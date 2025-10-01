Burza MEXC
/
Krypto správy
/
2025-10-03 Friday
Krypto správy
Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3
The post Ripple-backed Futureverse undergoes second restructuring despite progress in AI and Web3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Futureverse has started restructuring its business again, the company’s board announced today. The move comes as the firm tries to build sustainable operations even though it’s made real progress in several tech areas. The company says it’s built some of the best AI models in the world and put together more than 30 open-source protocols. Futureverse has also worked with major global brands. Still, company leaders admit they need to make changes to keep their vision going long-term. The restructuring is supposed to help the company strengthen its foundation and reorganize how things work. The goal is to keep supporting the main products and applications that matter most. Only Futureverse Corporation itself is affected by the restructuring – the subsidiary companies won’t see direct impacts. Company leaders say Futureverse has always been about collaboration and innovation. Now they want to push that work forward in a stronger, more sustainable way. This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup Back in 2023, the company pulled in $54 million from investors in a Series A round. 10T Holdings, a crypto investment firm, led the deal. Ripple Labs Inc. and other investors also participated. What’s unusual about Futureverse is how it merged 11 different startups from all kinds of sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and gaming. The company started by combining eight businesses in late 2022, then added three more later on. Co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff ran the massive consolidation. McDonald said at the time that fundraising was tough because the crypto market wasn’t stable. The merger itself created its own set of challenges, too. Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring When Futureverse restructured in 2023, it cut roughly 20% of its staff. That left the company with more than 250 employees after the cuts. McDonald said the consolidation…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:30
Podiel
AsiaStrategy Buys 30 BTC, Picks Anchorage Digital for Treasury Push
The post AsiaStrategy Buys 30 BTC, Picks Anchorage Digital for Treasury Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin AsiaStrategy has begun its pivot into digital assets with the purchase of 30 BTC, the first step in what it describes as a broader treasury program. To anchor the effort, the Hong Kong-based, Nasdaq-listed firm has chosen Anchorage Digital to handle custody and settlement across its U.S. and Asian operations. Anchorage’s selection is not incidental. The firm operates the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States and holds regulatory licenses in Singapore and New York. That footprint gives AsiaStrategy a single platform for storing, transferring, and accounting for Bitcoin, while aligning with compliance requirements across jurisdictions. A Shift From Retail to Treasury Earlier this year, AsiaStrategy rebranded and left behind its luxury watch distribution roots. Since then, the company has layered in digital asset strategies step by step: restructuring through M&A, enabling retail payments in Bitcoin for its high-end watches, and now formally launching a treasury reserve. By routing customer payments into the same asset it is holding on its balance sheet, the group has effectively linked its retail business to its corporate treasury. Building Regional Infrastructure Executives describe the Anchorage mandate as more than simple safekeeping. It allows AsiaStrategy to manage cold and warm storage, execute trades, and finalize settlement with full auditability between Hong Kong, Singapore, and U.S. entities. That design is particularly important for a listed company that must navigate disclosure rules, blackout periods, and investor scrutiny. This approach mirrors how other corporates have built Bitcoin treasuries – combining equity raises, operating flows, and structured instruments – but AsiaStrategy is extending the model by weaving it into cross-border commerce. The ability to move liquidity through multiple regulated hubs offers flexibility that few peers currently have. Looking Ahead Chief Investment Officer Luke Liu confirmed that the initial 30 BTC acquisition is just the start, with…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:24
Podiel
DX Terminal Tops NFT Sales Count in September as Base Dominates Top 10
