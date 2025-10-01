NHL Now In ‘Player Empowerment Era,’ Says ESPN Insider Emily Kaplan

Kirill Kaprizov signed the richest deal in NHL history on Sept. 30, 2025, inking an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $17 million per season. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images As ESPN's NHL Insider Emily Kaplan put it, the NHL's 'Player Empowerment Era' is now truly at hand. After Kirill Kaprizov declined to become the highest-paid player in NHL history when he turned down an eight-year deal worth $128 million three weeks ago, the Minnesota Wild left wing put pen to paper on Tuesday on a deal that bumped that average annual value from $16 to $17 million per season, for a new benchmark of $136 million. Heading into the negotiations, Wild owner Craig Leipold and GM Bill Guerin had made no secret of their willingness to do whatever it took to retain the 28-year-old, who's in the prime of his career and arguably the most dynamic player in franchise history. Rather than hew to the oft-referenced NHL credo that star players should take less money than they deserve in order to better build out a strong team around them, Kaprizov and his agent used their leverage to hold out for more — successfully. "Part of it's due to shifting attitudes culturally," Kaplan said during a media conference call on Tuesday, just hours after Kaprizov's deal became official. "Part of it is just the fact that the salary cap is seeing a significant increase, and it's overdue. The past several years it was stagnant due to COVID but because of that, we have guys that are saying, 'I know what I'm worth and I know where I want to go, and I'm not afraid to stand my ground.' I think that aligns with a lot of the other sports." Kaprizov's number…