Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise

Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise

The post Zero Gravity Labs treasury company raises red flags for its $401M raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zero Gravity Labs has raised red flags following the creation of a new Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) company intending to buy OG tokens. The NASDAQ-listed Flora Growth Corp. announced it would build a DAT based on OG tokens, the native assets of the brand-new Zero Gravity Chain.  Altcoin treasury companies are still few, with most buyers focusing on ETH and Solana. In the past two weeks, NASDAQ-listed Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) announced plans to raise $401M and buy an obscure asset, the new OG token. OG launched a few days ago, following an airdrop, and has already slid from a peak of $6 to $2.41. OG tokens launched just a few days ago, and have already shifted to a lower valuation. | Source: Coingecko OG tokens belonged to the recently launched Zero Gravity Blockchain. This was the first red flag for the new DAT company – while Flora Growth Corp. filed its plans on September 19 in an 8-K form, the actual chain launched two days later, on September 21.  Flora Growth Corp. then announced plans to rename itself to ZeroStack and start stacking OG tokens as its main reserve. The second red flag was that OG tokens were barely traded, and the company built its entire DAT strategy on non-existent valuations.  Did ZeroStack really raise $401M for the Zero Gravity Labs OG token? The main red flag for Flora Growth Corp. (a.k.a. ZeroStack) was the reality of the $401M raise. The amount of funding is much larger, even compared to DAT for well-established coins and tokens. With slowing demand, did the market really offer up $401M for the newly launched OG tokens?  A brief analysis showed ZeroStack did not really attract fresh liquidity.  OG Labs announced that it had raised $401M, but @mdudas point is valid, the actual fresh…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:30
Amazon's device division is charting a new course to beat Apple at AI devices

Amazon's device division is charting a new course to beat Apple at AI devices

Amazon’s device division is charting a new course under Panos Panay, who joined the company from Microsoft in 2023, with plans to create gadgets people actually want displayed in their homes while turning the long-struggling unit into a money-maker. When Panay first arrived at Amazon, employees expected him to push the company’s gadgets toward the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 04:10
+12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets

+12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets

The post +12% after $4 billion in Q3 predictive markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, Robinhood closed up 12%, driven by surpassing the threshold of $4 billion in predictive market trades, with $2 billion concentrated in the third quarter of 2025. This was announced by CEO Vladimir Tenev in an update on Twitter, also covered on the Robinhood Investor Relations site. According to the data collected and published by Robinhood on September 29, 2025, the YTD volumes in predictive markets have exceeded $4 billion Robinhood Investor Relations. Industry analysts observe that the pairing between consumer interface and regulated products has accelerated retail adoption; this reading is consistent with the current guidelines and releases from the CFTC. In briefings with desks and market operators, we have observed measurable increases in engagement and order book depth during Q3 2025. In brief — HOOD shares recorded a +12% on 09/29, reaching $136.72 and bringing the annual performance to approximately 260% (according to Robinhood Investor Relations). In this context, the rally was fueled by the rise of event contracts and the integration with the regulated platform Kalshi. Why the Stock is Rising The record trading volume in predictive markets has ignited investor sentiment. Contracts tied to future events have injected new liquidity, increased engagement, and ensured visibility, demonstrating the growth of the offering. In the third quarter of 2025, $2 billion in trades have strengthened Robinhood’s position, which aims to further diversify revenue sources with regulated products. The integration with Kalshi, a platform supervised by the CFTC, allows Robinhood to offer event contracts with defined rules and structured clearing processes. That said, the regulatory framework helps to consolidate investor confidence. Key Numbers (Updated) Stock price as of 09/29/2025: $136.72 Daily increase: +12% Performance YTD: ~260% Predictive market volumes YTD: $4 billion Predictive market volumes Q3 2025: $2 billion Total clients: 26.5 million; Gold subscribers: 3.48 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:02
The Big Question: Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Opens Soon

The Big Question: Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Opens Soon

Trust has always been the most fragile part of digital systems. Crypto solved part of this puzzle by removing intermediaries, […] The post The Big Question: Which Crypto Will Boom in 2025? Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Opens Soon appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 04:00
Why Ripple’s XRP Could Benefit Heavily From The US-UK Transatlantic Task Force

Why Ripple’s XRP Could Benefit Heavily From The US-UK Transatlantic Task Force

Crypto pundit Amelie has highlighted how XRP, which has ties to Ripple, could benefit from the US-UK crypto collaboration. Community members continue to make a strong case for the altcoin’s utility even amid increased competition in the crypto space. How Ripple’s XRP Will Benefit From US-UK Crypto Deal  In an X post, Amelie indicated that […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 04:00
Ripple CTO Steps Down, Accepts New Offer – What You Need To Know