The post DX Terminal Tops NFT Sales Count in September as Base Dominates Top 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum layer-2 network Base’s non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem took center stage in September, recording the highest sales count among collections, according to DappRadar data. NFTs on Base captured five of the top 10 spots by sales count in September, with DX Terminal and BasePaint securing the first and second ranks. The strong showing highlighted Base’s rapid ascent as a hub for experimental NFT projects, edging into territory long dominated by Ethereum and Polygon. Despite a surge in sales of Base NFTs, DappRadar data showed that trading volumes remained concentrated on Polygon and Ethereum collections. Polygon-based Courtyard led the month with $43.9 million, while Ethereum-based Moonbirds and CryptoPunks followed with $34 million and $25.8 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Base’s DX Terminal took the number four spot in trading volume with $25.5 million, showcasing a nearly 1,700% surge, according to DappRadar. The top seven NFT collections by sales count in September. Source: DappRadar AI NFTs take center stage in September DX Terminal stood out as the driving force behind Base’s rise in the NFT charts. The project recorded 1.27 million sales, an over 1,000% increase compared to the previous month. It also had over 200,000 traders transacting with the NFTs in September. DX Terminal trading statistics. Source: DappRadar The project introduces a gaming format where NFTs act as AI-powered trader agents inside a retro-futuristic market simulation. Each NFT represents an autonomous character with distinct traits and behaviors. These characters compete to amass in-game wealth and status while reacting to player prompts, rival firms and non-playable characters. Unlike traditional NFT games offering play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics, DX Terminal doesn’t offer direct token rewards or any real-world payouts. While the game has in-game tokens, they are not tied to real-world monetary value. In May, DX Terminal said that its in-game native currency, WEBCOIN, existed offchain and…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:22
Podiel
China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally
The post China’s yuan surges to 8.5% of global forex trades, holding fifth place globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s yuan has tightened its grip on global currency markets, rising to 8.5% of all foreign exchange trades this year and keeping its fifth-place ranking worldwide, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey. The number is up from 7% in 2022, extending a climb that has been building since 2013, when the Chinese currency barely touched 2.2% of daily trades. The survey, released on Tuesday after being launched in April, shows Beijing’s long campaign to push its currency into global finance continues to leave a mark. The yuan moved from eighth place in 2019 to fifth in 2022 and has managed to hold that position. For China’s policymakers, the push is meant to cut reliance on the US dollar, which the BIS said has actually become even more dominant in the last three years. Beijing seeks wider yuan adoption in trade and commodities China’s government has been trying to promote the yuan’s role in global transactions as a way to reduce its dependence on the US dollar. The BIS said the dollar has actually strengthened its dominance in the past three years, now showing up in 89.2% of forex trades as of April, compared with 88.4% in 2022. Still, Beijing wants more of the world’s contracts, debts, and commodity sales written in yuan, and policymakers see this as essential for long-term financial independence. Analysts at China International Capital Corporation, led by Miao Yanliang, said in a note on Tuesday that the currency still lags behind China’s actual economic weight. “The international use of the yuan still does not match China’s size in the global economy and trade,” Miao wrote. The team argued that Beijing should issue more yuan-backed safe assets and boost the use of the currency in settlement and commodity pricing.…
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:21
Podiel
Cardano Nears $1, Aster Breaks Records, While MetaPlanet and MicroStrategy-Style Moves Echo in BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale
Whales don’t just buy coins; they build strategies that reshape markets. Michael Saylor’s obsession with scarcity, Cathie Wood’s eye for […] The post Cardano Nears $1, Aster Breaks Records, While MetaPlanet and MicroStrategy-Style Moves Echo in BullZilla’s Best Crypto Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Podiel
Coindoo
2025/10/01 05:45
Podiel
Futureverse announced a restructuring today affecting only the main corporation, not subsidiaries
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 05:10
Podiel
Chinese yuan has risen to 8.5% of global forex trades in 2025, keeping its rank as the fifth most traded currency
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 04:55
Podiel
BREAKING: SEC Issues Another Positive Decision for Cryptocurrencies – Also Affects Ripple (XRP)
The SEC has signaled in a new decision that it may take action involving Ripple. Here are the details. Continue Reading: BREAKING: SEC Issues Another Positive Decision for Cryptocurrencies – Also Affects Ripple (XRP)
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:30
Podiel
Ripple’s David Schwartz announces departure as CTO by end of year
Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, announced his departure after more than a decade at the technology company.
Podiel
Coinstats
2025/10/01 04:29
Podiel
Consumer confidence fell to 94.2 in September, missing the 96.0 forecast
Consumer confidence dropped again in September, just as the U.S. braces for a possible government shutdown at midnight. The Conference Board’s main index came in at 94.2, down from 97.8 in August. That’s the lowest reading since April and below the Dow Jones forecast of 96.0. Confidence is clearly eroding as Americans face yet another […]
Podiel
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 03:55
Podiel
