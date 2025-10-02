Will the UK sell seized 61k BTC, create Bitcoin treasury or pay victims $7.2B?
The post Will the UK sell seized 61k BTC, create Bitcoin treasury or pay victims $7.2B? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Will the UK sell 61,000 BTC, or pay victims the gains? The United Kingdom is holding 61,000 Bitcoin worth roughly $7.2 billion after pleading guilty to fraud, and a January High Court test will determine who will capture the upside from assets seized in 2018. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, pleaded guilty on September 29 at Southwark Crown Court to offenses tied to a multi-year investment fraud that affected more than 100,000 people in China, and Metropolitan Police previously said investigators recovered 61,000 BTC from a property in Hampstead in 2018. According to the Financial Times, prosecutors are preparing a High Court route that would resolve whether victims are compensated at original loss values, around £640 million, or at today’s valuation, around £5 billion at recent market levels, with Treasury officials unable to count any proceeds in the November Budget. That framing defines the market and legal questions, since a compensation order based on principal returns a smaller sum to victims and leaves a surplus for the state after confiscation, while a mark-to-market award directs the current value to victims and materially reduces any fiscal windfall. The legal mechanics matter. Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, courts impose confiscation to remove criminal benefit, then enforce against available assets, which can include digital assets held in state custody. Compensation orders under the Sentencing Act 2020 focus on loss to victims and take priority over fines and confiscation where the offender cannot satisfy everything. Appeals suspend payouts under the statute, which affects timing even when liquid assets are ready to distribute. The Home Office also updated crypto seizure and realization powers in 2023 and 2024, authorizing police and receivers to hold, convert, and sell crypto under court supervision. In 2025, the central government moved to a national custody and realization…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:38