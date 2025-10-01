2025-10-03 Friday

Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock: Jumps 34% as Chipmaker Exits Bankruptcy and Slashes Debt

TLDRs; Wolfspeed stock surged 34% Tuesday after the chipmaker emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a 70% debt cut. The company reduced annual cash interest expenses by 60%, freeing up liquidity for growth in EV and energy markets. Leadership changes include a new CFO and five new directors, signaling a governance reset for long-term stability. [...] The post Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock: Jumps 34% as Chipmaker Exits Bankruptcy and Slashes Debt appeared first on CoinCentral.
FTX Creditors Set to Recover Up to 120% of Claims

Payments will begin September 30, with funds expected to arrive in one to three business days depending on the provider […] The post FTX Creditors Set to Recover Up to 120% of Claims appeared first on Coindoo.
Indonesian University Rolls Out On-chain Records At No Cost to Students

The post Indonesian University Rolls Out On-chain Records At No Cost to Students appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Indonesia’s Universitas Gadjah Mada will pilot verifiable digital credentials, beginning with English proficiency courses. Students receive digital wallets preloaded with tokens for paying tuition and course fees, with no added costs. The pilot rollout will cover 60,000 students and run alongside a separate AI lab initiative. Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM), one of Indonesia’s oldest and largest public research universities, announced Tuesday that it will begin storing student course records on-chain by adopting Space and Time, a decentralized database platform. Students who complete courses will have their records written directly to the Space and Time network, creating an immutable credential they can share with employers or other schools. The education framework is intended to help provide “expanded, modernized education access to the unbanked” and give students “a way to prove their educational achievements to any institution or employer in the world,” Scott Dykstra, co-founder and CTO of Space and Time, told Decrypt. By onboarding students on-chain, Space and Time is hoping its database platform could help students overcome “intermediaries or traditional financial infrastructure” and “come out the other side with a traceable, verifiable record of what they’ve accomplished,” Dykstra said. UGM‘s rollout for its estimated 60,000 students begins with English proficiency courses as the initial use case for on-chain credentialing, with planned expansions to other courses. The university also announced a new on-campus AI lab using Dreamspace, a tool built on Space and Time, which will provide courses on building and deploying AI applications. The initiative was introduced following a partnership between Indomobil Group, one of Indonesia’s largest automotive conglomerates, and the Space and Time Foundation, which now oversees the decentralized database network originally developed by MakeInfinite Labs. Space and Time’s custom chain pulls data from multiple blockchains and distributes it across a validator network, where each query is backed…
ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars

The post ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. [New York, September 30, 2025]- As of 6:50 PM ET, DOGE was trading at $0.2298, decreasing by -0.446% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $34.5 billion. On September 18, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) became the first Dogecoin spot ETF to be listed on the CBOE. On the same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new standards for digital asset spot ETFs, shortening the review period from 240 days to 75 days. Industry watchers note that this move not only brings DOGE into mainstream markets but also generates business for cloud mining and similar services. Users could rent computing power to partake in DOGE mining instead of owning their own hardware, easing the entry resistance. Both ETFs and cloud mining are a compliance pathway for capital and a technological ecosystem success path that facilitates the continued growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem. Fleet Mining: A representative platform Among the many cloud mining platforms, Fleet Mining stands out. Founded in 2020, the company currently serves over 170 countries and regions. Its core philosophy is to transform the complexity of hardware and operations into a transparent contract mechanism. Advertisement &nbsp Core advantages of the platform Smart hashrate management – Our intelligent algorithm adjusts the output of your hardware for maximum efficiency based on network and market conditions with no down time. Multi-Asset Support- Supporting main assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC to diversify. Clear Settlement – Computing power is directly linked to physical…
Adobe announces it will launch its Premiere video editing software on iPhone for the first time

Adobe announced Tuesday it will launch its Premiere video editing software on iPhone for the first time as the company works to compete with newer mobile editing apps. Premiere has been a top choice among professionals and creative workers for heavy-duty video editing on desktop computers, alongside Apple Inc.’s Final Cut Pro and Blackmagic Design […]
What to Expect in Ethereum in the Coming Days? Here Are the Critical Levels and Targets

What developments are expected in the price of Ethereum, the world's largest altcoin, in the coming days? Here are the details. Continue Reading: What to Expect in Ethereum in the Coming Days? Here Are the Critical Levels and Targets
Corrupt LA Deputy Weaponized Badge for ‘Crypto Godfather’ in Terrifying Extortion Racket

Prosecutors have described how a former LA sheriff’s deputy has worked with a promoter in coercion and fraud; the case has advanced toward sentencing, adding new detail to LA … deputy … crypto links across several incidents.
Senator Lummis Announces Progress on Senate’s Crypto Tax Legislation

TLDR Lummis’s crypto tax proposal includes a de minimis provision for gains under $300. Crypto lending is set to be excluded from taxable events in proposed legislation. The Senate Finance Committee is working on tax reforms for digital assets. Lummis collaborates with bipartisan support for clearer crypto tax rules. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced that significant [...] The post Senator Lummis Announces Progress on Senate’s Crypto Tax Legislation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Pendle downplays major break after seeminigly lone actor began minting PT and YT token swaps

Decentralized yield protocol Pendle disclosed that an onchain wallet has been drained, and an exploiter is minting principal/yield tokens “to dumping.”
Exploring the Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in Q4 2025

Introduction to Q4 Crypto Market Dynamics Entering the last quarter of 2025, the cryptocurrency landscape presents several intriguing narratives. We are witnessing pivotal movements in cryptocurrencies such as XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Litecoin (LTC), each at critical technical junctures. Simultaneously, BlockDAG emerges as a newcomer with a record-breaking presale and a high-profile sponsorship deal. Breakthrough Potential for XRP The XRP token is flirting with a serious breakout, as it has been compressing under a resistance level for the last few months. A decisive push above this threshold could signal a strong upward trend, whereas failure might result in continued sideways movement. XRP's market behavior, informed by on-chain data and recent regulatory developments, hints at a possible breakout which could redefine its market standing. Investors and traders are closely watching these dynamics as the currency tests key resistance levels. The Rising Interest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Concurrently, SHIB is encountering resistance at higher levels, with its price action caught between significant moving averages. A breakout here could validate the meme coin's market resilience driven by its committed community and speculative interest. The popular meme coin continues to see significant wallet concentration, yet it retains a spirited trading community that could propel its value if broader market conditions turn favorable. Litecoin's Steady Market Position Litecoin's performance, often reflective of broader market trends, shows stability as it maintains support above $100. Its movement is less volatile but potential for upward mobility remains if it can breach upper resistance levels influenced by the broader market sentiment and incoming institutional interest. BlockDAG's Unprecedented Market Entry Amidst these established names, BlockDAG is a standout with its groundbreaking presale, having amassed a whopping $415 million. This presale has not only set a new standard in crypto funding but has also ensured massive early adoption. Further boosting its profile is a significant partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, marking a significant crossover between blockchain technology and global sports marketing. The combination of technological innovation, strategic marketing, and community support positions BlockDAG uniquely in the cryptocurrency space, potentially catalyzing its growth as it heads towards its network launch. Conclusion The final quarter of 2025 is crucial for the cryptocurrency market, with several coins at make-or-break points and a new entrant set to redefine market expectations. From XRP's potential breakout to SHIB's community strength and LTC's steady positioning, the landscape is ripe for dynamic shifts. BlockDAG, meanwhile, is a testament to the evolving nature of cryptocurrency presales and market entry strategies, backed by significant capital and strategic partnerships. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
