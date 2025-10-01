Burza MEXC
Krypto správy
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Solana ETF issuers gear up for SEC approval as soon as next week: Sources
The post Solana ETF issuers gear up for SEC approval as soon as next week: Sources appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Behind the scenes, issuers are preparing for the SEC’s green light to potentially come for SOL ETFs within days, sources tell Blockworks. Following the SEC approving generic listing standards for crypto ETPs and a flurry of amended Solana fund forms being submitted, many are speculating that a wave of new crypto ETFs is about to crest. People familiar with the filings at three separate ETF issuers told Blockworks that next week could be a realistic timeline for Solana ETF approval. Read more: Crypto ETF swell approaching after Grayscale’s latest launch However, a looming US government shutdown could throw a wrench in things, two of the people noted. One said a potential shutdown at midnight would put everything on pause. Another source said they had “high conviction” that Solana ETFs’ S-1s would go into effect in the first half of October. It was not immediately clear if issuers expect approved spot SOL ETFs to include staking, but the most recent round of S-1 amendments did address staking. The biggest hurdle to the optimistic approval timeline is a US government shutdown, which looks increasingly likely. Listing approvals are “very unlikely to happen during a shutdown,” Blockworks reported today. Issuers first filed for spot solana funds in the summer of 2024, and the SEC began actively engaging with S-1 forms in June, Blockworks first reported. Solana could become the third crypto asset to achieve a spot ETF, following bitcoin and ether. Solana’s market capitalization of $113 billion makes it one of the handful of largest tokens, albeit significantly smaller than bitcoin and ether, which have market values of $2.2 trillion and $503 billion, respectively. Other tokens, such as ripple and litecoin, could see fast approvals as well, especially after the SEC passed generic listing standards for digital assets. These standards would allow crypto…
GEAR
$0.003493
+2.85%
SOON
$0.5233
+30.75%
COM
$0.013736
-4.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:32
When Will XRP and Solana Spot ETFs, Now Viewed as Certain, Arrive? Experts Respond
The post When Will XRP and Solana Spot ETFs, Now Viewed as Certain, Arrive? Experts Respond appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two critical decisions recently made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have paved the way for a major expansion in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These developments are paving the way for rapid diversification, particularly among cryptocurrency ETFs. The SEC has approved general listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. This step eliminates lengthy individual approval processes, allowing ETFs for various cryptocurrencies to be launched much faster. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, digital assets like Solana and XRP, as well as cryptocurrencies with smaller populations, could also be offered to investors in the ETF format. “We could see a dozen new crypto products launch in the next 60 to 90 days, tracking Solana, XRP, and other coins lagging behind Bitcoin and Ethereum,” ETF expert David Nadig said on CNBC’s “ETF Edge.” The Solana ETF currently has a holding of approximately $230 million, while the XRP ETF has a holding of approximately $200 million. Crypto investment strategies are also becoming increasingly diverse. In addition to single-currency spot trading, new products like Bitcoin income ETFs and index ETFs are emerging. The SEC also recently approved Grayscale Investments’ conversion of a mutual fund into an ETF. The SEC’s decisions weren’t limited to crypto ETFs. Yesterday, traditional mutual fund companies were also granted the right to offer ETF share classes. Dimensional Fund Advisors was the first asset management firm to receive this approval. Currently, over 70 fund providers have submitted applications, and experts predict this number will grow rapidly. According to YCharts data, more than 4,100 ETFs are currently traded in US markets. Experts predict that up to 3,000 new products could be added to that number thanks to the new regulations. “These two major regulatory changes are opening the door to a product explosion for investors,” Nadig said. However, experts note that while increased options…
XRP
$3.0602
+4.29%
NOW
$0.00499
-13.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:22
Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means
The post Who’s Playing, How To Watch, What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Austin FC players celebrate the win at Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Sept. 17. Austin will host Nashville SC in Wednesday’s final. Getty Images For American soccer traditionalists, Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup Final is one of the biggest days of the year. For more casual fans, it’s often an occasion they often don’t entirely understand. It doesn’t have to be that way though. If you want to get up top speed, here’s everything you need to know to enjoy one of the nation’s best soccer traditions. What Is The U.S. Open Cup? Essentially, the U.S. Open Cup is an annual knockout-style competition that is literally “open” to any and all senior adult teams through respective qualifying avenues. That includes the its fully professional teams in MLS, the USL and NISA, as well as amateur sides. For fans of European soccer, it is America’s answer to England’s famous FA Cup or Spain’s Copa del Rey, two of the world’s most famous domestic knockout competitions. If you’re interested, here’s entry information for the 2026 tournament. Major League Soccer sides have dominated the competition since they began competing in it when the league launched in 1996. But there are occasional Cinderella stories, such as when the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship reached the 2022 final. The last lower-division side to win the event was the 1998 Rochester Rhinos, who also won that year’s A League title. Who Is In the Final? Austin FC will host Nashville SC Wednesday night’s final, with each club searching for their first major domestic honor in their relatively short history. It’s Nashville’s second major final since they began play in MLS in 2020. The Coyotes hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup final, losing on penalties to Messi and Inter Miami after playing to…
