OpenAI takes on TikTok and YouTube with new AI video app

The post OpenAI takes on TikTok and YouTube with new AI video app appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has officially entered the short-form video war. On Tuesday, the company launched Sora, a new invite-only iOS app that lets users generate AI-powered videos using text or images. This app, built on the new Sora 2.0 model, is being pitched as OpenAI’s most advanced video tool yet, and it’s coming straight for platforms like YouTube and TikTok, but with no cameras or editing timelines involved. Sora 2.0 expands on the earlier version OpenAI dropped this year as a research preview. The upgrade now supports multi-shot sequences, hyper-real visuals, and synchronized audio, all from a single prompt. We are launching a new app called Sora. This is a combination of a new model called Sora 2, and a new product that makes it easy to create, share, and view videos. This feels to many of us like the “ChatGPT for creativity” moment, and it feels fun and new. There is something… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 30, 2025 The app lets users write a scene, drop in images, and cameo in videos, with OpenAI promising it’s adding strict controls for likeness, safety, and provenance. Users get tools to remix scenes or insert themselves, but only if they’ve verified their identity. If you didn’t sign up for a cameo, OpenAI says you won’t appear. Studios warned as copyright concerns rise The content moderation policy around Sora is already creating noise. According to CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI has started sending notices to studios and talent agencies, warning them that unless they explicitly opt out, their copyrighted material could show up in content generated through Sora. OpenAI claims this is no different from how it handled things with its image tools. The company says it sees this as “fan expression”, where users simply remix or reference the fictional worlds they already love. Executives…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:42
Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut

The post Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee has warned that inflation risks could outweigh the case for more interest rate cuts. He stressed that lowering rates too aggressively could undermine the central bank’s progress in containing price pressures. Shutdown Uncertainty Clouds Fed’s Inflation Focus and Rate Cut Decisions His comments came during the 2025 Midwest Agriculture Conference, where he discussed the economic outlook amid the possibility of a government shutdown. Goolsbee said the Fed is closely monitoring inflation trends. His view echoed that of Fed Governor Christopher Hammack, who recently backed keeping policy restrictive over pursuing fresh rate cuts. Goolsbee explained that the duration and scope of a government shutdown would play a role in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. His warning came at a time when markets were hoping for further rate cuts to ease borrowing conditions. “Not every shutdown leaves a lasting economic mark,” he noted, pointing out that short and limited shutdowns rarely dent overall growth. Still, he underlined that prolonged disruption could complicate decision-making, particularly if it delays key government data releases that the Fed relies on to evaluate inflation and to decide on rate cuts. Data Blackout Poses Key Risk to Markets and Fed Policy Financial experts have echoed Goolsbee’s caution. Economists at Goldman Sachs noted that each week of a shutdown could temporarily trim growth. However, it would likely rebound once funding resumes. However, the suspension of federal data reporting during a shutdown may leave policymakers with incomplete information. This complicates the decision of the Fed in finding a balance between growth and inflation as it considers reducing interest rates in the future. Former Fed official Stephen Miran has called for successive rate cuts, suggesting a more aggressive path. Stocks, bonds, and the dollar were variously hit in previous shutdowns. But the present…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:40
Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat

The post Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Commissioner Amid Lockout Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media before the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Napheesa Collier unleashed a blistering public critique of WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, accusing her of negligence, dismissiveness and a lack of accountability that she says threatens the future of women’s basketball. “I want to be clear, this is not about when you’re losing. It’s about something much bigger,” Collier said after the Lynx season ended with a 1-3 semifinal series loss to the Phoenix Mercury. “The real threat to our league isn’t money. It isn’t ratings or even missed calls or even physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office.” According to Collier, Engelbert has routinely ignored concerns about officiating, player health and fair compensation. She said the league’s inconsistency and unwillingness to act “plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates.” “Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is a lack of accountability from our leaders,” Collier said in a statement. How Has The WNBA Handled Officiating Issues? The most pointed criticism targeted Engelbert’s handling of officiating complaints. “Fans see it every night. Coaches, both winning and losing, point it out every night in preview and postgame media, yet leadership just issues fines and looks the other way. They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.” According to Collier, Engelbert dismissed complaints directly when approached about officiating. “At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’” WNBA Commissioner Says Caitlin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:33
Balchunas says tokenized stocks unlikely to disrupt ETFs as SEC gears up for rule change

The post Balchunas says tokenized stocks unlikely to disrupt ETFs as SEC gears up for rule change appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said tokenized stocks are unlikely to pose a major threat to exchange-traded funds, even as the SEC considers a rule change that could bring shares of companies such as Tesla and Nvidia onto crypto exchanges. Balchunas framed the potential change as more of a convenience for digital asset investors than a disruption of traditional markets. He likened it to how ETFs gave retail investors exposure to cryptocurrencies in a familiar wrapper. He added that tokenized stocks would give crypto-native traders access to conventional equities in their preferred format but are unlikely to erode ETF market share in a meaningful way. Balchunas wrote on social media: “This is just allowing crypto natives to buy regular person investments in a format they prefer. Only this side of the equation has way more money, which is why tokens likely won’t dent ETF market share much.” The rumored regulatory shift highlights how U.S. regulators are beginning to test the intersection of Wall Street and blockchain technology. Tokenized equities would represent traditional shares on-chain, offering near-instant settlement, fractional trading, and global accessibility, features long touted as advantages of blockchain-based markets. Globally, tokenization has gained momentum as banks and financial infrastructure providers pilot blockchain-based trading and settlement systems. UBS and JPMorgan have launched tokenized bond and fund offerings, while Hong Kong and Singapore have introduced regulatory sandboxes to test tokenized securities platforms. Meanwhile, in Europe, Deutsche Börse has made significant progress in digital bond issuance and settlement using DLT. Supporters argue that tokenization could eventually modernize capital markets by reducing intermediaries, cutting costs, and opening access to a wider pool of investors. However, critics have raised persistent questions regarding custody, compliance, and investor protection. In the U.S., regulators have historically been cautious, often citing the need to ensure that new technologies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:32
Citizens Starts Circle (CRCL) Coverage With Market Perform Rating on Stablecoin Growth, Valuation

The post Citizens Starts Circle (CRCL) Coverage With Market Perform Rating on Stablecoin Growth, Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. bank Citizens began coverage of Circle Internet (CRCL) with a market perform rating, noting that while the company is poised to capitalize on stablecoin growth, its valuation already captures much of the upside. Circle, issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, the dollar-pegged USDC, and euro-pegged EURC, has built a broad infrastructure suite, including a payments network, cross-chain protocol and programmable wallets. It is working on Arc, a planned layer-1 blockchain, that Citizens sees as central to programmable money in payments, trading and tokenization. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a real-world asset such as a currency or gold. They are used to transfer money and for cross border payments. Tether’s USDT, the biggest, has a market cap of about $175 billion. Stablecoins are at an inflection point, analysts led by Devin Ryan wrote, and the industry market cap could rise from about $300 billion today to $3 trillion by 2030 as regulatory clarity from the U.S. GENIUS Act, Europe’s MiCA and other regimes fuels adoption. With USDC circulation doubling year-over-year to roughly $74 billion, fully backed by cash and treasuries, the bank’s analysts see Circle’s compliance-first approach as a key competitive moat. The company is also well capitalized, with more than $1 billion in cash after its June IPO and follow-on offering, giving it room to invest and pursue acquisitions. But at $133 per share, Circle trades at premium multiples of 39x and 23x EV/2026E and 2027E Ebitda, which Citizens says reflects leadership but limits upside unless adoption or monetization accelerate. Key factors to watch include USDC growth, margins, fee revenue ramp and sensitivity to yields. Citizens points to upcoming catalysts such as new payment corridors, enterprise partnerships, Arc’s testnet and MiCA implementation, while noting risks from yield compression, Coinbase distribution, competition and regulation remain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:19
Will Slugger Nick Kurtz And Other 2025 Rookies Stand Test Of Time?

The post Will Slugger Nick Kurtz And Other 2025 Rookies Stand Test Of Time? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Kurtz of the Athletics is the top player among 242 who made their Major League Baseball debuts in 2025. He is far and away the leader among the 448 players who still had rookie status after first making the big time in previous seasons. Kurtz crashed 36 homers, had 86 RBI and scored 90 runs to lead all rookies in those categories. He also batted .290 in 117 games. SACRAMENTO, CA: Lawrence Butler (left) and Max Schuemann (right) of the Athletics douse teammate Nick Kurtz to celebrate his two-run home run and his first career walk-off beat the Houston Astros 3-1 at Sutter Health Park on June 16, 2025. (Photo by Justine Willard/Athletics/Getty Images) Getty Images Here is a look at the 2025 rookie leaders in various categories: 242 debuts Youngest: Didier Fuentes, Braves, 20 years, 3 days Oldest: Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles, 35 years, 170 days OFFENSIVE LEADERS Games: Caleb Durbin & Agustin Ramirez, 136 Hits: 124, Agustin Ramirez Runs: 90, Nick Kurtz HR: 36, Nick Kurtz RBI: 86, Nick Kurtz SB: 44, Chandler Simpson Avg (min 50 games): .299, Daylen Lile NEW YORK: Cade Horton of the Chicago Cubs makes his major league debut against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 10, 2025. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images PITCHERS Games: 67, Jack Dreyer IP: 157, Tomoyuki Sugano W: 11, Cade Horton SV: 6, Grant Taylor K: 145, Shane Smith ERA (min 50 IP): 1.94 Matt Svanson Overall, it was a down year for debut seasons, especially when you compare it to some of the greatest in history. Then again, Kurtz’s numbers dwarfed debuts made by some Hall of Famers. Clearly, one season does not define a career. From Rags To Riches The great Ty Cobb hit only .238 in his first 41 games…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:18
Could Victor Wembanyama Win The 2025-2026 NBA MVP Award?

The post Could Victor Wembanyama Win The 2025-2026 NBA MVP Award? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to the media at San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 29, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) Getty Images In 2011, Derrick Rose became the youngest MVP in the history of the NBA. So far, no one has come close to putting themselves in the same conversation. However, if one player is to do it, it’s Victor Wembanyama, and it has to be this season. Both Rose and Wembanyama were drafted at the age of 19, with Rose turning 20 right before the start of his rookie season. Wembanyama didn’t turn 20 until January of his rookie campaign. As such, the 7’5 center has just this year to beat the record. But it’ll take quite the effort. Spurs will need to be borderline elite To even have the Wembanyama MVP debate, it all starts with the success of the San Antonio Spurs as a whole. Anything below 50 wins would seem like an entire non-starter, and that’s a tall order given the squad still have questionable floor-spacing, and is loaded with young players, which rarely translates into winning. That said, this is Year 3 of Wembanyama after all, and the presence of De’Aaron Fox is nothing to sneeze at. The former All-Star point guard is entering his prime, and he’ll have a full training camp with the Spurs before heading into the 2025-2026 campaign. Then there’s the help. Devin Vassell remains a perfectly capable complementary scorer, and if rookie guard Dylan Harper pops, that’s another piece…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:09
SEC Considers Trading Stocks Like Cryptocurrencies

The post SEC Considers Trading Stocks Like Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The SEC’s Project Crypto seeks to integrate stocks with blockchain. Project could reshape traditional asset trading. Potential positive impact on DeFi and crypto adoption. The U.S. SEC, led by Chairman Paul Atkins, advances Project Crypto to enable tokenized stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies on blockchain networks, as reported on September 30 by The Information. This initiative could integrate traditional equities with DeFi applications, modernizing U.S. securities and potentially boosting market liquidity. SEC Explores Blockchain for Stock Trading Modernization The SEC is considering changes under “Project Crypto” to allow stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies. Paul Atkins, the SEC’s Chairman, emphasizes modernizing securities rules to enable the U.S. financial market to move “on-chain.” As he stated, “Project Crypto…to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial market to move ‘on-chain’” [1]. As of now, no specific timeline or detailed framework has been established for this initiative. If implemented, trading stocks as tokens would significantly impact traditional and digital financial infrastructures. The move signals a focus on regulatory clarity and industry support through interpretive and exemptive relief rather than immediate capital investment. According to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, this project aims to “recommend practical policy to address unique risks presented by crypto while encouraging responsible innovation.” This positions the U.S. to potentially set a standard for blockchain-integrated equity markets globally. The announcement garnered cautious optimism from market observers, with keen anticipation for regulatory details. Known figures like Ethereum’s developers may react positively due to the blockchain’s potential role in tokenized stock platforms, although no official comments from key industry leaders have been released yet. Ethereum’s Potential Role in Tokenized Equities Market Did you know? In past instances where the SEC hinted at integrating crypto into traditional markets, the average market sentiment in DeFi projects tended to rise significantly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:02
Google offers to open black box of ad technology in court battle

The post Google offers to open black box of ad technology in court battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top Google engineer told a federal court the tech giant is prepared to lift the veil on how its advertising system picks which ads appear on websites, marking a significant concession in an ongoing antitrust trial. Glenn Berntson, who directs engineering for Google Ad Manager, said during testimony this week that sharing detailed information about the company’s ad selection process with website owners “is a good idea.” The statement, reported by Bloomberg. came as prosecutors push for sweeping changes to how Google operates its advertising business. The case centers on a ruling from April, when US District Judge Leonie Brinkema determined Google illegally dominated two key markets. The judge found that the company controls over 90% of the ad server market and also monopolizes the ad exchange business. Now prosecutors want the judge to break up parts of Google’s advertising operations and force the company to reveal how its systems work. Google Ad Manager combines both the ad server and ad exchange into one product. The ad server functions as a website’s control center, deciding where ads should go, which ones to display, and tracking results for advertisers. The Justice Department filed the case in 2023 and is asking for public access to the formulas Google uses to pick auction winners. Technical challenges in revealing ad selection code Berntson pushed back against simply releasing the computer code, saying most website publishers would struggle to make sense of it. Instead, he suggested Google could create technical documents explaining the decision-making process. He admitted that bigger publishers with advanced advertising operations and competing ad server companies would probably want to examine the actual code. Website publishers have complained for years that Google’s advertising products operate like a mystery. Several testified during the trial about their frustration with the system. “We don’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 05:45
Killing Linear Time

Linear time is a story you were taught, not a law. Physics, quantum experiments, and neuroscience all show time is flexible; you can act like your future self now. The Double-Entry Journal (write from front and back toward the middle) is the practical hack: design a vivid future, embody the feelings, execute three high-leverage actions today, and record the evidence - that collapse of clarity and emotion makes your future catch up to you.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
