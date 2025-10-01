2025-10-03 Friday

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Short Traders Bet $1.4B Against BTC as JD Vance Hints US Govt Shutdown

VP J.D. Vance hints at the first US government shutdown in seven years, with prediction markets showing 87% likelihood as lawmakers remain deadlocked on spending. The post Bitcoin Price Analysis: Short Traders Bet $1.4B Against BTC as JD Vance Hints US Govt Shutdown appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/01 04:26
Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars

The post Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 15:46 The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-… Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts. Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags “We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.” The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue. Historical Parallels Draw Concern The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash. “The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.” Risk Factors Mounting Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk: Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 04:22
Coinbase Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Borrowing Cap Set to Rise

TLDR Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program hits over $1 billion in originations. The average loan size in Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed program is $54,000. Coinbase will increase loan cap from $1M to $5M due to growing demand. Bitcoin-backed loans cater to real estate, debt consolidation, and high costs. Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program has achieved a major milestone, surpassing [...] The post Coinbase Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Borrowing Cap Set to Rise appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:15
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

TLDR Lamb Weston Soars 4.8% as Q3 Profit Beats Forecast by Nearly 40% Q3 Win for Lamb Weston: EPS Crushes, Volumes Rebound, Shares Jump Earnings Beat Lifts Lamb Weston Despite Flat Sales and Margin Pressure Free Cash Flow and Volume Growth Drive Lamb Weston Stock Higher Lamb Weston Reaffirms Outlook, Surges on Strong Q3 Profit [...] The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:08
Stablecoin Inflows Hit $46B, Why BlockchainFX With 1000x Potential Crowned as the Best Crypto to Buy

The post Stablecoin Inflows Hit $46B, Why BlockchainFX With 1000x Potential Crowned as the Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market just delivered one of its strongest signals of renewed demand. Stablecoin inflows surged by a staggering 324%, jumping from $10.8 billion in Q2 to $45.6 billion in Q3. Led by Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC, and the rising star Ethena’s USDe, the wave of dollar-pegged assets highlights a growing appetite for crypto-backed stability. Yet, while stablecoins dominate headlines, the real question for investors is where to place capital for exponential growth. Stablecoins are safe, but they rarely deliver outsized returns. For those looking for the best crypto to buy now, the opportunity lies in platforms that bridge stability with innovation, and that’s where BlockchainFX ($BFX) enters the picture. Stablecoins Prove Demand for Dollar-Pegged Assets Data from RWA.xyz confirms that USDT led the quarter with $19.6 billion in net inflows, while USDC added $12.3 billion. Ethena’s USDe surprised markets with $9 billion in inflows, showing how algorithmic stablecoins are entering the mainstream. Even PayPal’s PYUSD and MakerDAO’s USDS contributed more than a billion each. These inflows underscore one reality: investors want stability, but they are also preparing dry powder for the best crypto to buy in the next wave of market growth. Stablecoins serve as the waiting room, while assets with explosive upside become the destination. Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now BlockchainFX isn’t another meme coin or a stablecoin clone. It is the first crypto trading super app, combining access to crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities under one roof. Investors can trade more than 500 assets, bridging traditional finance and decentralized markets seamlessly. The presale price sits at just $0.026, and early investors who apply the OCT35 bonus code receive 35% more tokens. To add even more value, BlockchainFX has launched a $500,000 Gleam giveaway for presale buyers, rewarding participants at the earliest stages.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 03:56
Ethereum (ETH) News Today: SWIFT Teams Up With Consensys to Build Blockchain Prototype on Ethereum Network

SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network that moves more than $150 trillion every year, has begun testing blockchain settlement with the help of Consensys and a group of leading banks.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 03:55
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service

TLDR David Schwartz will step down as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer at the end of 2025 after more than 13 years. Schwartz will focus on spending more time with his family and returning to personal hobbies after his departure. He will remain involved with Ripple as a board member and CTO Emeritus. Ripple CEO Brad [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years of Service appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 03:52
David Schwartz To Step Down as Ripple CTO, Delivers Heartfelt Message to XRP Community

Coinstats2025/10/01 03:38
Top Crypto Presales 2025: BlockchainFX 35% Bonus With OCT35, HEXY Pet Care Growth, Snorter Meme Bot Raise

Could BlockchainFX ($BFX) be the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 that turns early buyers into crypto millionaires? The project is already ranking as one of the best crypto presales to invest in October 2025, raising over $8.5 million from more than 11,900 participants.  With a confirmed launch price of $0.05, current entry at $0.026,
Coinstats2025/10/01 03:30
Arbitrum (ARB) Price Prediction: Can Bulls Defend $0.35 Support to Spark a Q4 Recovery?

ARB struggles near $0.41 as participants watch the $0.35 support zone closely, with Q4 2025 set to decide its recovery path.
Brave Newcoin2025/10/01 03:00
