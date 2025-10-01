2025-10-03 Friday

Pendle and Penpie Secure Ethereum Funds Post Hack

The post Pendle and Penpie Secure Ethereum Funds Post Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Penpie suffered a $27 million Ethereum hack. Pendle secured $105 million to prevent further breaches. Ethereum’s price and DeFi security landscape are crucial discussion points. On October 1st, BlockBeats News reported an attack on a Penpie on-chain wallet where an attacker drained funds and began minting and selling PT/YT tokens. The attack underscores security vulnerabilities within DeFi platforms, causing significant drops in token prices and raising community concerns about asset safety. Ethereum Price Trends and DeFi Security Concerns In similar DeFi protocol attacks, rapid response measures have been crucial in limiting losses and regaining community trust. The price of Ethereum is currently $4,103.45, with a market cap of $495.30 billion, holding a 12.81% dominance, per CoinMarketCap. Recent fluctuations include a -1.15% 24-hour change and a 59.03% rise over 90 days. Coincu analysts highlight that the breach underlines ongoing technological challenges in DeFi security, prompting calls for robust regulatory frameworks to safeguard assets and bolster platform resilience. “We acted quickly in response to the attack, preventing further breaches.” – Pendle Team, Official Spokesperson, Pendle Market Response and Future Implications Did you know? The Ethereum network has faced several high-profile hacks, highlighting the importance of security in decentralized finance. The current market conditions indicate a volatile environment for Ethereum, with analysts predicting fluctuations in the near future. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:25 UTC on September 30, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest that the recent hack could lead to increased scrutiny and potential regulatory measures within the DeFi space, aiming to enhance security protocols across platforms. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/pendle-penpie-ethereum-hack-recovery/
100x Crypto? MoonBull Presale Hits Stage 3 at Lightning Speed as Ethereum and Cronos Join Hype

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn a small stake into life-changing wealth overnight? The crypto world is buzzing […] The post 100x Crypto? MoonBull Presale Hits Stage 3 at Lightning Speed as Ethereum and Cronos Join Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
LINK & Swift: Is It a Breakthrough Game-Changer in 2025?

LINK and Swift continue to build on their partnership. They aim at creating a setup that enables banks to handle tokenised funds directly from their existing tools. This setup pulls in the coin’s Runtime Environment along with Swift’s messaging network. The pilot with UBS Tokenise shows how this could boost efficiency across the global fund […]
Pioneer Hash’s Computing Power Surges, Accelerating Its Global Cloud Mining Expansion and Helping Users Worldwide Earn Stable Daily Returns

Pioneer Hash expands global cloud mining with AI-powered efficiency, green energy, and secure profit models, offering users stable returns and easy entry.
Robinhood Eyes Global Expansion After US Prediction Markets Success

Robinhood Markets Inc. is preparing to take its prediction markets business international. The trading platform has started talks with regulators in the UK and other countries about launching the service outside the United States.
BlockDAG + BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team: The Strategic Collaboration Driving Tech Innovation and Global Growth

Performance is more than just speed; it’s about precision, control, and resilience under intense pressure. Formula 1® represents these qualities, […] The post BlockDAG + BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team: The Strategic Collaboration Driving Tech Innovation and Global Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
BlockDAG Named Top Crypto as BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Sparks Momentum, While Hyperliquid & Litecoin Struggle

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-to-buy-bdag-presale-climbs-while-ltc-hype-lose-ground/
Societe Generale-FORGE Opens Ethereum Access for Regulated Euro and Dollar Tokens

The post Societe Generale-FORGE Opens Ethereum Access for Regulated Euro and Dollar Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Societe Generale-FORGE, the digital assets unit of France’s third-largest bank, is pushing its euro and dollar stablecoins deeper into decentralized finance (DeFi) with new deployments on Morpho and Uniswap. EURCV, USDCV Go Live on Morpho Vaults With Curation by MEV Capital With vaults live, pairs trading, and liquidity humming, SG-FORGE has officially stepped out of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/societe-generale-forge-opens-ethereum-access-for-regulated-euro-and-dollar-tokens/
Zero-Knowledge Proof: 2025 Crypto Boom Chance

