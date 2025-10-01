Burza MEXC
How Phase 6 Pricing and Rapid Presale Progress Position Ozak AI to Capture Investor Attention and Deliver Unprecedented ROI in 2025
The presale market has proved to be competitive this year, with Ozak AI ($OZ) already hitting Stage 6 at $0.012. The project is progressing at a high rate, and there is a continuous increase in the number of investors and the demand with every step. Pressure is mounting on buyers to buy due to the increasing entry price with each new stage. With momentum firmly in place, Ozak AI is positioning itself for unprecedented returns in 2025. Phase 6 Pricing Creates a Clear Entry Window The tiered pricing approach of the presale is set to benefit investors who make moves early. The price of tokens is now at $0.012, but will soon rise to $0.014 in Phase 7. This design creates an unending demand where the demand to buy the tokens increases before the next increase in the price. Over 922 million tokens have been sold so far, and they have raised over $3.46 million. These values indicate that the demand is high and stable, which proves that the engagement of investors is increasing rapidly as the presale goes on. Investors who had bought in Phase 6 will make in excess of 8000% gains when Ozak AI rises to its target price of $1.00. This possibility explains why there is greater interest among retail and institutional participants. Partnerships Add Strength Beyond Hype Even though the presale figures indicate demand, the fact that Ozak AI has attracted more partners than ever before gives its roadmap an added depth and plausibility. Reliable on-chain data feeds are offered through partnerships with Pyth Network, which is critical to AI-based analytics. Dex3 provides liquidity and Weblume provides no-code tools to developers to become more accessible. In addition, the SINT protocol offers AI-centered performance and one-click functionality to Ozak AI, which translates to the practical functionality…
AI
$0.1276
+4.33%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
STAGE
$0.0000449
-1.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:41
Inside the battle for gambling addiction hotline 1-800-GAMBLER
The booming business of betting across America has led to soaring concerns over problem gambling. Generally, ads for legitimate, licensed casinos and sportsbooks carry some kind of disclaimer that gambling is supposed to be for entertainment. The small print might offer: "Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER." That number is about as memorable and sticky as you can get. And it prompted a brief but intense legal battle over who has the right or the moral imperative to operate the closest thing the U.S. has to a national gambling hotline. The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has been running the helpline since 2022, leasing it for $150,000 annually from the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ), which had previously operated it since 1983. Since the national organization took over, monthly call traffic has increased 34% and media mentions have soared more than 5,000%, leading to a third of Americans recognizing 1-800-GAMBLER as a national hotline, according to the NCPG. Now the CCGNJ wants its number back. The contract between the two groups ends Tuesday. The national group notified the New Jersey group of its intention to exercise its right of renewal and extend for another five years. CCGNJ refused. "It's our property, " Luis Del Orbe, CCGNJ's executive director, told CNBC. The group also owns 800gambler.org. The National Council sued for an emergency stay this summer to prevent the New Jersey council from taking back operations, arguing that the local group doesn't have the resources to staff or operate the hotline around the clock. NCPG has significant financial backing from the NFL — more than $12 million over six years — and major sportsbook operators. The council spends $1.5 million annually providing infrastructure and connection for callers in 10 states and serving as a kind of call-in way station…
1
$0.006844
-14.21%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
KIND
$0.002405
+15.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:39
Trump tariffs and reaction of the Swiss National Bank
Tension Rises in Currency Markets In the second quarter of 2025, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) found itself compelled to intervene decisively in the foreign exchange markets. The central bank was driven to this move by the increasing pressure on the appreciation of the Swiss franc, triggered by the announcement of new tariffs on U.S. imports by President Donald Trump. According to data published on Tuesday, the SNB purchased 5.06 billion Swiss francs (equivalent to 6.36 billion dollars) in foreign currencies between April and June, marking the highest level of quarterly interventions in the past three years. The Swiss franc, a safe haven in times of uncertainty The announcement of tariffs by Trump has generated significant uncertainty in global financial markets. In particular, the Swiss franc rose by 7% against the US dollar and by 2.2% against the euro in the month of April alone. This movement has been attributed by market operators to inflows into the franc, traditionally considered a safe haven asset during periods of financial and geopolitical turbulence. According to Karsten Junius, economist at J.Safra Sarasin, "most likely the SNB intervened to mitigate forex volatility after U.S. President Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs in April. These significantly increased political uncertainty and market volatility and may have led to inflows into the franc." The SNB Strategy: Interventions for Price Stability The Swiss National Bank's primary objective is price stability, defined as an annual inflation rate between 0 and 2%. A strong appreciation of the franc risks compromising this objective, making imports more affordable and thus lowering pressure on domestic prices. For this reason, the SNB intervenes by purchasing foreign currencies and injecting francs into the market, in an attempt to curb the rise of the national currency. In the second quarter, the activity of the SNB in the…
TRUMP
$7.769
+2.79%
BANK
$0.06817
-1.05%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:29
Russia to use ruble stablecoin A7A5 in foreign trade
The ruble-pegged stablecoin A7A5 has been recognized as a digital asset under Russian law and will soon facilitate Russia's cross-border settlements. The approval will allow Russian companies to use the cryptocurrency for payments in international trade deals, circumventing financial restrictions imposed by the West. Russia to employ ruble-backed stablecoin in settlements Russian firms doing business with foreign partners can now legally use the A7A5 crypto as a means of payment, when exporting and importing goods. The Russian ruble-linked currency has become the first stablecoin accepted as a digital financial asset (DFA), as defined in current legislation, the business news portal RBC reported, quoting an announcement by the project's team. According to a dedicated law, which went into force in early 2021, DFAs represent tokenized versions of real-world assets. Unlike decentralized cryptocurrencies and tokens, these are based on private, not public blockchains. Russian DFAs are only issued by "information system operators" authorized by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), such as Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, or the platforms Atomize and Tokeon, among others. The A7A5 tokens were first minted in February 2025 in Kyrgyzstan. Their market capitalization already exceeds 41 billion rubles (close to $500 million). On Tuesday, the head of the A7A5 project, Leonid Shumakov, was quoted stating: "The A7A5 stablecoin has already become a convenient and effective tool for cross-border settlements using blockchain." He is convinced the stablecoin can be scaled up further and offer solutions that will "bring significant positive effects for individuals, companies, and the economy as a whole." Sanctioned Russian bank and its entities underpin A7A5 payments A7A5 transactions are processed by the Tokeon digital asset platform, which is part of the PSB Group. Formerly known as Promsvyazbank, PSB is a state-owned Russian bank, placed under sanctions. The crypto is advertised as backed by deposits at the…
TRADE
$0.10425
+1.43%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
SOON
$0.5242
+31.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:21
Trump Says It’s ‘Probably Likely’
Topline President Donald Trump warned the federal government could permanently cut public benefits if the government shuts down, hours before the deadline for Congress to pass a new funding deal with few signs either party is willing to budge in deadlocked negotiations. Timeline Tuesday, Sept. 30Trump threatened Democrats that the federal government could "do things during the shutdown that are irreversible . . . medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people," warning the GOP was prepared to blame Democrats for the permanent reductions and predicting a shutdown is "probably likely" but not "inevitable." Tuesday, Sept. 30The Congressional Budget Office said 750,000 workers could be furloughed daily in a shutdown, with their compensation totaling $400 million, in a new letter to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. Tuesday, Sept. 30Trump told Politico "I don't worry about that" in an interview published Tuesday whether he fears Americans will blame Republicans for a shutdown, hours before the Senate is set to vote again on a GOP-sponsored bill that has already failed to clear the upper chamber. Calling Democrats "deranged," Trump claimed they "want to destroy healthcare in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens, referring to Democrats' proposal to undo provisions of Trump's signature policy bill passed earlier this year that would block some noncitizens from public health benefits, according to Politico. Monday, Sept. 29Trump posted an AI-generated video showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with a sombrero and a mustache standing next to Senate Majority Leader Chuck…
TRUMP
$7.769
+2.79%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
PUBLIC
$0.0488
-5.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:18
CoreNest Capital GP Calls Out Ripple
'Make XRP Great Again': CoreNest Capital GP Calls Out Ripple
GP
$0.9423
+5.28%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
XRP
$3.0623
+4.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:10
Amazon Commits $82 Million To Hugh Jackman Kids’ Movie
Amazon is betting on Hugh Jackman to make its new children's movie a success. In its quest to become a Hollywood heavyweight, Amazon is trying to tick every box. The tech titan has commissioned content covering everything from fantasy to action and sci-fi. Children haven't been forgotten and no expense has been spared. In just over a year, Amazon MGM Studios will lift the curtain on Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie. Following in the footsteps (or, more aptly, the trotters) of the hugely-successful Babe series about an anthropomorphic piglet, Three Bags Full stars a flock of sheep who set out to solve the murder of their shepherd. The action comedy is based on a 2005 novel which became an international bestseller and has been translated into more than 30 languages. Capitalizing on its popularity, Amazon has hired an A List cast led by Hugh Jackman who plays the ill-fated shepherd. Jackman is joined by Emma Thompson, Patrick Stewart, Bryan Cranston and Nicholas Galitzine. They aren't just in it for the money. The books became a success thanks to the charming story which sees the shepherd raising his sheep just for their wool and caring for them like children. Every night he reads them a murder mystery without realizing that not only can they understand it but they argue for hours afterwards about whodunnit. Thanks to this training, the sheep instantly suspect that their master has been murdered when he is found dead under mysterious circumstances. What's more, the furry friends think they stand a better chance of solving it than the local cop who has never cracked a serious crime in his career. In true 80s adventure fashion they leave their meadow for the first time but soon find that the…
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.95%
TITAN
$0.000000007152
+11.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:09
Did 276 IQ Guy Make The Dumbest Bitcoin Move?
Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee and settle in as the story of a man claiming the world's highest IQ takes a strange turn. His bold move into Bitcoin (BTC), wrapped in faith and controversy, sparks equal parts fascination and doubt. Crypto News of the Day: World's Highest IQ Man Faces Doubts After Moving Entire Wealth Into Bitcoin Known as a Grand Master of Memory and founder of the United Sigma Intelligence Association, YoungHoon Kim is celebrated in some circles as the "world's highest IQ man." This South Korean intellectual set a record IQ score of 276 in 2024. Kim recently predicted that Bitcoin could grow 100-fold over the next decade and become the world's ultimate reserve asset. His vision extended further, suggesting that American Bitcoin, a company associated with US President Donald Trump and Eric Trump, would become the world's largest company by market capitalization. Now, Kim has taken his conviction to the extreme, allegedly converting all his assets to Bitcoin. "As the world's highest IQ record holder and Grand Master of Memory, I believe that Bitcoin is the only hope for the future economy. Therefore, I have converted all my assets into Bitcoin," he stated. His remarks, heavily infused with religious themes, reflect a broader worldview in which he connects Bitcoin's destiny to economics and divine purpose. Describing himself as the second Satoshi Nakamoto, Kim pledged to strengthen America and expand global churches in Jesus Christ's name. This blend of financial vision, personal faith, and intellectual branding has sparked fascination and skepticism alike. For supporters, Kim embodies the archetype of a visionary willing to back his beliefs with action. For critics, however, his declarations mark a concerning turn…
IQ
$0.003302
-1.87%
MOVE
$0.1161
+4.59%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:05
Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s $1 Trillion Bitcoin Endgame
According to Strategy executive chairman, Michael Saylor, the company has an ambitious vision for its Bitcoin strategy. Saylor compared Bitcoin to historic breakthroughs such as fire, electricity, and oil, calling it the next stage of digital energy. Strategy's Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Endgame Aims to Redefine Corporate Treasuries In a recent discussion with Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor said the "endgame" is to accumulate a trillion dollars' worth of Bitcoin and expand from there. According to Saylor, Bitcoin represents property, capital, and energy in cyberspace, offering a way to transfer value through time and space. Saylor stressed that governments and corporations are only beginning to understand this shift. He noted that 95% of decision makers in finance still do not grasp the concept of digital energy. For him, this misunderstanding is an opportunity. Those who recognize Bitcoin early stand to benefit the most before widespread adoption takes hold. Strategy has become the most prominent corporate Bitcoin treasury. Saylor explained that his company started this trend in 2020 and has inspired many others to follow. He also credited Bitcoin for Strategy's overall outperformance. He said the number of publicly traded firms holding Bitcoin has grown from a handful to more than 180 today. The Strategy chairman believes this number will rise to thousands as more companies shift their balance sheets to hold Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Strategy Chairman Foresees Tech Giants Embedding Bitcoin Despite Ongoing Skepticism The Strategy chairman expects firms like Apple, Google, and Microsoft to eventually embed Bitcoin support directly into operating systems and hardware. In his view, that would be a major sign of mainstream adoption. Saylor has even predicted that Bitcoin will outperform the S&P 500 forever. Saylor acknowledged that criticism and doubt are constant
1
$0.006844
-14.21%
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
VISION
$0.0002832
+0.53%
2025/10/01 04:01
The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie
The post The Story Behind Two New Albums Celebrating Last Year’s ‘REAGAN’ Movie appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dennis Quaid attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Reagan” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) WireImage The movie REAGAN took years to make, thanks to a set of circumstances outside of the control of everyone involved from actor Dennis Quaid (who played President Reagan) to the film’s producer Mark Joseph. But finally, last year, they were able to get it into theaters. “I can’t control pandemics, and even the war in Ukraine affected us making the film because we couldn’t use certain companies for digital effects,” Joseph explains. “And then there was the actors strike which completely shut us down. Dennis and I wanted to avoid showing the movie during an election, but it came out right smack in the middle of an election year. Reagan used to talk about the DP, the divine plan, so I decided at one point, I’m going to just roll with this time frame.” Dennis Quaid portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the 2024 biopic “REAGAN” Credit: Derrek Kupish Given the delay with the movie, it seems only fitting the soundtrack might not follow until a year or so later. In this case, though, there’s not just one REAGAN-related albums, there are two. One involves songs featured in the film itself (performed by Bob Dylan, Gene Simmons, Clint Black, Scott Stapp, Phil Keaggy, and others). The other is a collection of songs inspired by the film. “Our music supervisor passed away shortly after the movie came out and that caused a delay getting all of the loose ends wrapped up with the soundtrack,” Joseph says. “But we also wanted to give artists a chance to watch the movie, then write and record a song inspired by what they and experienced. Both albums are out now. REAGAN:…
COM
$0.013731
-4.75%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-18.95%
GET
$0.004517
-0.63%
2025/10/01 03:57
