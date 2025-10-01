Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market
TLDR Phantom has launched Phantom Cash, a superapp for cryptocurrency payments built on the Solana blockchain. The new app is powered by the US dollar-pegged stablecoin CASH, designed for everyday transactions. Phantom aims to improve crypto payments by integrating with Stripe’s global merchant network. The stablecoin market is nearing a $300 billion cap, intensifying competition [...] The post Phantom’s CASH Stablecoin on Solana Takes Aim at Stablecoin Market appeared first on Blockonomi.
APP
$0.001941
+6.70%
CAP
$0.13234
+17.78%
Podiel
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 05:34
Podiel
Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana
The post Republic tokenizes Animoca’s equity on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong — updated September 30, 2025 — Republic announced, on its official website, the move to bring part of Animoca Brands’ equity on-chain on Solana, setting a precedent for the tokenization of private capital. In this context, the initiative broadens indirect access to a company that has supported over 600 Web3 projects (source: Republic), bringing a wider audience closer to opportunities that were previously less accessible. The event takes place within a complex regulatory framework: market authorities have provided guidelines for the analysis of digital assets as potential financial instruments SEC Framework, and technological choices directly impact compliance and operations on a scale. According to data collected by market analysts who follow tokenization initiatives, KYC/AML verifications and regulatory alignment frequently represent the main bottlenecks in the early stages of the launch. Analysts also note that choosing a low-latency and low-cost blockchain tends to reduce the time and costs of technical integration, a crucial element for making equity fractions tradable on secondary markets. What Happened (and What We Know So Far) Republic has announced the conversion of a portion of Animoca’s capital into equity tokens minted on Solana. The tokens represent fractions of the economic share and will be allocated to the wallets of eligible investors, with trading expected through Republic’s infrastructure once the required steps are completed. Andrew Durgee, co-CEO of Republic, described the operation as “a structural precedent for equity management” (source: Republic), while Lily Liu, president of the Solana Foundation, highlighted the expansion of access for retail, opening doors to opportunities previously reserved for private markets. It should be noted that the operational framework aims to combine compliance and usability. Why it matters: the missing piece of RWAs The initiative is part of the trend of Real‑World Assets (RWA), traditional assets represented on blockchain. The tokenization of…
COM
$0.013741
-4.67%
KONG
$0.00963
+4.33%
MOVE
$0.116
+4.41%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:20
Podiel
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022
But after its early breakout, many wonder if PEPE can still deliver significant upside or if that lightning-in-a-bottle moment is […] The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Could Remittix Return Higher Gains To Early Backers Than PEPE Did In 2022 appeared first on Coindoo.
PEPE
$0.00001018
+4.51%
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/01 05:15
Podiel
NVIDIA Unveils Innovations in Robotics with Open Models and Simulation Libraries
The post NVIDIA Unveils Innovations in Robotics with Open Models and Simulation Libraries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 29, 2025 16:11 NVIDIA introduces open-source robotics tools, including the Newton Physics Engine and Isaac GR00T N1.6 model, aimed at advancing robotics research and development. NVIDIA has announced a series of advancements in robotics research and development, featuring the introduction of open-source models and simulation libraries. These innovations aim to enhance the capabilities of robots by providing researchers and developers with advanced tools to create more adaptable and capable machines. According to NVIDIA Newsroom, the new tools include the open-source Newton Physics Engine and the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.6 reasoning vision language action model. Newton Physics Engine The Newton Physics Engine, developed in collaboration with Google DeepMind and Disney Research, is now available in the NVIDIA Isaac Lab. This GPU-accelerated physics engine is designed to help developers simulate complex robot actions, such as walking on uneven surfaces, and ensure these skills can be transferred safely from simulation to the real world. The engine is managed by the Linux Foundation and built on NVIDIA Warp and OpenUSD frameworks. Esteemed institutions such as ETH Zurich and the Technical University of Munich are among the early adopters of the Newton Physics Engine, leveraging its capabilities to push the boundaries of robotic simulation and learning. Isaac GR00T N1.6 Model The NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.6 model introduces humanlike reasoning to robotics, enabling machines to interpret complex instructions and perform tasks using prior knowledge and common sense. This model, soon to be available on Hugging Face, integrates the NVIDIA Cosmos Reason model, enhancing the robots’ ability to handle new situations and generalize across multiple tasks. Isaac GR00T N1.6 allows humanoid robots to perform intricate maneuvers, such as opening heavy doors, by providing more freedom in torso and arm movements. Leading robotics companies, including Franka Robotics…
OPEN
$0.4503
-2.86%
COM
$0.013741
-4.67%
MORE
$0.06992
-0.62%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:13
Podiel
European Systemic Risk Board Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins
ESRB pushes for a ban on stablecoins issued by EU and non-EU firms. European Central Bank warns about regulation gaps in non-EU stablecoins. Italian officials highlight risks to EU financial stability from multi-issuance stablecoins. EU explores digital euro amid rising concerns over global stablecoin influence. A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) [...] The post European Systemic Risk Board Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins appeared first on CoinCentral.