The post Zero-Knowledge Proof: 2025 Crypto Boom Chance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 23:00 Unlock early access with Zero Knowledge Proof. Act now to secure your spot in which crypto will boom in 2025. Trust has always been the most fragile part of digital systems. Crypto solved part of this puzzle by removing intermediaries, but transactions are still open for anyone to analyze. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) rewrites that story. It validates without exposing sensitive data, delivering a completely new level of privacy and confidence. With the whitelist about to open, this isn’t just another technical advance. It’s a rare invitation to step in at the ground floor of one of blockchain’s strongest emerging narratives. Many now wonder if this could be the answer to which crypto will boom in 2025, powered by privacy and digital trust. The Breakthrough of Proving Without Revealing At first glance, the concept of proving something without revealing the actual information sounds like magic. Yet this is the essence of Zero Knowledge Proof. Instead of exposing details, it simply confirms that a statement is valid while keeping the underlying information private. Its trustless design has been taken further than ever before. This balance between transparency and confidentiality is the breakthrough. Transparency ensures everyone can trust the outcome. Confidentiality ensures no one has to sacrifice personal details. This creates fertile ground for widespread adoption. Developers gain tools that are safer and more scalable. Enterprises gain systems that balance compliance with privacy. It’s no wonder that many speculate that Zero Knowledge Proof could be the catalyst for the crypto boom in 2025. It’s not just about potential returns, but about redefining how trust itself is built in the digital era. Timing Is Everything: Why Now Matters Every transformative technology reaches a point where adoption shifts from talk to action. For Zero Knowledge Proof, that…
Anchorage Digital plans to integrate Solana Swap and Jupiter into its Porto wallet

Anchorage Digital plans to add Solana swap and liquidity aggregator Jupiter within Porto’s dashboard, its institutional self-custody wallet. The initiative aims to expand the crypto bank’s services for traditional finance clients engaging with DeFi. The integration of Jupiter to Porto seeks to simplify crypto conversions and other DeFi processes within the self-custody wallet. Anchorage Digital stated that the integration will reduce reliance on external applications and enhance Solana liquidity by mitigating trade slippage, which is the discrepancy between the expected and executed prices. Anchorage seeks to maintain security and compliance within Solana With the @JupiterExchange x Porto integration ✔️ Access Jupiter’s routing engine directly from Porto ✔️ Get optimal trade execution and minimal slippage across diverse liquidity sources in the Solana ecosystem ✔️ Swap securely right within the Porto web dashboard, no external… pic.twitter.com/XzWamcddRX — Anchorage Digital @ TOKEN2049 (@Anchorage) September 30, 2025 The digital asset platform provider believes that institutions aren’t able to manage decentralized applications and third-party risks properly. Anchorage also noted that Jupiter users encounter difficulties accessing the platform through an institutional interface. Nathan McCauley, CEO and Co-founder at Anchorage Digital, argued that true institutional adoption of DeFi requires foundational infrastructure that meets the highest standards of security and compliance. He also acknowledged that the integration with Jupiter is a critical step in building that foundation on Solana. Anchorage Digital also integrated Uniswap with Porto in June as part of its efforts to provide institutions with direct access to DeFi swaps and liquidity. McCauley stated that the integration aims to enable DeFi to move at crypto-native speed without compromising security. Porto has also integrated with Maple Finance, the Sui Foundation, and decentralized exchange dYdX.  Solana has seen increased interest among institutional investors in the wake of a friendlier regulatory and political environment for crypto in the U.S. CoinShares reported last week that investment into Solana exchange-traded products generated nearly $300 million, surpassing products tracking major altcoins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The crypto-focused investment firm also reported that Solana ETPs have accounted for almost $1.9 billion in inflows year-to-date, more than other digital assets except for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana ETFs await launch approval from the SEC CoinShares’s head of research, James Butterfill, said Solana funds have seen increased inflows partly in anticipation of forthcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches in the U.S. NocaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci hinted on Sunday that the upcoming two weeks could be enormous for U.S. spot crypto ETFs, as the SEC is expected to make decisions on multiple ETF filings. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the odds of a Solana ETF being approved by the SEC are at 100%. He also claims that a Solana Fund could come at any time. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless. That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal greenlight from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana.” –Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst at Bloomberg. Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth at the Solana Foundation, argued that the approval of Solana ETFs is transformative for the market. He believes that the SEC’s surprise announcement minimizes the time required for issuers to navigate the filing process, giving projects like Solana a faster track to launch. Ducoff also hinted that Solana and XRP ETFs are expected to launch around the same time. He argued that the stock market hitting new highs and the Fed lowering interest rates favor the current bull market for risk assets, such as crypto. He also noted that Solana has historically moved in line with risk-on markets, making the timing promising. Solana is trading at around $205 at the time of publication, down 2.13% in the last 24 hours. SOL has also dropped by nearly 7% in the last seven days.  Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at ETF issuer Bitwise, said earlier this month that the approval of Solana ETFs points towards an epic end-of-year for SOL. Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, argued that a Solana ETF could trigger speculative buying ahead of its approval, followed by a potential correction once it is launched, similar to what happened with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
