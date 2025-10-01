Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval
The post Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Democrats and Republicans still at odds over how to fund the federal government and only hours to go before a shutdown, it’s looking like new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds will face an additional hurdle. The US Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs earlier this month, establishing set guidelines to replace the case-by-case approval process previously used with bitcoin and ETH ETFs. The standards mean things can move much faster, but if Congress cannot pass a budget before midnight on Tuesday, a significant portion of the SEC — including the division responsible for approving new ETF listings — is set to pause most operations. “Things won’t be approved if the government shuts down,” Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan said. A person familiar with the matter who spoke with Blockworks on the condition of anonymity added that actions like listing approvals are very unlikely to happen during a shutdown when agency staff is limited. The SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets and the Division of Examinations “will not be able to review pending filings, consider new or pending applications or registrations, provide interpretive advice, or issue no-action letters,” the SEC said in its operations plan for a government shutdown. An “extremely limited number” of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added. A representative from the SEC declined to comment beyond the guidance. While a shutdown may delay the listing date for new crypto investment vehicles, any hold-up will be temporary, Jason Allegrante, chief legal and compliance officer at Fireblocks, told Blockworks. “The SEC might hit pause on non-essential work, which could delay decisions, but it doesn’t change the fact that the demand for these products isn’t going away,” Allegrante added. “Once the lights are…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:44
Societe Generale launches stablecoins on Morpho and Uniswap
Societe Generale’s digital asset arm is now live on Morpho and Uniswap, moving its regulated EURCV and USDCV stablecoins beyond centralized exchanges and into the heart of decentralized lending and spot markets. According to a press release dated Sept. 30,…
Crypto.news
2025/10/01 04:29
SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions
The post SEC Elevates Crypto Oversight With Harmonization & Exemptions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC prioritizes crypto, signaling shift to unified oversight with CFTC cooperation. Paul Atkins warns U.S. risks losing financial leadership without clear regulation. SEC adopts policy-driven approach with innovation exemptions to ease crypto launches. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has formally declared that cryptocurrency regulation now tops the agency’s agenda. In remarks following a joint SEC–CFTC roundtable, Atkins said the U.S. must adopt policy-driven regulation and unified oversight to stay competitive in the global financial arena. Atkins warned that inconsistent regulation across agencies has driven innovators overseas. He said entrepreneurs often had to juggle “multiple rulebooks” to launch in the U.S. without risking compliance pitfalls. To reverse that, he’s pushing cooperation between the SEC and the CFTC, not consolidation. He emphasized coordination, not merger. Related: SEC’s Paul Atkins Pushes ‘Innovation Exemption’ for Crypto Products and IPO Revival in 2025 Joint Efforts Between SEC and CFTC Atkins outlined his views during the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, describing the session as a turning point for U.S. financial markets. He explained that decades of duplication and regulatory conflict were coming to an end. With both agencies now working together, the aim is to provide clarity, reduce duplication, and strengthen investor protection while improving market competitiveness. The commissioner stated that digital assets are central to this reform. He argued that the ability of the U.S. to lead the digital age depends on whether effective oversight is achieved. According to Atkins, crypto regulation is no longer only about enforcement but also about creating policies that encourage innovation while safeguarding the market. SEC’s Crypto Oversight Moves From Enforcement to Policy Framework Atkins pointed to recent steps by the SEC, including innovation exemption rules, as evidence of this policy-driven approach. These exemptions are intended to ease the launch of crypto products by reducing barriers without compromising investor protection.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:17
Solana holds KEY support despite $31.6M whale dump – Here’s how
