Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut

The post Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing's African Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team Drogba Will Compete In The First Ever E1 Series In Lagos, Nigeria Supplied/E1 The waters of Lagos are set to make sporting history as the UIM E1 World Championship arrives on African shores for the first time. This all-electric powerboat racing series is not only pioneering in technology but also in its vision for sustainability, inclusion, and global impact. Following exclusive conversations with E1 CEO Rodi Basso and Team Drogba owners Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, the focus now shifts to the pilots bringing that vision to life: Oban Duncan and Micah Wilkinson. For Duncan, a Scottish teenage sensation who has established herself as one of the UK's most promising young drivers, and Wilkinson, a New Zealand Olympic bronze medalist in sailing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lagos represents far more than a race. It is a chance to compete on unfamiliar waters, showcase their skills to a new audience, and participate in a legacy project tied to one of Africa's most iconic names. "It's amazing to do a race in Africa because we do so many races in Europe," Duncan shared in an interview with Forbes.com ahead of the race. "This will be such a big milestone for motorsport as a whole, especially for E1, to be racing in Africa and show that if we can do it, others can too." Wilkinson added, "I'm incredibly excited and incredibly proud to be representing Team Drogba Global Africa. Nigeria just seems like such an amazing venue, and I'm proud to be part of such a fantastic team with Didier and Gabrielle. We're really looking forward to it."