2025-10-03 Friday

Krypto správy

Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects

Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects

The post Glowing Reviews: Rosatom Has Scored Major Projects appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rosatom’s construction of nuclear reactors is a key geopolitical asset for Vladimir Putin, as sanctions weaken Russia’s economy during the war in Ukraine. Alamy Stock Photo While Russia’s economic performance has been lackluster as its war economy struggles to underpin growth, a clear bright spot remains: nuclear energy. Following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, where the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline progress dominated headlines, Rosatom signed a memorandum with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) on personnel collaboration, building on recent wins in Central Asia, Europe, and North Africa. Rosatom has customers lined up worldwide, but as financing problems and global competition build, the jury is out on whether they can expand on their recent success. As the United States seeks to modernize its moribund nuclear power capabilities, Russia’s Rosatom stands as both a competitor and a model. Rosatom’s Nuclear Successes Rosatom is one of the world’s most prominent players in global nuclear exports, with 40% of global enrichment capacity and nearly 40 domestic and international projects concurrently under development. The firm’s most recent victories in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan demonstrate a continued competitiveness despite intensifying Western sanctions. In addition to its technical capabilities, including small modular reactor construction, Rosatom leverages its status as a massive state enterprise by leaning on Vladimir Putin’s salesmanship (“we will make you an offer you cannot refuse”) while offering generous financing terms from state coffers that rivals cannot match. However, financing is not the main competitive advantage here, as China could offer even more generous conditions. Rosatom uniquely provides “turnkey,” one-stop shop services, unlike Westinghouse, GE Hitachi, and other Western companies that require a country to have their own well-trained specialists. Rosatom provides the ability to build a plant in a country with minimal nuclear expertise by assisting in developing legislation, establishing a regulator, offering…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:36
Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper

Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper

The post Ethereum, XRP, Aster and Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Experts believe that the crypto market is on the verge of this year’s most explosive bull run as Rektmber gives way to Pumptober.  Unsurprisingly, whales are quickly positioning themselves for massive gains over the next 3 months.  Besides sizable allocations in large-caps like Ethereum and XRP, smart money investors are buying low-cap gems like Bitcoin Hyper with 10x to 100x upside potential.  Ethereum, XRP Among The Biggest Whale Buys Ethereum is in high demand among the whales, owing to a growing consensus among experts that the largest altcoin could hit $10,000 this year.  Just today, a whale made a massive $117 million allocation into ETH.  A WHALE BOUGHT $117M WORTH OF $ETH. pic.twitter.com/a5cdqy1lV7 — Altcoin Buzz (@Altcoinbuzzio) September 30, 2025 Unsurprisingly, ETH treasury firms are taking the full advantage of the recent correction. After a massive $963 million buy, Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion now has Ethereum holdings worth $10.66 billion.  Meanwhile, Sharplink Gaming’s ETH position is worth $3.37 billion.  Besides Ethereum, XRP is in high demand. Prominent analyst Ali Martinez reveals that whales have purchased 120 million $XRP over the past 24 hours.  120 million $XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/bXDjTG5mZX — Ali (@ali_charts) September 29, 2025 With the US SEC’s recent Generic Listing Standards, the launch of spot XRP ETFs is imminent, which is expected to provide a massive boost to the token price.  Popular trader Crypto Tony projects that the XRP price will hit $4.80 this year itself.  Aster, PUMP Are The Most Popular Mid-Caps Whales are quietly accumulating the Pump.fun token ahead of next quarter’s bull run. On-chain analytics platform Lookonchain flagged two whales buying 622.49 million PUMP, worth $3.48 million.  2 whale wallets (6AkVuG and D6FN73) bought 622.49M $PUMP($3.48M) 13 hours ago.https://t.co/kFkyhfK5KDhttps://t.co/Q7Mwan71nh pic.twitter.com/nRXmBkbPF3 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 30, 2025 The PUMP price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:26
Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive?

Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive?

The post Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet has introduced a new feature that enables Bitcoin holders to stake their assets on its Ethereum-based Layer 2 network. Announced on Sept. 30, the update marks what the team calls the first trustless method of staking BTC beyond its original blockchain. Through the program, participants can delegate tokenized versions of Bitcoin, earn staking rewards, and contribute to Starknet’s security, all without surrendering custody of their coins. Bitcoin itself was never designed for staking. Its proof-of-work system keeps miners central to validation, leaving little room for holders to earn yield directly. Starknet circumvents this limitation by accepting wrapped representations of Bitcoin, such as WBTC, tBTC, Liquid Bitcoin, and SolvBTC. These assets can be integrated into Starknet’s consensus process and are protected by zk-STARK cryptography. Notably, the technology is widely recognized for its speed and post-quantum resistance. This initiative also ties into Starknet’s broader ambition of becoming an execution layer for Bitcoin. In recent tests, the team used Circle STARKs to verify Bitcoin’s full header chain in 25 milliseconds on a Raspberry Pi, demonstrating real-world performance. Starknet has also launched decentralized sequencers and is collaborating with BitVM researchers to explore next-generation Bitcoin scaling solutions. Will this make Bitcoin productive? Starknet stated that the upgrade aims to rectify a glaring imbalance that has left most of Bitcoin’s $2 trillion market capitalization inactive on its base chain. According to the firm, roughly 98.5% of the supply remains unused, while Ethereum has developed a thriving staking economy that now holds more than $38 billion, or approximately one-third of its circulating supply. Bitcoin’s equivalent sector is comparatively small, at approximately $2.5 billion, with only 58,500 BTC in circulation. Bitcoin Staking Market (Source: Coinlaw) Starknet argued that staking Bitcoin on its network would help redirect part of this dormant value by allowing BTC holders to gain fresh yield opportunities and adding a deeper security base for the Ethereum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:14
Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States

Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States

The post Aurora Could Be Visible Above These 15 States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a higher chance than usual to appear in the skies above the northern United States on Tuesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as the effects of a minor geomagnetic storm impact the aurora borealis. The Earth is still seeing the effects of a geomagnetic storm caused by ejections from the Sun. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predicted a Kp index of five out of nine for Tuesday night, meaning the aurora could appear brighter than usual with more “motions and formations.” A minor geomagnetic storm is expected to continue impacting Earth on Tuesday due to coronal mass ejections from the Sun, though the storm had earlier been considered “strong.” Key Background NOAA issued an alert for a G3 or “strong” magnetic storm early Tuesday morning, which the agency credited to “persistent” influence from coronal mass ejections. These storms are measured on a scale from one through five, and a G3 level storm has the potential to cause problems for satellite and low-frequency radio navigation—though major effects have not been reported during similar events recently. During G3 storms, the aurora has been spotted as far south as Illinois, and the Kp index rose as high as 7 during the storm Tuesday morning, NOAA recorded. Coronal mass ejections are bursts of plasma from the Sun, which travel at high speeds and have a magnetic field stronger than typical solar winds, according to NOAA. Where Could The Aurora Appear? The aurora could be visible from many northern states, including parts of Washington, the northern Idaho Panhandle, Montana, northeastern Wyoming, North Dakota and most of South Dakota. In the Midwest, the aurora could be spotted from Minnesota, Wisconsin and much of Michigan, as well as northern Iowa. The view line also extends…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:09
Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

Best Crypto to Buy Now 30 September – XRP, Solana, Pepe

As crypto markets have strengthened, attention has turned to XRP, Solana, Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper in the best crypto debate. Recent U.S. policy steps, ETF milestones, and technical readings have framed expectations for dip-buying, support zones, and potential breakouts into 2025.
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:30
Too Tough? Poland’s New Crypto Law Faces Pushback

Too Tough? Poland’s New Crypto Law Faces Pushback

Poland’s lower house has approved a wide-ranging crypto bill that would put the country’s entire virtual asset market under stricter state control. Based on reports, the measure — known as Bill 1424 — passed the lower house of Poland’s national parliament, or Sejm, with 230 votes in favor and 196 opposed. Related Reading: Crypto Kings: […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 06:00
USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

USDC and EURC Secures Major Boost with Circle–Deutsche Börse Partnership

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to onboard Circle’s stablecoins (USDC and EURC) on Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure in Europe. The partnership will enable listing, trading, settlement, and custody of MiCA-compliant stablecoins on regulated venues, according to a joint announcement on Tuesday. What the Agreement Covers The tie-up […]
Tronweekly2025/10/01 06:00
Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating to buy Occidental Petroleum’s chemical arm OxyChem for about $10 billion

Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating to buy Occidental Petroleum’s chemical arm OxyChem for about $10 billion

Berkshire Hathaway is negotiating a deal to buy Occidental Petroleum’s petrochemical arm for about $10 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. This would be the conglomerate’s largest purchase since its $11.6 billion acquisition of Alleghany in 2022, and the Journal said an agreement could be reached within days. Occidental is primarily […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 05:55
How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

How PDE Motion Models Boost Image Reconstruction in Dynamic CT

Dynamic inverse problems in imaging struggle with undersampled data and unrealistic motion. Neural fields provide a lightweight, smooth representation but often miss motion detail. This study shows that combining neural fields with explicit PDE-based motion regularizers (like optical flow) significantly improves 2D+time CT reconstruction. Results demonstrate that neural fields not only outperform grid-based solvers but also generalize effectively to higher resolutions, offering a powerful path forward for medical and scientific imaging.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:30
Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Bid Shading Fundamentals - Machine Learning Approaches and Advanced Optimization (Part 2)

Machine learning approaches to bid shading represent the evolutionary leap from rule-based algorithms to adaptive, data-driven optimization systems. These techniques leverage vast amounts of historical auction data, real-time market signals, and advanced statistical modeling.
Hackernoon2025/10/01 03:00