WIN
$0.00005199
+2.56%
U
$0.009824
-0.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:15
A Precision-Driven Alliance in the Crypto Presale Race
The post A Precision-Driven Alliance in the Crypto Presale Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s DAG-based blockchain combines unmatched precision with global engagement, leveraging its strategic collaboration with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team to redefine what’s possible in a crypto presale. Performance is more than just speed; it’s about precision, control, and resilience under intense pressure. Formula 1® represents these qualities, and so does a blockchain built for real-world use. That’s why BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is such a natural evolution in its crypto presale journey. Both operate in arenas where every millisecond matters and every misstep carries weight, demanding engineering and technology that deliver flawless performance. Through this multi-year collaboration, BlockDAG (BDAG) is stepping onto one of the largest sporting stages, not just for visibility but to demonstrate its technology’s reliability alongside the precision of motorsport. BlockDAG’s DAG-based Layer 1 protocol mirrors BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team’s commitment to data accuracy and performance. Together, they are building a joint vision where microtransactions on-chain and milliseconds on the track share the same value. Precision and Control: A Shared Language At first glance, motorsport and blockchain might seem unrelated, yet they share principles of accuracy and control that make this partnership perfectly aligned. In Formula 1®, data is captured in real-time, analyzed instantly, and applied within moments to enhance strategy. This mirrors blockchain operations, where thousands of transactions must be validated and secured seamlessly. BlockDAG’s DAG-based Layer 1 infrastructure is crafted for this level of accuracy. Unlike conventional blockchains with sequential blocks, DAG technology supports parallel transaction processing, enhancing speed and scalability without compromising trust. This approach reflects BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team’s constant refinement of car components to achieve peak efficiency on race day. This mutual language of precision is what gives this partnership meaning. BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team measures success in lap times,…
DAG
$0.02752
-2.44%
ALPINE
$1.4964
-29.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:12
SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Market Optimism
Read the full article at coingape.com.
SUI
$3.6091
+3.44%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:59
SEC is Getting Closer to the Crypto World: They Announced a New Move Today, What Does It Mean?
With its latest move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again taken a parallel step towards the cryptocurrency market. Continue Reading: SEC is Getting Closer to the Crypto World: They Announced a New Move Today, What Does It Mean?
MOVE
$0.1161
+4.50%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:57
Ripple’s David Schwartz Announces Departure from CTO Role by Year-End
David Schwartz steps down as Ripple’s CTO but remains on the company’s board. Schwartz played a key role in developing the XRP ledger at Ripple. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praises Schwartz as a true crypto pioneer. Schwartz will focus on family and hobbies while continuing to guide Ripple. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has [...] The post Ripple’s David Schwartz Announces Departure from CTO Role by Year-End appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$3.0602
+4.29%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 04:56
SEC Crypto Task Force and NYSE Explore Game-Changing Crypto Product Rules
Momentum is building in U.S. financial markets as the SEC, NYSE, and ICE advance crypto oversight talks, spotlighting tokenization, innovation, investor protection, and pathways toward mainstream adoption. SEC, NYSE, and ICE Tackle Crypto Oversight Frameworks Regulatory engagement with leading exchanges is signaling momentum toward a more defined framework for digital assets, an outcome many market […]
GAME
$36.5101
+1.37%
U
$0.009824
-0.73%
MORE
$0.06992
-0.62%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:50
Pro Bitcoin traders' view on BTC’s flash crash to $112.6K: Did anything change?
Bitcoin derivatives markets show heightened caution amid weak macroeconomic data, but Bitcoin ETF inflows and corporate accumulation signal bullishness. Key takeaways:Heightened Bitcoin put option premiums signal cautious trader sentiment.US job openings near five-year lows, increasing recession fears and potential economic slowdown risks.Read more
PRO
$0.8313
-1.63%
BTC
$120,505.76
+2.78%
CHANGE
$0.00184761
+4.09%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:25
Deutsche Börse and Circle Join Forces to Bring Regulated Stablecoins to European Markets
Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have signed a landmark MoU to integrate EURC and USDC stablecoins into Europe’s market infrastructure.
USDC
$0.9992
-0.02%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 04:10
Trendové správy
Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe