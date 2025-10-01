2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Prime Sports’ Big Bet On NBA Fan Engagement During Games

The post Prime Sports’ Big Bet On NBA Fan Engagement During Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Example of NBA on Prime’s betting-focused game integrations with FanDuel Amazon Prime Video The NBA’s new media rights deal with Amazon Prime Video was guaranteed to be a different presentation from what fans previously saw on TNT. On Tuesday, the streaming service unveiled initial details on just how unique NBA On Prime games will look this season. Most notable, of course, is the fact that sports betting will be front-and-center during contests – for fans that opt into the feature. Betting On Betting The NBA rolled out live betting features within the NBA League Pass app last year, and has previously partnered with ESPN around betting-focused game simulcasts. But Amazon’s integration with FanDuel here takes betting from a side feature for the league’s most dedicated streamers to a key aspect of national games (again, for those that opt-in, of course). Prime Sports’ betting features will include personalized bet tracking (from FanDuel) and real-time bet tracking info during games – for fans that have linked their Prime Video and FanDuel accounts. Amazon will also have an Odds View experience that presents live betting information in-game as an overlay to the broadcast. Fans won’t be able to place a bet directly on Prime Video, but that’s likely a larger function of state-by-state sports betting rules. Sports betting was already a significant presence during games, accounting for 2.46% of household TV ad impressions during live NBA action last year, according to data from iSpot – No. 11 among all industries. These features codify that focus, while also presenting some possible air cover that allows betting to maintain its presence despite the number of ads potentially decreasing. League Pass-Integrated Multiview The “quad box” has become a fixture for sports fans in recent years, allowing for simultaneous viewing of up to four games on one…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices

The post How Amazon plans to beat Apple at AI devices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s device division is charting a new course under Panos Panay, who joined the company from Microsoft in 2023, with plans to create gadgets people actually want displayed in their homes while turning the long-struggling unit into a money-maker. When Panay first arrived at Amazon, employees expected him to push the company’s gadgets toward the luxury market. Instead, he told thousands of workers from the Alexa, Echo and Fire TV teams during a company meeting that his approach would be different. This week’s product launch in New York made his strategy clear: build quality devices across all price points. The new lineup includes updated smart speakers, e-book readers, home security products, TV accessories, and other items. While many carry higher prices, Panay stressed that affordable options remain just as important. “The superpower of designing for cost is such a rare talent,” he said, as mentioned in a Bloomberg report. “When you just anchor on that and now you’re making great products and you can serve everyone, that’s how we can have impact on the world.” Design philosophy focuses on blending in, not standing out Ralf Groene, Amazon’s design head who previously worked at Microsoft and came out of retirement this year, shares that thinking. “There’s lots of sophistication in the material, but we don’t want you to be like, ‘Oh, it’s so sophisticated.’ It needs to blend in,” he said. Panay’s favorite among the new releases is a $40 4K Fire TV stick. The device features a new operating system with better speed and performance. However, creating higher-end products is equally central to the vision. The device unit has traditionally been seen as a money-losing operation, with the real earnings generated through subscriptions and Alexa-driven purchases. Panay disputes that view. Although the division continues to operate at a loss overall,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Flip These ‘Key’ Moving Averages To Support

The post Flip These ‘Key’ Moving Averages To Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin faces three moving averages in the same place on the daily chart after its early-week gains. The monthly and quarterly close make reclaiming these all the more important, analysis suggests. Multiple catalysts for BTC price volatility are lining up this week. Bitcoin (BTC) is battling three “key” moving averages at once, and the bull run may depend on beating them. New analysis released Monday from Keith Alan, co-founder of trading resource Material Indicators, tells traders to watch the next daily closes. Bitcoin bulls attempt three support flips Bitcoin may have delivered an impressive bounce from near $109,000 to start the week, but bulls are not safe yet. Discussing the current market structure, Alan points to a cluster of simple moving averages (SMAs) that have merged into a small area. The 21-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs are now all in the same place, and that just happens to be where spot price is now acting. “They’re all really closely wound right now,” he said during a video update uploaded to X. BTC/USD one-day chart with 50SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView At the time of writing, as confirmed by data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, BTC/USD traded immediately above the 50SMA but below the other two, having closed above all three trend lines on Monday. “It’s not how you start the day, it’s not even what’s happening in the middle of the day; it’s how you finish,” Alan continued. He told viewers to monitor whether the SMAs are flipped to support next, calling this a “key thing to watch.” A potentially volatile monthly close With BTC/USD thus in a state of flux, volatility catalysts are as crucial as ever. Related: Bitcoin traders see $110K CME gap dip next as BTC price gains 1.5% As Cointelegraph reported, a raft of US…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Want Cleaner Beaches? Allow Oil Drilling Off Santa Barabara, Says Phil Mickelson, And Science

