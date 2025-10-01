When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule

The post When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “One-Hit Wonders Night” – “Dancing with the Stars” brings some of music’s most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Dancing With the Stars is entering its third week of competition, and the dance floor is quickly heating up. With so much celebrity talent this season, any of the remaining contestants could take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The theme for Week 3 is TikTok Night, with the 12 remaining celebrities and their pro partners performing a range of viral hits made famous on the social media app. Partner dances include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango, and Quickstep to songs like “Pop Muzik” by M/Robin Scott and “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. Season 31 winner Charli D’Amelio joins the judging panel as the first guest judge of the season. The 21-year-old TikTok star won the Mirrorball in 2022 with Mark Ballas, who has come out of retirement to partner with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt this season. In addition to her judging duties, D’Amelio will perform three dances throughout the night, including one with Ballas. ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri Unfortunately, another couple is slated to get eliminated tonight, so make sure you know exactly how to vote for your favorites. Viewers can vote online on ABC.com or via SMS by texting the contestant’s number to 21523. Fans receive 10 votes per voting method, totaling 20 votes per week for each couple. Keep reading for the full DWTS Season 34 release schedule,…