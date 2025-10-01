2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

AI Video Creation Goes Mainstream as OpenAI Launches Sora 2.0

TLDRs; OpenAI unveils Sora 2.0, its most advanced AI video generator yet, with realism and multi-shot storytelling improvements. The invite-only Sora app debuts in the U.S. and Canada, with Pro, web, and API access arriving later. Individual likenesses require verified approval, while franchise characters can appear unless blocked by rights holders. OpenAI notifies studios that [...] The post AI Video Creation Goes Mainstream as OpenAI Launches Sora 2.0 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 03:40
Former LASD Deputy becomes latest casualty of LA ‘Crypto Godfather’ conviction

The post Former LASD Deputy becomes latest casualty of LA ‘Crypto Godfather’ conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy and helicopter pilot has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy charges that could land him behind bars for up to 30 years. Coberg’s plea is the latest law enforcement conviction linked to Adam Iza, who branded himself the “Crypto Godfather” while running fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and paying off corrupt deputies.  Iza has been in federal custody since September 2024 and is awaiting sentencing in December. A deputy for hire Coberg reportedly pocketed at least $20,000 a month from Iza. At one point, the two had plans of setting up a steroid-selling venture. However, most of Coberg’s work involved using his badge and authority to intimidate Iza’s rivals. In one case that occurred in September 2021, Coberg and a group of guards abducted a businessman known in court papers as “L.A.” and delivered him to Iza’s home. While Iza flashed his firearms at L.A, Coberg identified himself as an active-duty deputy and grilled the man over a financial dispute. The victim, under pressure, sent $127,000 to an account controlled by Iza. Another incident happened in August 2021, with Coberg facilitating a fake arrest. He worked with Iza to lure another victim, called “R.C.,” from Miami to Los Angeles. When R.C. arrived, and a co-conspirator who picked him up drove with him to get drugs, after which he was met with a bogus traffic stop by another corrupt deputy, Christopher Michael Cadman.  Cadman, who was working with Coberg, found drugs in R.C.’s vehicle and carried out the arrest, while Iza filmed the scene from an SUV that was driven by Coberg. Coberg later texted Cadman, thanking him for the favor and adding, “the kid enjoyed it.” Cadman has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January 2026. Coberg, on the other…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:36
Tether Purchases 8,889 Bitcoin Worth $1 Billion to Expand Reserves

TLDR Tether purchased 8,889 Bitcoin worth $1 billion, increasing its total BTC holdings to over 86,000. The acquisition is part of Tether’s strategy to diversify its reserves into hard assets like Bitcoin, gold, and agriculture. Earlier this year, Tether disclosed holding more than 100,000 BTC and 50 tons of gold. Tether is seeking to raise [...] The post Tether Purchases 8,889 Bitcoin Worth $1 Billion to Expand Reserves appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 03:30
Can the government shutdown have a significant effect on the crypto space?

The U.S. government is facing a shutdown due to the inability of Republicans and Democrats to agree on the budget. Various sources evaluate the probability of a shutdown as high. If it happens, a shutdown may have multiple repercussions. Among…
Crypto.news2025/10/01 03:20
Top Crypto Presale 2025: $BFX Visa Card Unveiled as Presale Surges Past $8.5M, While Maga Coin Finance Eyes Listing

BlockchainFX raises $8.5M+ and unveils its Visa Card, securing top spot among 2025 crypto presales as Maga Coin Finance builds buzz with listing rumors.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 03:17
Will October Crown Bitcoin Or Break It? Key Levels In Play

Bitcoin enters the final day of the quarter in a tight coil of technicals and macro catalysts, with traders fixated on a handful of levels that will likely set the tone for October. Ostium Research’s week-ahead outlook frames the setup as a fading “window of weakness” into a potential Q4 tailwind, but only if the market navigates an event-heavy calendar without losing critical supports. As author Nik Patel puts it, “weekly momentum is still supportive of higher prices and I believe we are now emerging from the window of weakness I had marked out from Friday 20th Sept.” Key Bitcoin Levels Signal Explosive October Spot price action remains defined by last week’s rejection at the August open near $112,000 and a swift slide into the low-$108,000s before a rebound into Sunday’s close. On the weekly timeframe, momentum still tilts higher, but Patel warns that quarter-end, the October turn, and a dense run of data can stretch volatility. His base case is unambiguous: “I think any dip you get this week is one you want to look at as an opportunity for longs for the remainder of Q4,” he writes, adding that concerns about a cycle top in October are misplaced given “tailwinds into mid-Dec.” The mid-cycle risk marker sits around $99,000, with a longer-term invalidation tied to the 360-day moving average near $97,900. “Unless we lose $99k on a weekly close, nothing here looks mid-term bearish to me,” Patel states. Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns On the daily chart, the market carved a higher low above roughly $107,000 after the $112,000 rejection, keeping the short-term structure constructive. Patel’s upside trigger is precise: “If we do now push higher off this low through the rest of this week to close back above the August open and trendline resistance up near $115.7k, I think it is very unlikely you see $107k–$108k retested in October.” Conversely, he stresses the downside waypoint in a volatility burst: “I think the lowest we see this week is the 200dMA at $104.6k on a major flush of the lows.” The tactical map he sketches gives bulls and bears something to do, sometimes within the same session. On the long side, he favors fading a stop-hunt under last week’s low or into the September open, “with invalidation on a close below the 360-day moving average, currently at $97.9k, below which we have not closed since March 2023.” If the market squeezes first, he outlines a switch-hitter approach: a sharper rally into the quarterly close that “takes out the $114k high into Oct 1st,” followed by a fade on bearish divergence aiming “for at least $110k, if not $108.5k into the weekend,” where he’s prepared to flip long again. Related Reading: Bitcoin Retail Demand Retreats: 30D Change Falls To Lowest Level Since July Macro complicates an otherwise orderly technical picture. Patel expects the dollar to overextend before rolling over, a sequence that would support risk later in Q4: last week’s post-FOMC dollar bid is “short-lived,” with DXY “99 as the highest I am expecting,” and a larger move toward 93 in Q4 if momentum breaks down beneath the September open. On equities, he anticipates “a little choppier” October than crypto but still frames dips as opportunities into year-end. Positioning and derivatives context backstop the directional view. Patel highlights snapshots across Velo and CoinGlass, three-month annualized basis, and Bitcoin versus altcoin open interest, then overlays expected one-week and one-month liquidation clusters to illustrate where forced flow could accelerate either path. The through-line remains that this week’s volatility is likely the prelude, not the postscript, to Q4. “The opportunity for those lows to be cleaned up should be over the next 5–7 days,” he notes. “If we run last week’s low and then reclaim on the lower timeframes, that could be the October low forming early.” In sum, Bitcoin’s near-term riddle is less about trend decay than the choreography of a shakeout. Above ~$112,000, buyers can press quickly toward the ~$115,700 pivot; beyond that, the all-time-highs narrative returns to center stage. Sweep the lows first and hold the $104,600–$107,000 shelf, and the market may be laying its October floor. Only a weekly close below $99,000 would meaningfully dent the Q4 bull case Patel maps out for readers this week. “You should not get bear-holed,” he writes. “As such, any dip between now and the weekend is where I am expecting the formation of an October low. At press time, BTC traded at $113,248. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/01 03:00
Bitcoin and Ethereum pump! Here’s what happened in crypto today

Bitcoin and Ethereum fuel broader market rebound as sentiment gradually shifts.
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:00
Wormhole Introduces Reserve and Bi-Weekly Tokenomics Reform

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/wormhole-reserve-tokenomics-reform/
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:58
Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s Endgame To Accumulate $1 Trillion Bitcoin For Its Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:55
Turkije pakt gehuurde crypto accounts aan met strengere regels

Turkije wil zijn strijd tegen financiële criminaliteit opschalen. Volgens Bloomberg werkt de regering aan nieuwe wetgeving die de bevoegdheden van Masak, de nationale financiële opsporingsdienst, flink uitbreidt. Hierdoor zou Masak binnenkort zowel bank als crypto accounts kunnen bevriezen en verdachte wallets kunnen blokkeren. Crypto en bankrekeningen onder toezicht De geplande... Het bericht Turkije pakt gehuurde crypto accounts aan met strengere regels verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/01 02:37
