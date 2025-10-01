Burza MEXC
SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Prediction: Can It Break $0.90 and Surge Toward $1.85?
SushiSwap SUSHI is currently trading at $0.6604, indicating a 1.64% fall in the last 24 hours. Neglecting the price retreat, activity in its trading remained firm as daily volume reached $33.4 million, a 26.57% spike from that in the earlier session. In the last week, the token dipped 2.95% to reach a weekly average of […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/01 06:30
Michael Saylor ignores Strategy critics, makes bold $1T commitment to BTC
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has outlined an audacious endgame for his company, and that is to accumulate $1 trillion worth of Bitcoin. This is coming at a time when criticisms of him and his company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy have gone up a few decibels. In a recent conversation with Bitcoin Magazine, Saylor compared […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 06:12
From Track to Tech: How BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Are Creating a Global Experience Layer
Blockchain is often framed around technology and consensus, but BlockDAG shows it can go far beyond that. Its collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team proves that a network can evolve into an experience layer connecting digital and physical engagement. Rather than being confined to technical spaces or charts, BlockDAG (BDAG) is creating experiences […] The post From Track to Tech: How BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Are Creating a Global Experience Layer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/01 06:00
Nodepay Introduces Crypto’s Largest Prediction Intelligence Platform
With more than 2 million downloads worldwide, Nodepay offers a marketplace for real-time prediction signals.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:59
Crypto companies ramp up US hiring in 2025 amid regulatory clarity
Clearer rules have spurred a US crypto hiring surge in 2025, but outdated tax policy and concerns over Trump’s personal ties to the industry still fuel resistance. Crypto companies have ramped up hiring in the United States after new legislation and regulatory clarity reversed years of talent flight overseas, according to industry experts.Hugh Norton-Smith, co-founder of crypto recruiting company Intersection Growth Partners, told Cointelegraph that his company is “now seeing a massive re-shoring of crypto talent given the regulatory clarity unlocked [in the US].”Much of that clarity has come from new crypto legislation in Congress, most notably the Genius Act, a law setting clear rules for stablecoins in the country and signed into law by US President Donald Trump in July.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:56
How Nvidia’s Intel Investment Impacts Crypto and AI
The post How Nvidia’s Intel Investment Impacts Crypto and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia’s recent investments in Intel and OpenAI mark a new era of strategic consolidation in the AI race. These moves represent a need for secure, domestic supply chain security and a bid to dominate the future of computing. While the deals are not a direct play for crypto, their significance for the industry is profound. According to experts from BitMind and Komodo Platform, this partnership will create a new generation of powerful, cost-efficient hardware that will particularly benefit decentralized AI projects. From Archrivals to Allies Once archrivals, Nvidia and Intel spent decades competing fiercely in the high-performance computing space. This rivalry wasn’t just about market share; it was a battle for technological dominance, defined by a history of legal disputes and unsuccessful joint ventures that shaped the very foundation of the chip industry. Sponsored Sponsored Last week, that all changed. Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel, acquiring a 4% stake and launching a new partnership to develop custom products for data centers and personal computers. Though shocking, the news wasn’t met with surprise. With the dawn of the AI race, these companies have become indispensable. The training of AI models demands massive parallel processing, a function that relies entirely on essential hardware such as GPUs and CPUs. “It signals an AI industry consolidating to gain strategic advantages over competitors like AMD and Arm while ensuring onshore US manufacturing, which is a strong move from Nvidia given the importance the current administration has put on domestic manufacturing,” said Ken Jon Miyachi, the Co-Founder of BitMind. Nvidia also announced recently that it would invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to power its next-generation infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Nvidia’s investment in Intel represents a strategic move to secure its supply and lock in a partnership with the only other US…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:47
AI-Powered Breakthrough in CT Scans: Faster, Smarter Material Imaging
Dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) uses the energy dependence of X-ray attenuation to allow material decomposition, however traditional image-domain or model-based approaches have drawbacks such as beam-hardening effects, large processing costs, or a need for manually segmented training data. By embedding the DECT spectral model into the training loss and integrating learnt priors in the material image domain, we present End-to-End Material Decomposition (E2E-DEcomp), a deep learning system that directly maps CT projection data to quantitative material images.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 05:46
Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%
A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 05:40
Micro-CT Scans Reveal the Bladder Isn’t Just a Simple Balloon
The long-standing biomechanical idealization of the bladder as a sphere with uniformly thick walls is called into question by this study. The researchers created accurate three-dimensional (3D) models of three rat bladders in both their void and filled states using high-resolution micro-CT imaging at resolutions of 10–20 micrometers. The findings show that the thickness of the emptied bladder is quite irregular, with the mid-bladder and trigonal regions being the thinnest and the dome the thickest.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 05:39
Why Neural Fields Beat Grid-Based Methods for Spatiotemporal Imaging
It is difficult to reconstruct dynamic images from undersampled data because motion is ignored, producing wildly inaccurate results. Although neural fields provide a continuous and lightweight representation, previous research mostly relied on implicit smoothness. This study uses the optical flow equation for 2D+time computed tomography to improve neural fields using explicit PDE-based motion regularization.
Hackernoon
2025/10/01 03:31
