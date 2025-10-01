Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects
The post Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosatom’s construction of nuclear reactors is a key geopolitical asset for Vladimir Putin, as sanctions weaken Russia’s economy during the war in Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo While Russia’s economic performance has been lackluster as its war economy struggles to underpin growth, a clear bright spot remains: nuclear energy. Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, where the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline progress dominated headlines, Rosatom signed a memorandum with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) on personnel collaboration, building on recent wins in Central Asia, Europe, and North Africa. Rosatom has customers lined up worldwide, but as financing problems and global competition build, the jury is out on whether they can expand on their recent success. As the United States seeks to modernize its moribund nuclear power capabilities, Russia’s Rosatom stands as both a competitor and a model. Rosatom’s Nuclear Successes Rosatom is one of the world’s most prominent players in global nuclear exports, with 40% of global enrichment capacity and nearly 40 domestic and international projects concurrently under development. The firm’s most recent victories in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan demonstrate a continued competitiveness despite intensifying Western sanctions. In addition to its technical capabilities, including small modular reactor construction, Rosatom leverages its status as a massive state enterprise by leaning on Vladimir Putin’s salesmanship (“we will make you an offer you cannot refuse”) while offering generous financing terms from state coffers that rivals cannot match. However, financing is not the main competitive advantage here, as China could offer even more generous conditions. Rosatom uniquely provides “turnkey,” one-stop shop services, unlike Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, and other Western companies that require a country to have their own well-trained specialists. Rosatom provides the ability to build a plant in a country with minimal nuclear expertise by assisting in developing legislation, establishing a regulator, offering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:36