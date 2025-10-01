How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices

Amazon's device division is charting a new course under Panos Panay, who joined the company from Microsoft in 2023, with plans to create gadgets people actually want displayed in their homes while turning the long-struggling unit into a money-maker. When Panay first arrived at Amazon, employees expected him to push the company's gadgets toward the luxury market. Instead, he told thousands of workers from the Alexa, Echo and Fire TV teams during a company meeting that his approach would be different. This week's product launch in New York made his strategy clear: build quality devices across all price points. The new lineup includes updated smart speakers, e-book readers, home security products, TV accessories, and other items. While many carry higher prices, Panay stressed that affordable options remain just as important. "The superpower of designing for cost is such a rare talent," he said, as mentioned in a Bloomberg report. "When you just anchor on that and now you're making great products and you can serve everyone, that's how we can have impact on the world." Design philosophy focuses on blending in, not standing out Ralf Groene, Amazon's design head who previously worked at Microsoft and came out of retirement this year, shares that thinking. "There's lots of sophistication in the material, but we don't want you to be like, 'Oh, it's so sophisticated.' It needs to blend in," he said. Panay's favorite among the new releases is a $40 4K Fire TV stick. The device features a new operating system with better speed and performance. However, creating higher-end products is equally central to the vision. The device unit has traditionally been seen as a money-losing operation, with the real earnings generated through subscriptions and Alexa-driven purchases. Panay disputes that view. Although the division continues to operate at a loss overall,…