The post Want Cleaner Beaches? Allow Oil Drilling Off Santa Barabara, Says Phil Mickelson, And Science appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jane Fonda oppose drilling at the site of a big spill a decade ago. But golf legend Mickelson says drilling would help clean up Santa Barbara beaches by reducing natural oil seeps. A dozen times in the past week, golf pro Phil Mickelson has posted on X (formerly Twitter) his support for Sable Offshore, a publicly traded California oil company and its efforts to restart pumping from its oilfield off the Santa Barbara coast. “It’s about energy security, lower costs, jobs, cleaner beaches and a healthier California,” Mickelson wrote. Cleaner beaches? That’s ironic given that 10 years ago the field in question, called the Santa Ynez Unit, suffered a pipeline rupture. The resulting spill was the worst in California since 1990, fouling 3,700 acres of Santa Barbara beaches and fisheries with about 2,500 barrels of crude oil. At the time of the spill, the field was operated by ExxonMobil. But investigators ultimately blamed the spill on untreated corrosion and lack of automatic shutoff valves in a pipeline owned by Plains All-American, which ended up on the hook for $300 million in civil and criminal penalties. But here’s the other side of the story: For decades scientists have studied natural oil spills occurring continuously in this area from oil seeping out of the ocean floor and washing up on beaches. Numerous studies have found that pumping oil actually reduces natural seepage. Some anti-oil activists aren’t convinced. Actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jane Fonda have protested against the project, while the Santa Barbara district attorney recently charged Sable with a raft of felonies, alleging the company in 2024 wrongfully disturbed some dirt while repairing an onshore section of pipeline and knowingly discharged pollutants into a waterway. (Sable denies the charges and is fighting them.) The Environmental Defense Center calls Sable…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards

The post COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets. The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live. COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” Highlights of the Features: All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep. Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn. Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active. Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers. Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers. Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that. How It Operates: Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Why Michael Saylor Wants A Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Position

The post Why Michael Saylor Wants A Trillion-Dollar Bitcoin Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor has never shied away from grand visions, but his latest roadmap Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy may be his boldest yet. In a wide-ranging conversation with Bitcoin Magazine, the Strategy co-founder sketched out an “endgame” where his firm builds a trillion-dollar bitcoin balance sheet — and then uses that capital base to help reinvent the global credit system. “I think the endgame is we accumulate a trillion dollars worth of bitcoin and then we grow it 20, 30% a year,” Saylor told Bitcoin for Corporations Managing Director George Mekhail. “The endgame is get to a trillion dollars of collateral growing 30% a year”  At the core of Saylor’s vision is scale. He believes Strategy — and other Bitcoin treasury companies likely to follow — can ultimately accumulate a trillion dollars worth of BTC.  Once there, the mechanics of bitcoin’s long-term appreciation, historically averaging around 21% annually, would supercharge that capital stock.  Bitcoin-backed credit with favorable yields Layered on top of that, Saylor sees new opportunities to issue bitcoin-backed credit at yields far superior to the fiat system. The result, he argues, would be a dual flywheel: a massive store of digital collateral growing in value while simultaneously fueling the creation of digital credit markets.  Unlike today’s fiat-based debt systems, where risk-free rates are often suppressed near zero, Bitcoin-collateralized credit could deliver healthier yields, potentially two to four percentage points above traditional corporate or sovereign debt. That, in Saylor’s telling, could reinvigorate credit markets worldwide. Instead of investors enduring years of “financial repression” in Europe or Japan, where trillions of dollars sit in low-yielding bonds, digital credit backed by Bitcoin would provide stronger returns and greater transparency.  With capital 2x over-collateralized, he says, the system could be safer than even the most conservative AAA corporate debt. Traditional financial means will become…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long?

The post Gold Surges Ahead of Bitcoin, But For How Long? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Many early bitcoin investors came from the gold world, drawn by the same distrust of paper money. (Photo illustration by Edward Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images Bitcoiners rarely pine for gold’s old-school charm. Why would they? Over five years, their digital darling has outrun the shiny yellow metal nine times over, soaring nearly 1,000% while gold merely doubled. Yet this year, gold is stealing the spotlight, climbing 45% since January while bitcoin trails at just 20%. That yawning gap is leaving bitcoin fans with a sudden case of metal envy, wondering if their digital gold has lost its luster. Gold is outpacing bitcoin in 2025 as nervous central banks and pension funds, rattled by inflation, deficits, and global chaos, pour into its battle-tested market. Bitcoin is not faltering, though; the dismay is due in part because its comparison to gold is undercut in the trading pit, where bitcoin moves like a tech stock. Anyway, with bitcoin’s strongest months to come, gold’s edge this year may fade fast. The pairing of bitcoin and gold isn’t just market chatter. Both are scarce, immune to central bank printing presses, and catnip for anyone who thinks the days of fiat currency (that is, money issued by governments) are numbered. Investors love the comparison, not because it’s perfect, but because it’s a mental lifeline, a way to anchor digital money to something ancient and tangible. The overlap in their appeal drew early evangelists like Trace Mayer, a gold bug turned bitcoiner, who saw digital scarcity as the new frontier. Even bitcoin’s mysterious creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, nodded to gold’s lore. He tied his online birthday to Executive Order 6102, the 1933 edict from President Franklin D. Roosevelt banning citizens from owning gold, and to President Gerald Ford’s repeal of that order with the International Development Association Appropriations…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022

The post Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The Pepe Coin saga remains one of crypto’s wildest success stories. Pepe Coin is a meme project that transformed a cultural symbol into a multibillion-dollar asset. But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is gone. The latest Pepe Coin price prediction suggests moderate growth, driven by market sentiment and capital rotation from other meme tokens. Meanwhile, early investors are turning toward Remittix (RTX), a PayFi token combining real utility and startup-level growth. Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Modest Upside After Consolidation The Pepe Coin price trades near $0.00000931, down from its 2023 peak but still holding firm after a long consolidation phase. Technical analysts identify strong support around $0.00000090 and resistance at $0.0000013, which have framed its trading range for months. In the near term, most Pepe Coin price predictions expect sideways action unless a new wave of meme speculation kicks in. To break higher, PEPE would likely need fresh liquidity and stronger exchange inflows, something analysts say is possible during the next Bitcoin-led rally. A climb toward $0.0000018 is feasible, but reclaiming old highs will require another viral catalyst. What’s clear is that the easy gains are behind it. PEPE’s early investors saw historic 100x returns in 2022–2023, but the token now behaves more like a mid-cap meme asset than a moonshot. Its long-term path depends on sustaining engagement, not just hype. Still, with millions of holders and an active online presence, Pepe Coin remains a crowd favorite for speculative traders. Remittix: Real Utility, Record Funding, and Early Rewards As meme tokens stabilize, Remittix (RTX) is stepping into the spotlight with a real use case and strong investor backing. Built on Ethereum, it enables users to send crypto directly to global bank accounts, complete with real-time…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
France urges financial support for Eutelsat’s challenge of Musk’s Starlink

The post France urges financial support for Eutelsat’s challenge of Musk’s Starlink appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France has pledged to invest €750M in debt-laden Eutelsat, leading a €1.5B investment from European Union member states. Europe is investing heavily in the satellite market to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology. France is stepping up its efforts to build a European rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, urging other European Union member states to invest in the satellite operator Eutelsat. The French government is leading a €1.5B capital increase to strengthen the company’s position in the highly competitive low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite market. Starlink’s European rival Shareholders are expected to approve the funding plan on Tuesday. France is committing €750M for a 29.65% stake, while Britain will invest €163M to maintain a 10.89% share. The fundraising effort also includes Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Space, shipping giant CMA CGM, and the insurer-backed Fonds Stratégique de Participations. The collapse of the French government earlier this month raised fears of a budget deadlock, but Eutelsat said that the immediate funding was not at risk. The company added that any potential impact from the collapse would only affect the 2026 fiscal year. President Emmanuel Macron has described the initiative as a matter of European sovereignty, warning that Europe cannot afford to rely exclusively on U.S. technology at a time when global politics are increasingly uncertain. “France’s decision to strengthen its stake is a strong political act. But it cannot stop there. Germany, and other member states, should also step in. One country alone cannot carry this continental ambition in space,” Christophe Grudler, a French member of the European Parliament, said. Eutelsat’s management confirmed that talks with Germany are in their early stages. So far, Berlin has not committed additional funding, even as Germany already pays for Ukraine’s access to Eutelsat services. Excluding three Chinese constellations, Starlink controls as much as 90% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales

The post Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, two of rap music’s best-selling artists, revived a years-old feud this week by taking apparent shots at one another on social media in a dispute that appeared to stem from sales of Cardi B’s newest album, which Minaj boasted through social media reposts is less than the first-week sales of her latest album. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in 2018 at the Met Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Key Facts Billboard announced Sunday that Cardi B’s new album, “Am I The Drama?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 200,000 units in combined streams and sales. Minaj, whose latest album “Pink Friday 2” debuted atop the chart with 228,000 units in December 2023, reposted multiple posts on X from fans who said Minaj still has the “biggest first-week for a female rap album this decade” and another that appeared to dispute Cardi B’s album sales. Minaj made and deleted several tweets on Monday, including one that simply said “4.99,” multiple outlets reported, an apparent reference to Cardi B selling her album for a discounted price. “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet,” Cardi B said in a post on X, adding in follow-up posts: “Nothing more annoying than a bored btch,” and, “Cocaine Barbie,” in what fans have interpreted to be shots at Minaj, who has long made Barbie an element of her stage persona. Minaj reportedly posted and deleted faux raps to seemingly diss Cardi B, including: “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY,” and, “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy,” a possible reference to Cardi…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01
Trendové správy

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe