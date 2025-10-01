2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads

BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads

TLDR IBIT’s in-kind shift helps reduce tax burdens by avoiding cash redemptions. BlackRock’s IBIT can now offer tighter bid-ask spreads with in-kind transfers. In-kind process improves liquidity and speeds up Bitcoin arbitrage in IBIT. Institutional investors benefit from IBIT’s tax-neutral in-kind redemption process. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has made a major operational shift that [...] The post BlackRock’s IBIT Shifts to In-Kind Transfers Enhancing Liquidity and Spreads appeared first on CoinCentral.
KIND
KIND$0.002405+15.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.04%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08066+2.41%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:44
Podiel
what it means for spreads, taxes and flows

what it means for spreads, taxes and flows

The post what it means for spreads, taxes and flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest Bitcoin ETF in the world has just revamped its process for moving coins in and out of the fund. BlackRock’s IBIT, which has accrued more than $20 billion since launch, can now process creations and redemptions “in kind.” The SEC’s approval order quietly flipped the switch: IBIT’s authorized participants can now swap Bitcoin directly against shares instead of only taking or delivering cash. While it might sound like a small operating change, the effects could be anything but minor. When spot ETFs went live in January 2024, the SEC required them to be created in cash. If you wanted to buy IBIT, an authorized participant (AP) like Citadel or UBS would sell you ETF shares and wire cash to Coinbase to source the actual Bitcoin. Redemptions worked the same way in reverse: sell ETF shares, get dollars back, and Coinbase liquidated coins to cover the difference. However, this model created a drag. Every creation and redemption process runs through a fiat leg, accumulating transaction costs, custody fees, and, most importantly, tax frictions. APs couldn’t simply shift Bitcoin in inventory: they had to finalize cash sales. That widened bid-ask spreads for large players and opened the door to tracking errors between IBIT’s share price and Bitcoin. In-kind solves this. Now, if an AP needs to deliver 1,000 BTC worth of IBIT shares, it can simply transfer 1,000 BTC from its own balance. Redeeming works the same way: return IBIT shares, receive coins directly, and no forced liquidation. Not everyone can do this. The SEC’s approval order and updated IBIT prospectus name four firms with the privilege: Jane Street, Virtu Americas, JP Morgan Securities, and Marex. These are the desks that already dominate ETF market-making. They now get to skip a step, moving Bitcoin in and out of IBIT’s custodian wallet…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013735-4.72%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06993-0.54%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:38
Podiel
The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained

The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained

The post The Backlash Against AI-Generated ‘Actress’ Tilly Norwood, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AI-generated creation known as “Tilly Norwood” YouTube An AI-generated “actress” dubbed “Tilly Norwood” has incurred the wrath of Hollywood, sparking a horrified, visceral reaction from performers and audiences. What Is Tilly Northwood? The AI creation is not an actress, or even the animated avatar of a voice actor, but simply an output of generative AI that resembles a young, conventionally attractive woman. AI is responsible for flooding the web with content-slop and dopamine-drivel every single day, but the way Tilly was introduced rubbed commentators the wrong way. The AI-creation was unveiled at the Zurich film festival by creator Eline Van der Velden, an actor and producer, who described Tilly as “the next Scarlett Johansson or Natalie Portman.” It’s unclear what she meant by this, as Johansson and Portman are accomplished, talented actors, and Tilly is nothing at all—simply dead code, a hollow amalgamation of real performers, ripped from the internet without permission and manifested as something resembling a person. Tilly has “starred” in an incredibly underwhelming comedy sketch and is featured on an Instagram page created by Van der Velden, in which the AI-creation mimics typical lifestyle influencer content, pretending to pose for photos in non-existent streets and coffee shops. The emptiness behind the entire concept is best summarized by the caption of one of Tilly’s Instagram posts, which reads, “I may be AI, but I’m feeling very real emotions right now. I am so excited for what’s coming next!” Notably, Van der Velden claimed that multiple studios were interested in using her AI creation. As is so often the case with generative AI content, the pitch proposed using the model as a cost-cutting measure. “People are realizing that their creativity doesn’t need to be boxed in by a budget—there are no constraints creatively and that’s why AI can…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276+4.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013735-4.72%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00163+1.24%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:36
Podiel
What to know about ‘TrumpRx’ Website For Discounted Drugs

What to know about ‘TrumpRx’ Website For Discounted Drugs

The post What to know about ‘TrumpRx’ Website For Discounted Drugs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the creation of “TrumpRx,” a direct-to-consumer website where customers can buy drugs directly, as well as an agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer for significant reductions for drug prices that will be offered on the new platform. The president also announced discounts on drugs manufactured by Pfizer. Getty Images Key Facts The TrumpRx website is expected to allow patients to pay in cash for certain prescription drugs, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, but the president offered few details on how the site would work. Trump announced plans for the website in an Oval Office speech alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. Drugs from Pfizer will be available on the TrumpRx platform, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement sent to Forbes. Pfizer also voluntarily agreed to reduce drug prices in the U.S., putting prices in line with those paid in other developed markets, the company said. Pfizer said it agreed to a deal with the Trump administration in which it would not face pharmaceutical tariffs, so long as it agreed to invest in manufacturing in the U.S. The company also said it would invest an additional $70 billion in research, development and capital projects in the U.S. Trump said other pharmaceutical companies were coming to negotiate similar deals “over the next week.” Plans for the new website were first reported by Bloomberg earlier in September, which noted the plan was still under development at the time. Which Drugs Will Pfizer Offer On Trumprx? A Pfizer spokesperson told Forbes the company will be offering mostly primary care and a few specialty drugs on the TrumpRx site. These include Duavee, to treat menopause symptoms, which will be offered at around an 85% discount. Other Pfizer…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013735-4.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.77+2.80%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001158-1.27%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:27
Podiel
Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms

Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms

TLDR Stripe has launched Open Issuance, a platform that allows businesses to mint and manage their own stablecoins. The new service aims to disrupt the dominance of major stablecoin issuers, such as Tether and Circle. Phantom, a crypto wallet provider, is the first to use Open Issuance for its stablecoin, CASH, which powers wallet features. [...] The post Stripe Unveils Open Issuance, Transforming Stablecoin Creation for Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.45076-2.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.12389+1.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02426+2.70%
Podiel
Blockonomi2025/10/01 04:22
Podiel
Stripe’s Bridge Launches Platform for Businesses to Create Custom Stablecoins

Stripe’s Bridge Launches Platform for Businesses to Create Custom Stablecoins

The launch through Stripe's Bridge subsidiary marks a shift in how companies can control their digital dollar infrastructure without depending on established issuers like Tether and Circle.
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06513-3.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.007725+0.61%
Podiel
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 04:10
Podiel
Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Access to Solana DeFi With Jupiter Integration

Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Access to Solana DeFi With Jupiter Integration

The post Anchorage Digital Expands Institutional Access to Solana DeFi With Jupiter Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The integration aims to streamline swaps–crypto-to-crypto trades that bypass centralized platforms–and other DeFi processes within Porto’s dashboard. In an announcement,Anchorage noted the “delicate balance” for institutions interconnecting with DeFi to manage dapps. In July, Jupiter announced the introduction of a new lending product. Anchorage Digital said on Tuesday it will add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter to Porto, its institutional self-custody wallet, as the crypto bank expands services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi. The integration is intended to simplify crypto-to-crypto swaps and other DeFi processes within Porto’s dashboard, reducing reliance on external applications, while also improving Solana liquidity by cutting trade slippage, or the gap between expected and executed prices. “We believe that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance,” Nathan McCauley, Anchorage’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Our native integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana.” New York-based Anchorage said institutions face a “delicate balance” in managing decentralized applications and third-party risks, adding that Jupiter users also face hurdles in securely accessing the platform through an institutional interface. ﻿ The initiative comes as interest in Solana has risen among institutional investors, part of a wider surge fueled by a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. Last week, investments into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, the most among products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to crypto-focused investment firm CoinShares. Those Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than any other digital asset except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. In addition, a slew of Solana-focused ETFs from TradFi giants Fidelity, VanEck, and Franklin Templeton are likely to follow soon on U.S. exchanges, possibly this week,…
DeFi
DEFI$0.002011+21.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013735-4.72%
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$1.0938+1.13%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:08
Podiel
Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets

Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets

TLDR Helius Medical Technologies rebranded as Solana Company, focusing on SOL tokens. MEI Pharma shifted to Lite Strategy with over $100 million in Litecoin assets. TNF Pharmaceuticals now targets crypto infrastructure after rebranding to Q/C Technologies. Kindly MD merged with Nakamoto Holdings to create a Bitcoin-focused treasury. In a surprising move, four pharmaceutical companies have [...] The post Four Pharma Firms Shift Focus from Medicine Development to Crypto Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$232.49+6.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-13.04%
Quack AI
Q$0.02997-4.95%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:04
Podiel
Ethereum Sees $547M Inflows but On-Chain Activity Declines Below $4,200

Ethereum Sees $547M Inflows but On-Chain Activity Declines Below $4,200

TLDR Ethereum saw $547M in ETF inflows, signaling strong TradFi positioning. BitMine Immersion expanded ETH holdings to $10.6 billion, aiming for 5%. Ethereum’s on-chain activity dropped 12% in the last 30 days. ETH could face liquidation risks for $1 billion in short positions at $4,350. Ether (ETH) has struggled to stay above the $4,200 mark [...] The post Ethereum Sees $547M Inflows but On-Chain Activity Declines Below $4,200 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,488.47+4.16%
1
1$0.006844-14.21%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/01 03:49
Podiel
Kamala Harris Calls Ross Ulbricht ‘Fentanyl Dealer’ in New Memoir

Kamala Harris Calls Ross Ulbricht ‘Fentanyl Dealer’ in New Memoir

The former U.S. Vice President’s new book details what she says is “the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.” Harris’s New Memoir Takes Aim at Ross Ulbricht, Rebranding Him as a ‘Fentanyl Dealer’ More than $200 million in drugs was sold across 13,000 listings on Ross Ulbricht’s online marketplace Silk Road, between 2011 and 2013, […]
Union
U$0.009818-0.87%
Vice
VICE$0.02847+18.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06993-0.54%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:36
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe