canaan Miners in Texas

Soluna Holdings and Canaan Inc. signed a hosting deal to deploy 20 megawatts of Avalon A15 XP bitcoin miners at Soluna’s wind-powered Project Dorothy site in Briscoe County, Texas. Canaan’s Avalon A15 XP Rigs Head to Soluna’s Wind Farm in Briscoe County Announced on Tuesday, the agreement positions Canaan to place roughly 1 exahash per […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:55
The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision with New AI, Web3, and Mobile Initiatives

The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung Unveils Vision with New AI, Web3, and Mobile Initiatives

Cryptodaily2025/10/01 02:52
Tesla stock is up 30% this month, nearing its all-time high

Tesla’s stock has surged by more than 30% in September, according to data from Bloomberg, as traders and shareholders alike rally around Elon Musk’s comeback to the company. The surge has placed the stock among the top 10 performers in the S&P 500 for September, and now we’ve got third-quarter sales results due later this week. The stock’s rise has been dramatic since April 8, the day President Donald Trump paused global tariffs, coinciding with Tesla’s lowest point of the year. From there, the stock has shot up nearly 100%, the best performance of any company in the Magnificent Seven group. Tesla is now trading at about $440, closing in on its record high of $479.86 set on December 17. Analysts raise targets as Tesla leans into AI bets The new wave of buying is built on expectations that Elon can steer Tesla away from being just a carmaker and into the world of artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, Tesla’s board put forward a $1 trillion pay package for him, proving yet again how strongly they support the idea of transforming Tesla into a business that builds humanoid robots and operates fleets of self-driving taxis. But even with the rally, concerns are loud. “Tesla trades at an eye-watering multiple, its earnings are shrinking amid softening EV demand and cutthroat competition, and EV credits are about to expire, further dampening sales,” said Irene Tunkel, chief U.S. equity strategist at BCA Research. Those EV credits vanish after Tuesday, when Trump’s administration ends the incentive program. Analysts say sales for the quarter will likely show a last-minute rush of buyers trying to secure the discount before demand cools off in the months ahead. At the same time, Wall Street analysts have been upgrading Tesla. Dan Ives of Wedbush increased his price target to $600 from $500, the highest target for Tesla at the moment. He said the company was entering “the next stage of its AI autonomous path.” The stock has also received multiple other upgrades as traders look beyond cars to potential AI revenues. Investors chase AI dream despite weak EV sales Elon has fueled this frenzy with bold claims. On his platform X last week, he said Tesla would soon “feel almost like it is sentient being.” He also predicted that 80% of Tesla’s revenue will come from AI robots in the future. That message has landed strongly with retail investors. “Tesla is the retail investors’ darling,” Tunkel said. “Tesla’s sharp rally has been fueled by these investors’ enthusiasm for its future beyond EVs, as they are envisioning a company that mass-produces robotaxis and humanoid robots, potentially tripling in value along the way.” But fundamentals still paint a weaker picture. EV sales have struggled, and Tesla’s autonomous vehicle efforts have had a slow start. In response, Elon has shifted attention to the Optimus robots venture, presenting it as Tesla’s next growth engine. The pivot reflects a broader trend where AI has been the main driver of stock gains across the Magnificent Seven. Yet unlike Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, Tesla does not yet have AI products generating consistent profit. That gap has raised skepticism. “A dose of skepticism is likely warranted,” said Dave Mazza, CEO of Roundhill Financial. “But the market is rewarding AI leadership, and Tesla has an early lead in embodied intelligence. Right now, the results matter less than the vision.” He also said Tesla has “real momentum behind it” and could break to a new high because investors have “a fresh dream to chase.” But he warned that the company needs to show real progress on projects if it wants the rally to last. The stakes are clear. This week’s sales report may add fuel in the short term, but the long-term test lies in whether Elon can actually deliver on the grand AI story. “Elon is selling a dream, and many retail investors are buying it,” Tunkel said. “Can the rally continue? Sure – powered by momentum and FOMO. Yet if there’s a bubble in today’s hot market, Tesla is ‘it’.” Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:50
OpenAI Reveals Sora 2 With TikTok-Style Social App That Puts You in the Videos

OpenAI's Sora 2 video model now creates synchronized sound effects and dialogue, while an iOS app lets users insert themselves into AI-generated scenes through "cameos."
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:32
Magicrypto Cloud Mining Review 2025: Best Bitcoin Contracts, $100 Free Bonus & Safe Daily Passive Crypto Income

As the cryptocurrency market continues to expand, cloud mining offers individual investors and digital currency enthusiasts more low-barrier investment opportunities.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 00:52
