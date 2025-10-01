2025-10-03 Friday

Two Paris Olympic Swimmers From U.S. Begin NCAA Careers This Year

The post Two Paris Olympic Swimmers From U.S. Begin NCAA Careers This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON – MARCH 26: NCAA flags during the Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center on March 26, 2025 in Federal Way, Washington. (Photo by Mollie Handkins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) NCAA Photos via Getty Images As the NCAA swimming season kicks off, two American swimmers from the Paris Olympics are starting their college careers this fall: Thomas Heilman and Claire Weinstein. Both were still in high school when they made the Olympic team in 2024. Let’s take a look at where they’re headed, how they stack up against last year’s NCAA field and what they bring to their new teams. Thomas Heilman NANTERRE, FRANCE – JULY 30: Thomas Heilman of Team United States competes in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Getty Images From Crozet, Virginia, Heilman was just 17 years old during the Paris Olympics, making him the youngest male swimmer to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team since Michael Phelps did so at age 15 in 2000. Heilman attended Western Albemarle High School and trained with Cavalier Aquatics. He has committed to swim for the University of Virginia under head coach Todd DeSorbo, who was recently named Coach of the Year for the second year in a row at the USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards. DeSorbo also served as the head coach of the U.S. women’s team at the Paris Games. Heilman earned a silver medal at the Paris Olympics as part of the 4×100 medley relay, swimming the butterfly leg in the prelims. Individually, he finished 10th in the 200 butterfly and 18th in the 100 butterfly. He is a two-time…
2025/10/01
Arc Miner Introduces Cloud Mining Platform for Global Users

The post Arc Miner Introduces Cloud Mining Platform for Global Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of cryptocurrency markets, price fluctuations often make investors both excited and anxious. Bitcoin (BTC) often experiences sharp pullbacks after reaching all-time highs; the same applies to major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). Some people make a fortune in the market fluctuations, while others suffer heavy losses in the next second. Consequently, many investors are beginning to wonder: Is there a way to participate in the development of crypto finance while avoiding the risks of relying solely on market price fluctuations? The answer is – Arc cloud mining platform. Why choose Arc Miner? Unlike traditional cryptocurrency investments, Arc Miner doesn’t require you to purchase expensive mining machines, nor do you need to worry about electricity costs and operational challenges. Through the computing power contract, the platform will allocate real computing power resources to you, offering daily settlement of contracts. In other words, regardless of whether the market price of BTC, ETH, or XRP rises or falls, your earnings will remain unchanged; settlements are processed daily regardless of price fluctuations. Platform advantages include: Daily Settlement:Settlements are processed daily, with fast and transparent withdrawals. Multi-Currency Support: Covers mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BNB, SOL, USDC, and USDT. Green Energy Mining: The mining farm is powered by wind, hydro, and solar power, achieving carbon neutrality. Global Trust: Over 7 million users in over 100 countries. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage ensure bank-level protection for your accounts and assets. How to Earn $10,000 a Day? On Arc Miner, by properly configuring contracts, users can fully achieve a daily profit target of $10,000. The following are examples: [Trial Contract] Invest $100, Term 2 Days, Principal + Profit = $107.4 [AnexMiner ET4] Invest $500, Term 6 Days, Principal + Profit =…
2025/10/01
Circle Partners with Deutsche Börse to Bring USDC to European Markets

The partnership, announced on September 30, 2025, marks the first time a major European exchange operator has formally collaborated with a global stablecoin issuer.
2025/10/01
Pudgy Penguins NFT Price Surges as PENGU Token Gains

The post Pudgy Penguins NFT Price Surges as PENGU Token Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Interest in Pudgy Penguins’ IP is growing significantly. Pudgy Penguins evolved to integrate blockchain with culture. PENGU’s price reflects Pudgy Penguins’ growing demand. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is attracting significant interest in the broader cryptocurrency industry, aiming to surpass Pokémon and Hello Kitty as a global intellectual property (IP).  Launched in 2021 as an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins crypto project has rebranded over the years, evolving from a cultural NFT into a tokenized ecosystem. From NFT Avatars to Cultural Brand Beyond being an NFT, the Pudgy Penguins project now issues meme coins, pursues various brand collaborations, and commercializes its intellectual property. Blockchain and crypto experts consider the Pudgy Penguin model an ideal example of the connection between blockchain and culture. It is worth noting that, like many NFT projects of its generation, Pudgy Penguins is based on the Ethereum blockchain, with an original collection comprising 8,888 NFT avatars. However, holding a Pudgy Penguin NFT gives its user complete IP rights to that particular token, allowing them the flexibility of using the collectible for virtually anything. Related: Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Flips BAYC in Sales Volume as Token Forms Major Bull Flag Many Pudgy Penguins owners have printed and sold them as merchandise, used them across social media platforms, for marketing, and in some cases, have gone ahead to establish businesses around the NFT. Particularly, Pudgy Penguins’ dominant presence on social media, with over 50 billion global views, gives it an edge in the digital assets industry. Expansion Into Tokens and Memecoins PENGU, the cryptocurrency associated with the Pudgy Penguins project, experienced a significant rally in 2025. The digital asset surged 1,275% in the second quarter of the year, rising from $0.00370 to $0.04663 in less than four months. However, the price has retraced following a broader crypto market pullback, trading for $0.02728…
2025/10/01
Qualigen Raises $41 Million for Web3 Pivot

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/qualigen-raises-41-million-web3-shift/
2025/10/01
SEC opens the door for investment advisers to use state trusts as crypto custodians

"This is a textbook example of more clarity for the digital asset space," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.
2025/10/01
When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule

The post When Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On? Season 34 Full Release Schedule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “One-Hit Wonders Night” – “Dancing with the Stars” brings some of music’s most iconic singles to the ballroom floor, when all 14 couples perform to songs from artists known for one unforgettable hit. TUESDAY, SEPT. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) ALFONSO RIBEIRO, ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON (Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Dancing With the Stars is entering its third week of competition, and the dance floor is quickly heating up. With so much celebrity talent this season, any of the remaining contestants could take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The theme for Week 3 is TikTok Night, with the 12 remaining celebrities and their pro partners performing a range of viral hits made famous on the social media app. Partner dances include the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jazz, Salsa, Samba, Tango, and Quickstep to songs like “Pop Muzik” by M/Robin Scott and “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. Season 31 winner Charli D’Amelio joins the judging panel as the first guest judge of the season. The 21-year-old TikTok star won the Mirrorball in 2022 with Mark Ballas, who has come out of retirement to partner with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt this season. In addition to her judging duties, D’Amelio will perform three dances throughout the night, including one with Ballas. ForbesSee The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ TikTok Night Songs And DancesBy Monica Mercuri Unfortunately, another couple is slated to get eliminated tonight, so make sure you know exactly how to vote for your favorites. Viewers can vote online on ABC.com or via SMS by texting the contestant’s number to 21523. Fans receive 10 votes per voting method, totaling 20 votes per week for each couple. Keep reading for the full DWTS Season 34 release schedule,…
2025/10/01
Hollywood Actors Union Slams 'AI Actress' Tilly Norwood as Backlash Builds

Hollywood’s largest actors’ union denounces AI “actress” Tilly Norwood, warning the digital creation threatens jobs and erodes human artistry.
2025/10/01
Biggest Whale Buys This Week: Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper

Experts believe that the crypto market is on the verge of this year’s most explosive bull run as Rektmber gives way to Pumptober.  Unsurprisingly, whales are quickly positioning themselves for massive gains over the next 3 months.  Besides sizable allocations in large-caps like Ethereum and XRP, smart money investors are buying low-cap gems like Bitcoin […]
2025/10/01
Methodology for Adversarial Attack Generation: Using Directives to Mislead Vision-LLMs

This article details the multi-step typographic attack pipeline, including Attack Auto-Generation and Attack Augmentation.
2025/10/01