The post Solana holds KEY support despite $31.6M whale dump – Here’s how appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Is Solana attracting institutional investment despite whale selling? Yes, Solana pulled in $291 million in institutional inflows last week, its second-highest ever. Can Solana hold its momentum above $200? Support around $200 remains strong, but unless bulls reclaim $215-$220, downside risk toward $190 still lingers. Solana [SOL] has been on a roll lately. Despite some mega whale selling, big money kept pouring in. Institutions bought Solana at a pace that brought in $291 million in inflows, the second-largest weekly haul in its history and the biggest among all crypto assets. Whales keep selling, even on small pumps On the 29th of September, a single whale offloaded $31.59 million worth of SOL, part of a growing trend of big players cashing out during every minor price uptick. Source: X Grayscale also joined the action, selling 160.54K worth of SOL in one go. While retail may be piling in, whales are taking every opportunity to secure profits. But can this stream of selling cap Solana’s momentum, or are the ongoing institutional inflows strong enough to outweigh the exits? Solana outshines the rest According to a recent CoinShares report, Solana’s recent performance stands out by a mile. While Bitcoin [BTC] saw outflows of $719 million and Ethereum [ETH] bled $409 million last week, Solana pulled in $291 million; its second-highest inflow on record. Source: CoinShares That is a complete reversal of broader market sentiment, which totaled $812 million in outflows across crypto. Even Ripple’s XRP, the next best performer, managed only $93 million in inflows. With 16 consecutive weeks of positive flows and $1.8 billion YTD, Solana is possibly the strongest institutional magnet in the market right now. Adding to this momentum, Australia’s first Solana treasury company, Fitell Corp, announced plans to expand its strategy by establishing a PUMP token treasury.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:13
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: This Crypto Could Replicate SHIB’s 2021 Surge
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to hog the headlines with its record-breaking 2021 boom, there is a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in ascendance as a likely mirror, if not eclipsing, that feat. Currently at a mere $0.035, Mutuum Finance brings real-world DeFi functionality with peer-to-peer and pooled lending, variable staking rewards, and a rapidly […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 04:00
XRP’s $2.83 Standoff: Market Bulls and Bears Lock Horns
The post XRP’s $2.83 Standoff: Market Bulls and Bears Lock Horns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP traded at $2.83 on Sept. 30, 2025, placing its market capitalization at $169 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.58 billion. The intraday price range extended from $2.82 to $2.91, reflecting cautious movement within a narrow band as traders sought directional clarity. XRP The 1-hour chart displayed a fading uptrend transitioning into a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrps-2-83-standoff-market-bulls-and-bears-lock-horns/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:58
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water As Shutdown Looks Inevitable
Bitcoin traded mostly sideways on Tuesday ahead of a looming U.S. government shutdown.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/01 03:56
“ETF Month” Arrives for XRP As Big Moves Await in October
The post “ETF Month” Arrives for XRP As Big Moves Await in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP maintained a steady pullback after reaching the $3.66 all-time high in July. ETF approvals are the next major events that could trigger a potential XRP price rally. Analysts predict a historic rally for XRP following a potential influx of institutional investors XRP has been consolidating for three months since hitting an all-time high of $3.66 on July 18, and now the focus has shifted to the SEC’s pending ETF decisions in October. XRP’s trend pattern suggests a momentum buildup that could result in the crypto asset achieving new milestones following a boost in demand from SEC’s approval of as many as six spot XRP ETFs applications. Related: SEC’s October Calendar Brings Six XRP ETF Verdicts in One Week ETF Approvals the Next XRP Catalyst for October The July breakout was fueled by Ripple’s courtroom victory against the SEC, which removed a long-standing cloud over XRP. That legal clarity has left investors waiting for the next major driver, and the spotlight has now turned to the SEC’s October deadlines for XRP ETF filings. In the meantime, everything points toward the approval of several ETF applications for XRP and several other cryptocurrencies. Notable asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Grayscale, have applied for the digital product, with a regulatory green light appearing almost certain. The odds favor a historic rally for XRP For instance, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas have high hopes for the imminent approval of XRP ETFs by the SEC. Both experts foresee a 95% chance that the SEC will give the go-ahead for multiple XRP ETF applicants to roll out their products this October. The analysts cited the resolution of Ripple’s longstanding SEC lawsuit as a pivotal factor that has cleared the way for institutional adoption of XRP. Related: “The XRP Army proved me…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:53
Stripe Launches Open Issuance for Custom Stablecoins
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/stripe-launches-open-issuance-for-custom/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 03:32
The Whitelist Opening That Could Define 2025: Zero Knowledge Proof Steps Into the Spotlight as the Top Cypto Investment of 2025
Act fast: Zero Knowledge Proof’s whitelist opening could define 2025. Join before access closes and discover why it’s a top crypto investment
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 03:00
