SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians

SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians

The post SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights U.S. SEC will now allow investment advisers to use qualified state-chartered trust companies to custody crypto assets However, this new policy update requires state trusts to comply with strict operational standards This decision is expected to attract institutional capital by giving investment advisers a way to access crypto On September 30, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that investment advisers are now permitted to custody cryptocurrency assets with state-chartered trust companies.  Huge new SEC No Action heard today. @CaitlinLong_ !!!!!!!!!!! New custodian of Crypto rules. No enforcement. People this means many more crypto custodians are coming. Great news for crypto adoption. The Key Question Under SEC rules, investment advisers and funds can only… pic.twitter.com/5Rc7zldPyl — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 30, 2025 This decision will break a long-standing block that has prevented large-scale institutional money from flowing freely into the crypto market. SEC’s Change in Its Cryptocurrency Regulatory Stance In the past, a rule known as the “Custody Rule” has required investment advisers to hold client assets with “qualified custodians.” These are typically large, federally regulated banks.  However, the huge majority of these traditional banks have been hesitant to offer deep crypto custody services as they view the asset class as too new and too risky. They also cited its volatile nature that could trigger financial instability. This has created a major hurdle. Financial advisers who wanted to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum for their clients had very few approved places to safely hold those assets.  But now, the SEC’s new guidance directly addresses this problem by clarifying that state-chartered trusts can qualify as custodians, provided they meet specific standards. In the official statement, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has provided a very important assurance to the industry. They have confirmed that they will not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:42
Trump Withdraws Brian Quintenz’s CFTC Nomination Amid Controversy

Trump Withdraws Brian Quintenz’s CFTC Nomination Amid Controversy

The Biden administration has unexpectedly withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), marking a notable shift in the regulatory landscape amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and financial oversight. The decision raises questions about the Biden administration’s approach to overseeing the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency markets and blockchain innovation. Brian Quintenz’s [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/01 07:06
Crypto Trader Turns Free Hyperliquid NFT Drop into Half-Million Dollar Sale

Crypto Trader Turns Free Hyperliquid NFT Drop into Half-Million Dollar Sale

The post Crypto Trader Turns Free Hyperliquid NFT Drop into Half-Million Dollar Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 29, 2025 16:58 A lucky early adopter of the Hyperliquid decentralized trading platform has turned their complimentary NFT airdrop into a staggering $467,000 windfall, … A lucky early adopter of the Hyperliquid decentralized trading platform has turned their complimentary NFT airdrop into a staggering $467,000 windfall, marking one of the largest single NFT sales in the perpetuals trading sector this year. The trader, identified only by their wallet address beginning with “0x7B4,” received the rare “Genesis Hypurr” NFT last month as part of Hyperliquid’s community rewards program for early platform users. The NFT was sold yesterday on the secondary market to a prominent crypto whale, highlighting the surging valuations in the DeFi infrastructure space. Platform Growth Drives Value Hyperliquid, which launched its mainnet in early 2024, has seen exponential growth in trading volume, reaching $12.3 billion in monthly transactions. The platform’s native HYPR token has gained 340% since January, contributing to the heightened interest in its ecosystem assets. “What we’re witnessing is the materialization of value from early platform adoption,” explains Sarah Chen, Head of DeFi Research at Digital Asset Capital Management. “These astronomical NFT sales aren’t just speculative – they represent genuine belief in the protocol’s long-term potential and governance rights.” More Than Just Digital Art The Hypurr NFTs, unlike traditional digital collectibles, grant holders significant privileges within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including reduced trading fees, enhanced yield opportunities, and voting rights on protocol upgrades. Marcus Rodriguez, Principal at Crypto Ventures Advisory, notes the strategic aspect of the purchase: “At nearly half a million dollars, this acquisition isn’t about the artwork – it’s about securing a position in what could become one of DeFi’s cornerstone protocols. The buyer is essentially betting on Hyperliquid becoming a major player in decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 06:55
Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports. The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” Read more
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:47
Thumzup injects US$2.5M loan into DogeHash

Thumzup injects US$2.5M loan into DogeHash

Thumzup Media loaned US$2.5M to DogeHash to help expand its Dogecoin mining fleet.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 06:44
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano

Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano

Crypto price prediction Today has reviewed XRP, Aster, and Cardano amid a market recovery. Technicals have shown oversold readings, while ETF timelines and platform growth have supported a constructive outlook for potential rebounds and new highs into the coming weeks.
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:35
'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

'$1 Trillion Club' ETF Gives Investors Exposure to Tech Giants—And Bitcoin

A new ETF tracks the performance of Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, and Bitcoin.
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:32
Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Sparks Debate as Lawmakers Weigh State Investment in Digital Assets

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Sparks Debate as Lawmakers Weigh State Investment in Digital Assets

Bitcoin is once again the headline in today’s top crypto news today. The state of Massachusetts is holding a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill, which could push governments closer to holding crypto directly in their treasuries. With this, the market is buzzing, and traders are keeping a close eye on BTC price today […]
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:30
What Happens to Bitcoin If the U.S. Government Shuts Down?

What Happens to Bitcoin If the U.S. Government Shuts Down?

The United States government is deliberating about shutting down from October 1, 2025. If successful, this could affect various sectors in the country. Crypto enthusiasts are also concerned about how the looming government shutdown could impact Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market. What Exactly is a U.S. Government Shutdown? A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass a federal budget or funding bill by a specified deadline. Without that authorization, many agencies would run out of money. Essential operations, such as Social Security or military defense, often continue, but without pay. On the other hand, non-essential services are paused. Government agencies furlough staff, delaying regulatory work. This is not the first time the U.S. government has faced the threat of a shutdown. Since the 1980s, it has faced periodic shutdowns of varying durations. The most recent shutdown occurred in December 2018, during Donald Trump’s first term as president. It lasted for 35 days, ending on January 25, 2019. Notably, this was the longest government shutdown in the country’s history. Fast-forward to the present, and President Trump is warning of an impending shutdown. Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment, saying, “I think we’re headed into a shutdown.” According to data from the prediction platform Polymarket, 89% of bettors believe that the U.S. government shutdown will occur. The potential shutdown stems from a failure to reach an agreement on the federal budget. Democrats are insisting on increased health-care funding, while Republicans favor a short extension through November 21 without those changes. Impact on Crypto The looming government shutdown poses concerns about liquidity, regulation, and sentiment within the crypto market. Since the U.S. government’s actions often have a significant impact on the crypto market, investors are nervous as they see risks in delayed economic data and regulatory uncertainty. If a shutdown occurs, the government would pause the publication of employment and inflation reports. Without those key indicators, it becomes much harder to read the actual condition of the economy and to anticipate what the Fed might do next. Moreover, key agencies such as the SEC and CFTC would operate with minimal staffing during a shutdown. This slows down decisions on crypto rules, approvals, and enforcement. For instance, the CLARITY Act and related bills already slated for debate may get pushed for later. For projects and investors awaiting regulatory clarity, this means prolonged uncertainty. In other words, a shutdown would effectively pause many day-to-day functions, and the financial world braces for impact. How Will Bitcoin React?  Bitcoin does not depend on Congress to run, but it still dances to the rhythm of sentiment, liquidity, and policy clarity. With uncertainty rising, traders tend to pull back, making leveraged positions more vulnerable. A researcher writing under the pseudonym Zac described the potential shutdown as “political theater with short-term costs, but no lasting market damage.” He added: “Shutdowns trigger short-term volatility, liquidity stress, and delayed regulation. Equities rebound strongly. BTC moves harder both ways: deeper liquidity shocks, sharper post-rally.” The crypto market has weathered through various U.S. government shutdowns. In October 2013, a 16-day closure coincided with the rise of BTC from approximately $132 to $151, representing a 14% gain. But that positive trend is not guaranteed. During the longest U.S. shutdown between 2018 and 2019, the value of BTC declined. It fell approximately 6%, dropping from about $3,802 to $3,575. In view of this, Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, noted that Bitcoin was in an entirely different market during the shutdowns in 2013 and 2018. He added that BTC today looks more like it did in 2013 than in 2018. Notably, even before a shutdown happens, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are already showing signs of stress. The apex asset has dropped and recovered in response to lingering concerns about shutdowns. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at 114,300, representing a 0.05% increase over the past 24 hours. Overall, Bitcoin may see increased volatility if the government eventually shuts down. However, prices and sentiment are likely to bounce back as fundamentals remain strong.  The post What Happens to Bitcoin If the U.S. Government Shuts Down? appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/10/01 06:14
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33

Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Fxstreet2025/10/01 05:35
