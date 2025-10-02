2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Doprajte si najhorúcejšie krypto správy a aktualizácie trhu
CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options

CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options

The post CME Group to launch 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will soon offer 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options. This change is designed to compete with offshore crypto exchanges operating around the clock. CME Group, a major US-based derivatives exchange, will introduce 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options. The move positions CME to compete more directly with offshore cryptocurrency exchanges that operate continuously, potentially shifting market dynamics toward regulated platforms. CME Group has recently introduced futures contracts for additional cryptocurrencies like Solana and XRP, broadening its regulated offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to attract institutional interest. The exchange’s push into enhanced cryptocurrency trading features, such as options on specialized futures, reflects growing institutional demand for sophisticated risk management tools in the digital asset space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-group-247-crypto-futures/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013733-4.71%
SOON
SOON$0.5232+30.80%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00184764+4.08%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:35
Podiel
Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459

Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459

TLDR Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles in Q3 2025, beating FactSet’s 447,600 estimate. Production fell to 447,450, down from 469,796 a year ago. Deliveries rose 7% from last year’s 462,890 units. Stock closed at $459.46 on October 1, up 3.3%, with pre-market gains of 2.5%. Market cap surpassed $1.5 trillion, cementing Tesla’s standing among global giants. [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Q3 Deliveries Beat Estimates With Record 497,099 Vehicles, Up 7.3% YoY as Shares Top $459 appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.8495+14.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0273+2.36%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:22
Podiel
Most Undervalued DeFi Crypto? Analysts Favor This Utility Token For 1500% Upside, Here’s Why

Most Undervalued DeFi Crypto? Analysts Favor This Utility Token For 1500% Upside, Here’s Why

The post Most Undervalued DeFi Crypto? Analysts Favor This Utility Token For 1500% Upside, Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a market where many tokens trade on hype rather than function, the real gems are those building utility-driven ecosystems while still priced at entry levels. Analysts who specialize in crypto predictions are increasingly focusing on undervalued DeFi projects that combine innovative mechanics with strong revenue alignment. One project in presale currently stands out in …
DeFi
DEFI$0.002018+21.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316+4.94%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+0.45%
Podiel
CoinPedia2025/10/02 22:21
Podiel
Current interest rate level is very appropriate

Current interest rate level is very appropriate

The post Current interest rate level is very appropriate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Thursday that “current interest rate level is very appropriate.” Additional quotes Rates can stay where they are if no further shocks. Uncertainty remains very high. Must retain full freedom of action. Market reaction At the press time, EUR/USD is up 0.20% on the day at 1.1754. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.18% -0.31% 0.02% -0.06% -0.49% -0.19% EUR 0.22% 0.03% -0.10% 0.23% 0.15% -0.15% 0.02% GBP 0.18% -0.03% -0.12% 0.16% 0.14% -0.17% 0.00% JPY 0.31% 0.10% 0.12% 0.32% 0.25% -0.27% 0.16% CAD -0.02% -0.23% -0.16% -0.32% -0.08% -0.35% -0.22% AUD 0.06% -0.15% -0.14% -0.25% 0.08% -0.37% -0.16% NZD 0.49% 0.15% 0.17% 0.27% 0.35% 0.37% 0.34% CHF 0.19% -0.02% -0.00% -0.16% 0.22% 0.16% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ecbs-kazaks-current-interest-rate-level-is-very-appropriate-202510020954
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013733-4.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0681-1.26%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000413+7.74%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:09
Podiel
Franklin Templeton’s Solana spot ETF listed on DTCC under ticker SOEZ

Franklin Templeton’s Solana spot ETF listed on DTCC under ticker SOEZ

The post Franklin Templeton’s Solana spot ETF listed on DTCC under ticker SOEZ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Franklin Templeton’s spot Solana ETF now appears on DTCC under ticker SOEZ. Solana is increasingly integrated into traditional finance infrastructure, supporting tokenized real-world assets and ETFs. Franklin Templeton’s spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under ticker SOEZ. The development means the fund has taken a key step toward availability in US markets, signaling its readiness for institutional distribution while reinforcing Solana’s growing presence in traditional finance. The DTCC has been working with global financial authorities on settlement infrastructure improvements, including faster T+1 settlement cycles that support innovative products like blockchain-related ETFs. Other spot Solana ETFs have also appeared on DTCC, including the CoinShares Solana Staking ETF, the 21Shares Solana ETF, and the Fidelity Solana Fund. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-spot-etf-listing-dtcc-fti-us/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013733-4.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-13.21%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00189-4.88%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:08
Podiel
Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns

Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns

TLDR Reddit stock fell 11.9% to $202.60 on October 1 amid weak user engagement data. SimilarWeb reported declining DAUs on a 30-day average. Promptwatch data showed Reddit’s ChatGPT citation share plunging from 29.2% to 5.3%. RBC Capital remains cautious but expects strong ad momentum. Reddit’s Q3 earnings are projected at $0.50 per share on $549.69 [...] The post Reddit Inc. ($RDDT) Stock: Shares Slide Over 11% on User Engagement Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.8495+14.42%
1
1$0.006833-14.33%
Rubic
RBC$0.010769+3.97%
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:03
Podiel
Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana

Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana

TLDR Thailand’s SEC will introduce crypto ETFs for Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins. The Thai government is continuing its crypto-friendly policies under new leadership. New ETFs aim to attract young investors seeking portfolio diversification. Thailand’s SEC also plans to expand its digital asset initiatives with government bonds. Thailand is set to broaden its cryptocurrency exchange-traded [...] The post Thailand SEC to Launch New Crypto ETFs Including Ethereum and Solana appeared first on CoinCentral.
Podiel
Coincentral2025/10/02 22:02
Podiel
‘Solana Will Eclipse Ethereum Gains in Q4’ | BTC, ETH, SOL October Report

‘Solana Will Eclipse Ethereum Gains in Q4’ | BTC, ETH, SOL October Report

Experts weigh in on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as Q4 begins. Read analysis, forecasts, and the key events to watch in October.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,607.97+2.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,491.77+4.20%
Podiel
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:00
Podiel
‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’

‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’

The post ‘Every Time This Happened, Price Went Vertical’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013733-4.71%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001099+5.16%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06506-3.65%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:58
Podiel
TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

The post TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle, WA, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire Milestone Highlights Continued Advisor and Investor Demand for Daily Income Strategy. TappAlpha, a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investing strategies accessible, today announced that its flagship fund, the TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (Nasdaq: TSPY), has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM). Launched in August 2024, TSPY has gained rapid traction with both advisors and retail investors by offering a differentiated approach to income generation—blending core S&P 500 exposure with an actively managed daily (0DTE – zero days to expiration) covered call overlay. This structure seeks to deliver consistent, tax-efficient income while preserving participation in broad market growth. This milestone reflects the trust investors and advisors have placed in us — and we’re deeply grateful for it,” said Si Katara, CEO and Founder of TappAlpha. “It’s a sign that more people are finding tools that align with how they truly want to invest: staying in the market, earning meaningful income, and building wealth with intention. That’s why we built TSPY — to support people making smart, lasting decisions with their hard-earned resources, and to give advisors powerful ways to help them do it.” The fund seeks to distribute income monthly and is designed for forward-thinking investors and advisors seeking to tap the potential of their S&P 500 position. Since inception, TSPY has demonstrated resilience in volatile markets and has become a go-to solution for investors seeking consistent income from their core equity exposure. TSPY is part of TappAlpha’s broader mission to make powerful investing strategies simple, transparent, and accessible — so more people can build wealth with confidence and purpose.The firm recently launched TDAQ, a sister fund to TSPY that applies the same daily income overlay to the NASDAQ 100, offering exposure to technology and innovation-focused names. TSPY…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013733-4.71%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4087+4.34%
Podiel
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:51
Podiel

Trendové správy

Viac

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe