China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally

The post China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s yuan has tightened its grip on global currency markets, rising to 8.5% of all foreign exchange trades this year and keeping its fifth-place ranking worldwide, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey. The number is up from 7% in 2022, extending a climb that has been building since 2013, when the Chinese currency barely touched 2.2% of daily trades. The survey, released on Tuesday after being launched in April, shows Beijing’s long campaign to push its currency into global finance continues to leave a mark. The yuan moved from eighth place in 2019 to fifth in 2022 and has managed to hold that position. For China’s policymakers, the push is meant to cut reliance on the US dollar, which the BIS said has actually become even more dominant in the last three years. Beijing seeks wider yuan adoption in trade and commodities China’s government has been trying to promote the yuan’s role in global transactions as a way to reduce its dependence on the US dollar. The BIS said the dollar has actually strengthened its dominance in the past three years, now showing up in 89.2% of forex trades as of April, compared with 88.4% in 2022. Still, Beijing wants more of the world’s contracts, debts, and commodity sales written in yuan, and policymakers see this as essential for long-term financial independence. Analysts at China International Capital Corporation, led by Miao Yanliang, said in a note on Tuesday that the currency still lags behind China’s actual economic weight. “The international use of the yuan still does not match China’s size in the global economy and trade,” Miao wrote. The team argued that Beijing should issue more yuan-backed safe assets and boost the use of the currency in settlement and commodity pricing.…