The Institutional Credibility Play in Crypto

The Institutional Credibility Play in Crypto

The post The Institutional Credibility Play in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail buyers look for signals that a project is more than hype. In 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) delivered such a signal: a multi-year, multi-million-dollar global sponsorship deal with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team (Renault Group). This partnership makes BlockDAG the exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain & DAG partner in Formula 1®, putting its name in front of over 1 billion annual viewers worldwide. For institutions, this isn’t just another logo-on-a-car deal. It’s evidence that BlockDAG can operate at a level of discipline, capital, and execution that places it alongside the few blockchain projects that break into mainstream visibility. It’s the credibility layer that transforms BlockDAG from a promising presale into a project with global recognition. Numbers That Institutions Notice The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership arrives at a presale already defined by scale: Close to $415M raised toward a $600M target 26.5B BDAG coins sold 312K holders worldwide 3M+ users on the X1 mobile miner app 20K ASIC miners sold 325K+ in the global community Whale entries of $4.4M and $3.6M, pooling more than $10M For institutions, these metrics are proof of traction. Unlike smaller presales that live or die by marketing cycles, BlockDAG is showing operational delivery: real adoption, real mining hardware, and millions of users engaged before launch. The BWT Alpine partnership compounds this, positioning BlockDAG not just within crypto’s echo chamber but in front of mainstream capital allocators. Why BWT Alpine Matters Formula 1® sponsorships aren’t cheap or casual. They demand multi-million-dollar commitments, legal diligence, and the ability to sustain a global marketing relationship over the years. For BlockDAG, securing BWT Alpine, a Renault-backed F1® team, signals both capital strength and operational credibility. Institutional buyers read it as a filter: if BWT Alpine is willing to put its brand alongside BlockDAG for multiple years, the project has passed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:17
Tether Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury Plan With $735M Takeover, Entering Elite Holder Charts

Tether Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury Plan With $735M Takeover, Entering Elite Holder Charts

Tether bought 8,888 Bitcoin at $735M in the first quarter of 2025, but it includes 92,646 BTC worth $7.8B. The sixth-largest BTC holder in the world now.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/01 05:15
Massachusetts Weighs Bitcoin Reserve Bill as Lawmakers Prepare for Hearing

Massachusetts Weighs Bitcoin Reserve Bill as Lawmakers Prepare for Hearing

Massachusetts lawmakers are planning to hold a hearing on October 7 to consider a bill proposing a state Bitcoin reserve.   Massachusetts is set to debate whether to create a Bitcoin reserve as part of its state assets.  The Joint Revenue Committee will hold a hearing on October 7 to discuss Senate Bill S.1967. The […] The post Massachusetts Weighs Bitcoin Reserve Bill as Lawmakers Prepare for Hearing appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 05:13
EU Moves Toward Shock Stablecoin Ban, Threatening Major Issuers Like Circle and Paxos

EU Moves Toward Shock Stablecoin Ban, Threatening Major Issuers Like Circle and Paxos

EU authorities have debated stablecoin rules and have received support for an EU move toward a ban on multi-issuance models, citing liquidity and reserve risks. Discussions over MiCA safeguards and a digital euro have continued across institutions.
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:50
Solana-centric Upexi taps SOL Big Brain for advisory committee alongside Arthur Hayes

Solana-centric Upexi taps SOL Big Brain for advisory committee alongside Arthur Hayes

The Nasdaq-listed Solana-focused treasury firm has added another high-profile crypto figure to its advisory board.
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:45
Shutdown Threatens Crypto Market Stability

Shutdown Threatens Crypto Market Stability

Crypto enthusiasts are bracing for a potentially volatile week as the threat of a U.S. government shutdown looms large.Continue Reading:Shutdown Threatens Crypto Market Stability
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:43
OpenAI’s 'Infinite Slop' Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App

OpenAI’s 'Infinite Slop' Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App

Critics slam OpenAI’s new shopping and Sora 2 video app as “infinite slop,” citing monopoly risks, energy costs, and mission drift.
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:42
Nvidia stock rose nearly 3% Tuesday, pushing its market cap above $4.5 trillion

Nvidia stock rose nearly 3% Tuesday, pushing its market cap above $4.5 trillion

Nvidia stock hit a new record on Tuesday, rising almost 3% and lifting the company’s market value above $4.5 trillion. The shares have now climbed 39% since the start of the year. This gain comes as the company accelerates its deal-making, placing itself firmly in the middle of the global artificial intelligence race. Investors continue to move money into Nvidia, keeping it the most traded name in the market this year. The AI buildout driving Nvidia’s surge gained more weight last week. OpenAI confirmed that Nvidia would take an equity stake worth up to $100 billion in the AI firm. It also said it would spend hundreds of billions of dollars on new data centers stacked with Nvidia GPUs. OpenAI and Oracle then announced plans for five new mega data centers. They said these facilities would hold hundreds of thousands of GPUs and cost $500 billion under what they call the “Stargate” project.  According to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the company’s chips now make up about 70% of spending on new AI data centers. Citi lifts Nvidia target as AI deals expand Analysts reacted quickly to the news. Citi raised its price target on Nvidia from $200 to $210 on Tuesday. The bank cited a bigger forecast for AI infrastructure spending after the OpenAI announcements. “We believe OpenAI came to Nvidia asking for help as Nvidia has a very compelling product, and as the number of users and compute being consumed per user basis is growing,” wrote Citi analyst Atif Malik in a note reported by Cryptopolitan. Beyond Nvidia, Wall Street itself showed unexpected strength for September. Stocks closed higher Tuesday as investors brushed aside fears of a U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500 closed up 0.41% at 6,688.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.30% to finish at 22,660.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 81.82 points, or 0.18%, to close at 46,397.89, a fresh closing high. The federal government is due to run out of funding at midnight. President Donald Trump said Tuesday about a possible shutdown that “nothing is inevitable, but I would say it’s probably likely.” Nvidia leads as indexes post strong September gains Software stocks struggled during the day. Paychex slipped 1% after its quarterly results and Salesforce fell 3%. Nvidia was a bright spot, climbing in sympathy with CoreWeave, which is backed by Nvidia. Cryptopolitan reported that CoreWeave announced a $14.2 billion artificial intelligence cloud infrastructure deal with Meta Platforms, adding another reason for traders to pile into Nvidia stock. Despite these mixed moves, all three major U.S. indexes are on track for strong monthly gains as September ends. The S&P 500, which has averaged a 4.2% drop in September over the last five years, has risen 3% this month. The Dow is up 1%. The Nasdaq outperformed with a 5% gain in September. Tuesday also marks the end of the third quarter. Quarter to date, the S&P 500 is up 7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is set to notch an 11% quarterly gain. The blue-chip Dow has climbed 5% since June, making it five straight quarterly advances. Some analysts also pointed to other AI-related moves. BTIG analyst Marvin Fong wrote in a note that Etsy’s partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT puts the e-commerce platform “at the leading edge of agentic commerce.” He raised his price target on Etsy by $9 to $81, suggesting about 9% upside from the most recent close of $74.34. “Investors are clearly paying for more than just the immediate impact of this transaction,” Fong wrote. “Furthermore, we see ChatGPT’s scale, the [total addressable market] unlock, future agentic innovation and the fact we viewed ETSY as undervalued to begin with as justifying today’s price action.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:38
Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces New Threat: Best Meme Coin to Invest in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces New Threat: Best Meme Coin to Invest in 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making waves as the hottest new meme coin of 2025, threatening to shake up Dogecoin’s (DOGE) long-standing dominance. While Dogecoin remains the largest meme coin, it’s aging, and Little Pepe might be the meme coin to unseat it in the long run.  With presale numbers surging past $26 million and a
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:30
Google engineer proposes sharing detailed data on how its ad system selects winners

Google engineer proposes sharing detailed data on how its ad system selects winners

A top Google engineer told a federal court the tech giant is prepared to lift the veil on how its advertising system picks which ads appear on websites, marking a significant concession in an ongoing antitrust trial. Glenn Berntson, who directs engineering for Google Ad Manager, said during testimony this week that sharing detailed information about the company’s ad selection process with website owners “is a good idea.” The statement, reported by Bloomberg. came as prosecutors push for sweeping changes to how Google operates its advertising business. The case centers on a ruling from April, when US District Judge Leonie Brinkema determined Google illegally dominated two key markets. The judge found that the company controls over 90% of the ad server market and also monopolizes the ad exchange business. Now prosecutors want the judge to break up parts of Google’s advertising operations and force the company to reveal how its systems work. Google Ad Manager combines both the ad server and ad exchange into one product. The ad server functions as a website’s control center, deciding where ads should go, which ones to display, and tracking results for advertisers. The Justice Department filed the case in 2023 and is asking for public access to the formulas Google uses to pick auction winners. Technical challenges in revealing ad selection code Berntson pushed back against simply releasing the computer code, saying most website publishers would struggle to make sense of it. Instead, he suggested Google could create technical documents explaining the decision-making process. He admitted that bigger publishers with advanced advertising operations and competing ad server companies would probably want to examine the actual code. Website publishers have complained for years that Google’s advertising products operate like a mystery. Several testified during the trial about their frustration with the system. “We don’t know why the impressions land the way they do,” Grant Whitmore from Advance Local said last week. Advance Local runs local news operations for the Newhouse family’s Advance Publications Inc. “It’s like a pachinko ball, we don’t know all the variables that are bouncing the ball around.” The two-week hearing has the 81-year-old judge considering what penalties to impose. Brinkema, who joined the bench in 1993, has zeroed in on technical questions about what prosecutors are demanding. “Where your time should be spent is on the experts,” Brinkema told lawyers, dismissing much earlier testimony as “window dressing.” She said she wanted to hear what Google considers technically possible. Government pushes for AdX sale As reported by Cryptopolitan earlier, biggest government demand involves forcing Google to sell its AdX exchange, which handles about 56% of the market by connecting buyers and sellers in split-second auctions. A computer science professor from the University of Minnesota reviewed Google’s computer code and called it “beautiful to look at.” Jon Weissman said separating the products was “technically feasible” and wouldn’t hurt the software quality. Google disputes this view. Tim Craycroft, a vice president at Google Advertising, called the government’s plan “naive, vague and incoherent in places.” He said completing the separation would take “years and years of work.” An engineer who previously worked at both Google and Meta estimated the move would take 18 months at most and would need about 80 engineers. Goranka Bjedov testified for the government and based her numbers on Google’s internal documents. Prosecutors also want Google to build tools letting publishers easily move their data elsewhere and to make the ad server work better with competing technology. They want the auction selection process made public and restrictions on Google giving preference to its own ad buying tools. Google Ads, the company’s ad network, sends 89% of its bids to other Google products, according to a Justice Department economic expert. Craycroft said the proposed changes would put Google at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to other companies in the industry. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
Coinstats2025/10/01 04:25
