Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s Plan to Accumulate $1 Trillion in Bitcoin
TLDR Michael Saylor revealed that Strategy aims to accumulate $1 trillion in Bitcoin for its treasury. Saylor believes Bitcoin represents a revolutionary form of energy, capital, and property in cyberspace. Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy has inspired over 180 publicly traded companies to adopt Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Saylor predicts that major companies like Apple, [...] The post Michael Saylor Reveals Strategy’s Plan to Accumulate $1 Trillion in Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 06:18
QNB Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Network to Speed Up Dollar Payments
QNB has joined JPMorgan's Kinexys Digital Payments platform, becoming the first bank in the country to use blockchain for real-time USD corporate payments.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/01 06:12
Warden Protocol Taps Levva to Simplify DeFi Experience with AI
The main purpose of the partnership is to streamline the operational complexity within the DeFi ecosystem when it comes to yield strategies.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 06:10
Enhancing GPU Efficiency: Understanding Global Memory Access in CUDA
The post Enhancing GPU Efficiency: Understanding Global Memory Access in CUDA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 29, 2025 16:34 Explore how efficient global memory access in CUDA can unlock GPU performance. Learn about coalesced memory patterns, profiling techniques, and best practices for optimizing CUDA kernels. Efficient management of global memory is crucial for optimizing GPU performance in CUDA applications, as discussed by Rajeshwari Devaramani on the NVIDIA Developer Blog. This comprehensive guide delves into the intricacies of global memory access, emphasizing the importance of coalesced memory patterns and efficient memory transactions. Understanding Global Memory Global memory, or device memory, is the primary storage space on CUDA devices, residing in device DRAM. It is accessible by both the host and all threads within a kernel grid. Memory can be allocated statically using the __device__ specifier or dynamically via CUDA runtime APIs like cudaMalloc() and cudaMallocManaged(). Efficient data transfer and allocation are crucial for maintaining high performance. Optimizing Memory Access Patterns The efficiency of global memory access largely depends on the pattern of memory transactions. Coalesced memory access occurs when consecutive threads access consecutive memory locations, allowing for optimal use of memory bandwidth. For instance, a warp accessing contiguous 4-byte elements can be satisfied with minimal memory transactions, maximizing throughput. Conversely, uncoalesced access, where threads access memory with large strides, results in inefficient memory transactions. Each thread fetches more data than necessary, leading to wasted bandwidth and reduced performance. Profiling with NVIDIA Nsight Compute Profiling tools like NVIDIA Nsight Compute (NCU) are invaluable for analyzing memory access patterns. NCU provides metrics that highlight inefficiencies in memory transactions, helping developers identify areas for optimization. For example, metrics such as l1tex__t_sectors_pipe_lsu_mem_global_op_ld.sum and l1tex__t_requests_pipe_lsu_mem_global_op_ld.sum offer insights into the coalescing efficiency of memory accesses. Strided Access and Its Impact Strided memory access, where threads access memory locations that are not contiguous,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:04
Tether Unveils WDK Template Wallet with DeFi Integration
Tether unveils WDK template wallet with DeFi, Lightning, tokenized payments, and multi-chain support, empowering developers to build innovative blockchain solutions. Tether has introduced a demo of its Wallet Development Kit (WDK) template wallet, presenting a new model for blockchain-based finance. The showcase emphasizes modular design, multi-platform compatibility, and integrated DeFi functions. According to CEO Paolo […] The post Tether Unveils WDK Template Wallet with DeFi Integration appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 06:00
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye $15 with a similar setup unfolding.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:54
SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Optimism
The post SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Optimism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price has once again found strength at its ascending support, creating expectations for another potential rebound. The chart highlights how previous recoveries from this level have triggered strong rallies, and the setup now points to a possible retest of the $4.5 resistance. Meanwhile, with institutional exposure on the horizon, the path toward higher levels looks increasingly relevant. SUI Price Action Hints At Another Breakout From Support SUI price has showcased multiple rallies each time it tested the ascending support since earlier this year. In April 2025, the token rebounded strongly from that level, delivering an impressive 121% surge in the following weeks. Then in July 2025, the same trendline once again acted as a launching point, fueling an 81% climb toward higher levels. More recently, SUI has tapped this ascending line, with projections pointing to a potential 44% rally if history repeats itself. The current SUI market value sits at $3.16, holding slightly above its drawn support and signaling possible continuation. If this level holds firm, the next target remains the $4.5 resistance, which has capped rallies in the past. Importantly, the long-term SUI price prediction includes scenarios where the token could extend beyond $5 with strong institutional backing. Recently, CoinGape predicted that a cup-and-handle formation could strengthen the SUI price forecast toward the $7.5 region. SUI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Coinbase Futures Listing Adds Fuel To Institutional Narrative Coinbase confirmed that SUI futures will be listed on its derivatives platform beginning October 20. This move introduces SUI to a broader set of participants seeking greater liquidity and alternative trading options. Importantly, Coinbase stressed that futures listings typically open the door for deeper institutional involvement in selected tokens. The listing creates a convergence of technical strength and institutional validation within the same timeframe. Specifically, the introduction of SUI futures…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:49
100x Crypto Hype With Ethereum and Cronos
The post 100x Crypto Hype With Ethereum and Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull 100x crypto presale potential ignites frenzy as Ethereum and Cronos updates fuel investor buzz. Discover why this trending coin is the hottest must-buy now. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn a small stake into life-changing wealth overnight? The crypto world is buzzing once again, and the chase for the next all-time opportunity has every trader on the edge of their seat. Ethereum is gearing up with strong signals, and Cronos is catching headlines with fresh updates. Yet, a new name is stealing the spotlight. MoonBull is live in presale, and the early excitement is nothing short of electric. Miss this, and you may regret it later while others cash in. MoonBull introduces features that are fueling the community with real momentum: staking rewards offering jaw-dropping returns, and a referral system that hands out instant bonuses. While Ethereum strengthens its network and Cronos attracts headlines, MoonBull’s live presale is where investors are currently swarming. This article will cover the developments and updates of all three coins: MoonBull, Ethereum, and Cronos. MoonBull’s Dual Power: 95% APY Staking And Referral Rewards MoonBull’s presale hype is supercharged by two unmatched rewards programs that are turning heads across the crypto space. The first is its fixed 95% APY staking program, introduced at Stage 10 of the presale. Imagine staking tokens straight from the MoonBull dashboard and watching rewards accumulate daily. Even with a 2-month lock-in on rewards, investors can unstake at any moment, keeping flexibility in their hands. A massive $14.6 billion $MOBU has been set aside to ensure this system never runs dry. Whether you are a small buyer or a large buyer, the gateway to steady, passive growth is wide open. But that is only half of the story. MoonBull’s referral system is shaking things up by instantly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:48
SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects
SEC's no-action letter gives DoubleZero's tokens regulatory breathing space. Peirce advocates decentralized blockchain projects that bypass traditional investments. Continue Reading:SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects The post SEC Grants DoubleZero Clearance, Clarifying Rules for Blockchain Projects appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:47
EU Watchdog Urges Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins to Ensure Stability
TLDR The European Systemic Risk Board has recommended a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins to protect the EU’s financial stability. The proposal targets stablecoins issued jointly within the EU and in other jurisdictions, such as Circle and Paxos. The European Central Bank has raised concerns over the regulation of non-EU stablecoins and potential risks to the [...] The post EU Watchdog Urges Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins to Ensure Stability appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 05:46