Ripple CTO Steps Down, Accepts New Offer – What You Need To Know

In a surprising development for the blockchain payments company Ripple, Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has announced his decision to step down from his role.  Schwartz’s Future Plans In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Schwartz shared his intention to transition away from his day-to-day responsibilities at Ripple by the end of […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 03:55
US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown

US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown

The U.S. is on the brink of a government shutdown, with the Senate gearing up to possibly vote for reopening sessions during the weekend.Continue Reading:US Braces for Economic Impact of Shutdown
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:45
Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap

Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap

Kazachstan zet een grote stap richting digitale financiële innovatie. Het land heeft zijn eerste officiële crypto reserve opgericht: het Alem Crypto Fund. Dit fonds is bedoeld voor langetermijninvesteringen in digitale activa zoals BNB en zou in de toekomst kunnen uitgroeien tot een nationaal spaarmiddel voor de staat. Crypto is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht Kazachstan investeert via nieuw fonds in BNB als eerste stap verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:41
Nvidia rival Cerebras raises $1.1 billion in its Series G round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion ahead of its IPO

Nvidia rival Cerebras raises $1.1 billion in its Series G round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion ahead of its IPO

Cerebras Systems, an AI chipmaking company based in Silicon Valley, has raised $1.1 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The firm was expected to go public this year, but plans have been delayed pending U.S. national security reviews tied to Abu Dhabi’s G42 company.  Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Atreides Management led the Series G round funding, which included participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Alpha Wave Ventures, and 1789 Capital, which is linked to Donald Trump Jr. Cerebras doubles valuation to $8.1B, strengthening its IPO prospects Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman told Reuters that 1789 Capital’s involvement was led by Paul Abrahimzadeh, a former Citigroup banker who had previously been connected to the company’s IPO plans. Citigroup and Barclays Capital acted as joint placement agents for the funding round. Today @CerebrasSystems announced that we have closed a $1.1 Billion dollar Series G, at an $8.1 billion valuation. The round was led by @Fidelity and @Atreidesmgmt with significant participation from Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners and @1789Capital as well as existing… pic.twitter.com/pZEdno58nE — Andrew Feldman (@andrewdfeldman) September 30, 2025 Cerebras was founded in 2015 and has raised nearly $2 billion to date, with the recent Series F round in 2021 accumulating $250 million. The round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures, which valued the company at $4 billion at the time. The latest round has doubled the AI chipmaker’s value, currently at $8.1 billion. The Silicon Valley-based AI chip manufacturer competes with Nvidia with its dinner-plate-sized AI chip. Additionally, Cerebras operates cloud-based AI inference services, which it launched in August 2024. According to Cryptopolitan, the Inference service is powered by its Wafer Engine chips, which can deliver up to 20 times faster performance than Nvidia’s GPUs and feature 7,000 times more memory than the Nvidia H100 processors. The Chipmaker’s revenue increased from under $6 million in Q2 2023 to about $70 million in Q2 2024. The chipmaker has also expanded its presence in the U.S. with five new data centres in Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Santa Clara. The other two are scheduled to launch in Montreal and Europe. Feldman added that they have increased manufacturing capacity eight times over the past 18 months and project to double it again next year. Cerebras IPO still on track as $335M G42 investment gains U.S. approval Reuters reported in March that Cerebras Systems’ IPO was further delayed as executives awaited the White House to fill key appointments and wrap up the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). CFIUS was expected to review the $335 million investment by the Abu Dhabi-based cloud computing and AI company G42 in Cerebras Systems. Fieldman has aired the concerns, saying that the company’s IPO plans are still on track but would not share specifics.  The Cerebras announcement follows a series of funding rounds aimed at supporting the sector. Databricks recently announced a $1 billion round, valuing the company at $100 billion, while Anthropic raised $13 billion, valuing the company at $183 billion. OpenAI and Nvidia agreed that Nvidia may invest up to $100 billion in its data centers.  According to a recent report by Cryptopolitan, Databricks has completed its $100 million partnership deal with OpenAI to adopt its models. Over several years, Databricks will invest in OpenAI’s latest models, including GPT-5, and integrate them with the Databricks Agent Bricks platform. The integration will enable more than 20,000 Databricks customers globally to access the models, allowing them to build AI agents and applications easily. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap acknowledged that the partnership was a step toward accelerating enterprise adoption of Advanced AI systems. Cerebras’ funding will be utilized to expand its Inference Service with continued innovations in AI chip design, packaging, system design, and AI supercomputers. The firm also confirmed that it will continue to expand its U.S manufacturing footprint and data center capacity to keep pace with the increasing demand for its products and services. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:40
OLAXBT Collaborates with Synapt AI to Advance Its AI-Powered Trading Capabilities

OLAXBT Collaborates with Synapt AI to Advance Its AI-Powered Trading Capabilities

By partnering with Synapt AI, OLAXBT improves the effectiveness of its platform and provides users with advanced capabilities to seize market opportunities.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 03:15
