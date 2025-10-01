Burza MEXC
Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details
The post Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details | Bitcoinist.com
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:37
Strategy increases STRC dividend rate to 10.25%, declares October cash distribution
The post Strategy increases STRC dividend rate to 10.25%, declares October cash distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy raised the annual dividend rate on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch (STRC) Preferred Stock from 10% to 10.25%, effective Oct. 1. The company disclosed the change in a Sept. 30 SEC filing, also declaring a cash dividend of $0.854166667 per share on STRC, payable Oct. 31 to stockholders of record as of Oct. 15. The payout reflects the new 10.25% annual rate. Second increase The adjustment marks the second rate increase for STRC in under 30 days. Strategy previously raised the dividend from 9% to 10% on Sept. 2, the same day it disclosed a Bitcoin purchase of 4,048 BTC worth $449.3 million. The acquisition brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC, purchased at an aggregate cost of $46.95 billion. The position represents over 3% of Bitcoin’s capped supply and ranks among the largest corporate holdings of the asset. Strategy financed the September purchase through $425.3 million in Class A common stock sales and $46.5 million from preferred share programs, including STRK, STRF, and STRD offerings. Short seller James Chanos criticized the funding mix, claiming the firm “reduced its leverage” by relying heavily on common equity rather than preferred stock. He argued that the imbalance suggests a weak investor appetite for income-focused securities. Strategy countered that demand remains strong. The company has raised $5.6 billion through preferred stock offerings in 2025, accounting for 12% of all US initial public offerings this year. The firm launched STRC in July as a non-convertible, variable-rate security designed to deliver adjustable income. The stock trades on the Nasdaq alongside Strategy’s other preferred securities and Class A common shares. Pressure on Bitcoin treasuries builds Bitcoin treasury companies are facing scrutiny over their capital-raising structures, particularly PIPE deals, which can create potential downward pressure on share prices. A Sept. 25 CryptoQuant report found these…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:35
Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards. “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.” Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs. Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund. Advertisement   But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing. “That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added. Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC. The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:34
Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Watchdog to Freeze Accounts, Blacklist Crypto Wallets
The post Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Watchdog to Freeze Accounts, Blacklist Crypto Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Turkish government is set to empower its financial crime watchdog with new authority to freeze or restrict access to bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Alignment with Global Standards The Turkish government is reportedly preparing to grant its financial crime watchdog, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), new authority to freeze or restrict access to both […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/turkey-proposes-expanded-powers-for-financial-watchdog-to-freeze-accounts-blacklist-crypto-wallets/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:25
Bitcoin wipes $180mln in shorts – So why hasn’t BTC broken out yet?
Does thin liquidity leave BTC vulnerable to another breakdown?
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:00
KULR Technology Reduces ATM Offering by $150 Million
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/kulr-atm-offering-reduction/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:58
SEC Issues Guidance Enabling Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo to Qualify as Custodians
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:57
White House withdraws nomination of Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair
The post White House withdraws nomination of Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the CFTC, ending his potential leadership of the derivatives regulator. Brian Quintenz is a former CFTC commissioner known for his active role in crypto regulation discussions and his support for presidential policies. The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz’s nomination for CFTC chair, ending his bid to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Quintenz, a former CFTC commissioner, has been active in public discussions on crypto regulation and supportive of presidential policies. The CFTC oversees derivatives markets and has increasingly focused on crypto-related enforcement and innovation. The Senate Agriculture Committee reviews nominations for the agency, including oversight of digital asset market developments. “Being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life,” Quintenz said in a statement. “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration.” Following the withdrawal of his nomination, Brian Quintenz said he looks forward to returning to the private sector at a time of growing innovation in the US. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/white-house-withdraws-brian-quintenz-cftc-nomination/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:53
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Crypto Into Green for September, But Alts Are Lagging: Analysis
Bitcoin is making a move towards $115K, enough to push the crypto market into green territory for the month. Here's what the charts are saying.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:19
Ripple chief technology officer to step back, join board
David Schwartz was one of the chief architects behind the XRP Ledger and is well known by many in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. David Schwartz, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry due to his role at Ripple Labs, announced plans to “step back from [his] day-to-day duties” at the blockchain company.In a Tuesday X post, Schwartz, known for being one of the architects of the XRP Ledger, said he would be scaling back his responsibilities at Ripple after more than 13 years at the company. The Ripple chief technology officer joined the company in 2011 as a cryptographer, moving up to become chief technology officer in 2018. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” said Schwartz on X. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever).”Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:15
