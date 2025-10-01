Burza MEXC
Qatar’s Biggest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payment Network
The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payment Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank (QNB) has started using JPMorgan’s Kinexys payments platform for US dollar corporate flows, bringing on-chain settlement to clients in the country. According to JPMorgan, the move went live in March 2025. QNB Adopts Kinexys For USD Flows Based on reports, the Doha lender will now be able to move US dollar payments around the clock, removing the usual business-hour cutoffs that delay transfers. The system operates 24/7 and can settle some transfers in as little as two minutes, a speed level that banks say shortens what used to take days. For JP Morgan, Kinexys (the unit that grew out of its earlier blockchain work) is being rolled out more widely across the Middle East and North Africa. QNB, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has switched to JPMorgan’s blockchain platform for US dollar corporate payments processed by its Qatar-based bank https://t.co/lixFy7R2Qb — Bloomberg (@business) September 29, 2025 The bank says eight of the region’s largest lenders are now live on the platform, with QNB and Saudi National Bank named among them. That wider uptake is being framed as an effort to give corporate treasuries faster, programmable payment options across corridors that previously suffered from timing and liquidity friction. From Days to Minutes: #Qatar National Bank Adopts #JPMorgan’s #Blockchain for Faster USD #Payments QATAR NATIONAL BANK is now the first in the country to adopt JPMorgan’s #Kinexys blockchain network for U.S.-dollar #corporatepayments. The move enables 24/7 settlement in… pic.twitter.com/43MitrFbQ8 — Unlock Blockchain (@unlockbc) September 29, 2025 What This Means For Clients Reports have disclosed that clients can expect fewer reconciliation headaches and a clearer view of funds as they move between accounts. Banks on Kinexys can create “programmable” payment flows — for example, payments that trigger only after a condition is met —…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:43
Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Firm as Potential US Shutdown Looms
The post Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Firm as Potential US Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin and Ethereum are both roughly flat on the day as Congress races to pass a funding bill before the shutdown deadline. Some 85% percent of Myriad prediction market users expect Bitcoin to see at least 48 red candles before Wednesday noon amid political uncertainty. Ledn’s CIO John Glover remains optimistic, noting that digital asset price dips during past Trump-era shutdowns were viewed as buying opportunities and markets bounced back quickly. Bitcoin and Ethereum were roughly flat early Tuesday morning, with hours left for Congress to approve a funding bill that would avert a U.S. government shutdown. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading for $113,435, showing no movement over the last 24 hours but a slight 0.4% uptick over the last hour. Ethereum is down just 0.3% on the day and is currently changing hands for $4,153, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. The political uncertainty and potential to delay key U.S. macroeconomic data has left some Bitcoin traders feeling pessimistic. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN, don’t seem too optimistic about how Bitcoin will fare in the first half of the week. Some 85% of users think BTC will see at least 48 red candles before Wednesday at noon. That mark climbed dramatically overnight after sitting near 50-50 odds for most of Monday. But John Glover, the chief investment officer at Bitcoin lender Ledn, doesn’t share in their pessimism. He noted that President Donald Trump saw two shutdowns during his first term and doesn’t seem averse to using it as a way to negotiate. The first government shutdown under Trump lasted for three days in January 2018. The second dragged on for 35 days and has become the longest shutdown in U.S. history. “While this was previously used…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:35
Top Reasons Why Bitcoin Price is Rallying Today
The post Top Reasons Why Bitcoin Price is Rallying Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin price soars over 2% as crypto market traders brace for volatility. The odds of a US government shutdown are at 79%. Historically, the stock market and crypto have performed well during a shutdown. Bitcoin price is rallying today as the odds of a US government shutdown climb higher. The BTC price climbed over 2% in 24 hours, breaching the $114,000 mark. A looming US government shutdown is a scenario steeped in political drama and fiscal uncertainty, as market participants rush to recalibrate risk. Prediction markets now put the likelihood of a shutdown at 79%. Congress is at an impasse. Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked over budget allocations and critical healthcare provisions. President Donald Trump has canceled meetings. And Vice President JD Vance didn’t mince words, confirming yesterday: “I think we are headed for a shutdown.” Vance’s sentiment is echoed in Reuters’ coverage, by many others in Washington, and of course, the predication markets. Bitcoin Price Soars as Odds of a US Shutdown Surge Congressional gridlock is nothing new. But what’s historic is the sheer probability the lights will go out in federal agencies this week. Besides, this has also fueled optimism over a broader crypto market rally. This is also evidenced by the recent surge in Bitcoin price. Polymarket, a leading prediction platform, flashed odds of a US government shutdown tomorrow as high as 79%. Bitcoin Price Soars Amid Soaring Odds of US Government Shutdown | Source: Cas Abbe, X Negotiations are entrenched in bitter exchanges. Republicans want a simple temporary funding bill, while Democrats attach health subsidies, complicating everything. Each side blames the other, with little progress even after last-minute talks at the White House. Every fiscal year, starting October 1, Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills to fund government activities. None has cleared the two…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:00
FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals
The post FTC sues Zillow, Redfin alleging antitrust violation in online rentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market graphic of Zillow Group is displayed on a smartphone with the logo of Zillow in the background on Feb. 21, 2021. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images The Federal Trade Commission is suing real estate giants Zillow and Redfin, alleging the two illegally conspired to reduce competition in the online multifamily rental listing market, the agency said Tuesday. In the complaint, the FTC alleges that the companies violated federal antitrust laws earlier this year when Zillow paid Redfin $100 million to essentially re-host Zillow multifamily rental listings on Redfin and its sites. Zillow- and Redfin-owned platforms like Zillow Rentals and Rent.com are used by millions of Americans searching for their next home, the FTC said. As part of the arrangement, the agency said Redfin agreed to terminate contracts with its existing advertising customers and assisted Zillow in acquiring that business. Redfin also committed to staying out of the multifamily advertising market for up to nine years and reduce its role to merely syndicating Zillow’s listings, making Redfin’s sites virtually identical to Zillow’s. The FTC also alleges that Redfin fired hundreds of employees shortly after the deal was signed and then helped Zillow selectively rehire many of them. “Paying off a competitor to stop competing against you is a violation of federal antitrust laws,” said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, in a statement. “Zillow paid millions of dollars to eliminate Redfin as an independent competitor in an already concentrated advertising market—one that’s critical for renters, property managers, and the health of the overall U.S. housing market.” Following the FTC’s announcement, shares of Zillow and Redfin parent Rocket Companies fell sharply in afternoon trading. “Our listing syndication with Redfin benefits both renters and property managers and has expanded renters’ access to multifamily listings across…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:48
France leads a €1.5 billion investment in Eutelsat, urging other EU states to back it as a European alternative to Starlink
France has pledged to invest €750M in debt-laden Eutelsat, leading a €1.5B investment from European Union member states. Europe is investing heavily in the satellite market to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology. France is stepping up its efforts to build a European rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, urging other European Union member states to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 03:25
Phantom launches new stablecoin CASH on Solana
Phantom has unveiled a new U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin dubbed CASH, with an initial launch on Solana. CASH is a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the U.S. dollar and built for both crypto and real-world utility, the Phantom team said. The stablecoin…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:14
Pepe Coin price forms a risky pattern as whale selling intensifies
Pepe Coin’s price remains under pressure this week and is at risk of further downside after the token formed a descending triangle pattern and as selling intensifies. Pepe (PEPE), the third-biggest meme coin after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, fell to…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:12
Tokenization is finance’s email moment: Rebank RWA report
A new report by fintech analytics firm Rebank explains the potential of RWAs to reshape the financial system. RWAs are for finance what email is for paper mail, says fintech analytics firm. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Rebank published a report…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 03:02
Stripe Bridge Unveils Stablecoin Platform – Can Any Business Now Mint Its Own Token?
Stripe has unveiled Open Issuance from its Bridge subsidiary, enabling businesses to create and manage customizable stablecoins with one-for-one swap liquidity, security and compliance support, and reserve choices spanning cash and U.S. Treasuries via partners such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Superstate.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 02:42
Top Solana (SOL) Alternative That Could Deliver 10x Gains Over SOL in 2025
As Solana (SOL) continues to be under the spotlight with its speedy blockchain and staking capabilities, investors are increasingly keen on looking at alternatives with more upside potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly emerging as a standout coin, offering revolutionary DeFi services combining peer-to-peer and pooled lending with dynamic staking rewards. Priced at only $0.035, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 02:30