BAN
$0.06886
+1.68%
MULTI
$0.03762
+1.31%
BANK
$0.06815
-1.18%
Podiel
Coincentral
2025/10/01 05:06
Podiel
Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut
The post Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Team Drogba Will Compete In The First Ever E1 Series In Lagos, Nigeria Supplied/E1 The waters of Lagos are set to make sporting history as the UIM E1 World Championship arrives on African shores for the first time. This all-electric powerboat racing series is not only pioneering in technology but also in its vision for sustainability, inclusion, and global impact. Following exclusive conversations with E1 CEO Rodi Basso and Team Drogba owners Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, the focus now shifts to the pilots bringing that vision to life: Oban Duncan and Micah Wilkinson. For Duncan, a Scottish teenage sensation who has established herself as one of the UK’s most promising young drivers, and Wilkinson, a New Zealand Olympic bronze medalist in sailing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lagos represents far more than a race. It is a chance to compete on unfamiliar waters, showcase their skills to a new audience, and participate in a legacy project tied to one of Africa’s most iconic names. “It’s amazing to do a race in Africa because we do so many races in Europe,” Duncan shared in an interview with Forbes.com ahead of the race. “This will be such a big milestone for motorsport as a whole, especially for E1, to be racing in Africa and show that if we can do it, others can too.” Wilkinson added, “I’m incredibly excited and incredibly proud to be representing Team Drogba Global Africa. Nigeria just seems like such an amazing venue, and I’m proud to be part of such a fantastic team with Didier and Gabrielle. We’re really looking forward to it.” Carrying Drogba’s Legacy |Driver: Gabrielle Lemaire|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Driver: Didier Drogba|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Photographer: Birgit Dieryck|Event: E1 Monaco|Circuit: Monaco|Location: Monaco|Series: E1 Series|Season: 2025|Country: Monaco|Keyword: season 2|Keyword: season two|Keyword: S2|Keyword:…
COM
$0.013741
-4.67%
EVER
$0.01878
+2.90%
NOT
$0.001629
+1.24%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:06
Podiel
COTI – On-Chain Privacy
Shahaf Bar-Geffen is the CEO for COTI, on-chain privacy for every user, everywhere.
COTI
$0.04686
+3.58%
BAR
$1.0344
-1.36%
Podiel
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 05:05
Podiel
New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management
The post New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity. The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS. This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network. Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets. Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects. The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem. Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network. This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions. Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure. Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the…
COM
$0.013741
-4.67%
INC
$0.8622
+16.27%
SOL
$232.36
+6.00%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:59
Podiel
Chainlink Leads RWA Social Activity as Engagement Surges Across Top 10 RWA Projects
With 12.1K posts and 4.3M interactions, Chainlink leads RWA social activity. Strong engagement is also seen from projects like Avalanche, Hedera, and VeChain.
RWA
$0.00716
-4.68%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIKE
$0.007717
+0.54%
Podiel
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 04:40
Podiel
Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms
Crypto markets face uncertainty with possible U.S. government shutdown approaching. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms The post Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty as U.S. Government Shutdown Looms appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
U
$0.009824
-0.73%
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:37
Podiel
Trendové správy
Viac
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe