Why Jalen Williams’ Offseason Setback Might Actually Be His Breakthrough

The post Why Jalen Williams’ Offseason Setback Might Actually Be His Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – FEBRUARY 27: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center on February 27, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been an unusual offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising superstar, Jalen Williams. But it’s been a summer that might end up being the catalyst for him emerging as a top-10 player in the entire NBA very soon. After a breakout 2024-25 season that saw him become an NBA All-Star, All-Defensive Second Team selection, and All-NBA Third Teamer, Williams spent his offseason recovering from wrist surgery on his dominant right hand. What appeared to be a setback could quietly evolve into the kind of developmental leap that changes a career. Coming off a year where he officially cemented himself as a top-25 player in the league, Williams is on the verge of entering that top-10 conversation if he takes another step forward. He’s one of the league’s most well-rounded young stars, capable of impacting the game at both ends, and he spent this summer becoming a global face of the sport. From traveling the world with adidas to gracing the cover of SLAM Magazine, his profile has exploded. But what’s made this offseason so fascinating isn’t the fame or the accolades. It’s the fact that he hasn’t been able to use his right hand. Following Oklahoma City’s championship run, it was revealed that Williams had been playing through a significant wrist injury for months, as he had torn his scapholunate ligament. Late in the regular…
Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine

The post Charlotte Roval Provides Non-Playoff Drivers An Opportunity To Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shane Van Gisbergen (#13 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet) leads the field to the green flag during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 on October 13, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Non-playoff drivers are preparing to play spoiler at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend. With Round of 12 eliminations on the line, playoff drivers will be vying for stage points throughout the race. This means the 12 drivers who are still in the playoffs may not have great finishes, but they will tally up points throughout the day to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 8. At the same time, non-playoff drivers will have a great opportunity to make the most of their season late in the going. Drivers who are winless up to this point in the year can suddenly turn things around with a victory at Charlotte Roval. AJ Allmendinger, who won at the Roval in 2023, is a prime candidate to win again this weekend. His Kaulig Racing No. 16 team has been a tad behind at road courses this year. But with his last shot to win while turning left and right, Allmendinger could pick up his fourth career Cup victory. But rookie Shane van Gisbergen, fresh off signing an extension with Trackhouse Racing, did not qualify for the Round of 12. van Gisbergen has dominated at road courses this year, with four victories in his freshman season. However, his lack of experience on ovals proved to be too much to overcome. He’s led 244 laps at road courses this year, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he dominates yet again. However, there are drivers like Kyle Busch and Chris…
The Detroit Pistons Are Determined To Prove Last Season Was No Fluke

The post The Detroit Pistons Are Determined To Prove Last Season Was No Fluke appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 29: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Last season, the Detroit Pistons won 30 more games (44) than they did in the previous season (14). That is good for the sixth-best single-season improvement in NBA history; an extraordinary accomplishment, and one that the whole organization should be proud of. Since this has only happened six times in NBA history, this clearly is a unique occurrence. But what isn’t so rare is the concept of a team coming out of nowhere to take the league by shock. In 2021-22, the Chicago Bulls won 46 games and made it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 – just one season after winning 31 games. The following season, the Sacramento Kings won 48 games – 18 more than they did the season before – and snapped their historic playoff drought. Unfortunately, both of those teams failed to build off their success in the following season. In fact, neither of them has made the postseason since then. The Pistons have a similar example in their recent history. In 2015-16, the Pistons went from a 32-win team to a 44-win one, made the playoffs, and looked like a future up-and-coming team in the Eastern Conference. But just like those other teams we referenced, that success was short-lived, and they didn’t make it back to the playoffs again until 2019. No Longer The Hunters All these tall tales represent a common theme in…
FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for Dogecoin Users in 2025

The post FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for Dogecoin Users in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the continuous innovation of cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE), once a joke online, has become one of the world’s most popular digital currencies. Its unique appeal lies in its accessible culture, vast user base, and unexpected market potential. It is also a real-world payment tool. However, Dogecoin’s price fluctuates significantly, and relying solely on the bid-ask spread cannot meet the needs of all investors. More and more holders are seeking ways to participate in mining with lower entry barriers and structured contracts. The emergence of FuturoMining, a leading global cloud mining platform, offers a new solution for DOGE enthusiasts. Security and Sustainability Trust and security are paramount in the mining industry. FuturoMining understands this and prioritizes user safety. FuturoMining is committed to transparency and legality, prioritizing transparency and security, allowing users to focus on participation. All mining operations utilize clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and supports sustainable operations, ensuring that every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits. Why choose FuturoMining? Examples of its platform benefits: Daily settlement of contracts. No additional service or management fees. The platform supports settlement in over nine cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. affiliate program with commission-based incentives McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support. Sign up and receive an instant $18 credit. How to get started with FuturoMining? Step 1: Register an Account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. Upon registration, you’ll receive an $18 signup bonus, which can be used to purchase $18 contracts, providing daily settlement of $0.72. This program provides users with free cloud mining services with no financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a Mining Contract FuturoMining offers a variety of mining contracts, including…
Brian Quintenz’s CFTC nomination withdrawn

The post Brian Quintenz’s CFTC nomination withdrawn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to serve as a board member and chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.  “Being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life,” Quintenz said. “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration. I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.” The development follows recent reports that the White House is considering additional candidates to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as the confirmation process for Brian Quintenz to lead the regulator had not made significant progress. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Quintenz has encountered a roadblock to his nomination due to political pressure and lobbying from high-profile crypto executives, led by the Winklevoss brothers. The withdrawal ends a remarkable series of developments for a nominee who was once considered all but certain to be confirmed. The former CFTC commissioner, with experience at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and the prediction market startup Kalshi, had enjoyed strong backing from both the cryptocurrency sector and traditional finance. CFTC leadership race heats up as crypto policy stakes rise The CFTC plays a crucial role in regulating cryptocurrency markets. The Senate Agriculture Committee oversees nominations for the agency, including oversight of digital asset market developments. The agency, which is responsible for overseeing trillions of dollars in swaps trading, is poised to gain more influence over digital assets under legislation being considered in Congress. Quintenz’s nomination, announced at the beginning of the year, was initially praised by sections of the crypto industry as he already works actively in the…
Detroit Tigers Take Cleveland Guardians Game One Of Wild Card Series

The post Detroit Tigers Take Cleveland Guardians Game One Of Wild Card Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers speaks with the media following game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images The Cleveland Guardians had a record of eight wins, five losses against the Detroit Tigers this season. The Guardians and Tigers tied for the American League Central Division Championship. In the Major League Baseball postseason system, if teams are tied, the records of head-to head games serve as the tiebreaker. As a result of their eight victories, Cleveland won the American League Central, and played the Tigers, an American League Wild Card team, in the best of three-game Wild Card Series. In a 1:08PM game September 30, Detroit defeated Cleveland, 2-1, in a nail-biter at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. Twists And Turns: There were some fascinating twists and outcomes to the first of three potential playoff games in the Guardians-Tigers series. CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Chase DeLauter #34 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Grace Hoppel/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images 1- Cleveland promoted prized rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter to the Wild Card roster. The left-handed hitting DeLauter, 23, has fought injuries in his young career. DeLauter did not play in Game 1, as left-hander Tarik Skubal was on the mound for the Tigers. 2- Cleveland started right-handed hitting Jhonkensy Noel at first base, a position he played only nine times this season. Noel hit 8th for Cleveland, and struck out all three times he came to the plate. Noel also made a costly error…
5 Netflix Favorite Series Returning With New Seasons Before The End Of 2025

The post 5 Netflix Favorite Series Returning With New Seasons Before The End Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX There’s just something special about the return of a favorite television series. It’s like reuniting with old friends and catching up on their lives! Netflix has some of its best shows returning with new seasons before the end of the year. There’s the perfect mix of comedy, drama, mystery, and sci-fi, and there’s one through line between them all: Love. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Rory Kinnear, and David Gyasi in ‘The Diplomat’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX The Diplomat (October 16 with 8 Episodes) Season three is incredible! This show has a very specific cadence, and watching the actors speak their lines is almost like watching a dance, but with words. Get ready for another (extremely) fast-paced and wild ride from creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Debora Cahn. The last time we spoke, Cahn reflected on season two’s premiere smack in the middle of the 2024 presidential election as President Donald Trump took office for the second time. In season three, things unravel in the most surprising ways, both within the halls of the White House and across the pond. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the new season: Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want when she gets the opportunity to juggle two high-profile roles at once. If anyone can do it, it’s her! She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate dives…
Qatar’s Largest Bank Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain Platform for USD Transfers

The post Qatar’s Largest Bank Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain Platform for USD Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 29, 2025 17:18 In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has ann… Qatar’s Digital Banking Evolution Takes Major Leap Forward In a groundbreaking move that signals the growing mainstream adoption of blockchain technology in traditional banking, Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced its integration with JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain platform for cross-border USD transactions, becoming the first Middle Eastern financial institution to embrace this technology at scale. The strategic partnership, valued at an estimated $420 million, promises to reduce international payment processing times from the current standard of 2-3 business days to under 10 minutes, while significantly lowering transaction costs for both the bank and its customers. Transforming Regional Banking Infrastructure QNB’s implementation of JPMorgan’s blockchain solution comes at a crucial time when Middle Eastern financial institutions are actively seeking to modernize their payment infrastructure. The bank’s decision follows a successful six-month pilot program that processed over $2.5 billion in transactions, achieving a 97% reduction in processing time and an estimated 35% decrease in operational costs. “This isn’t just about adopting new technology – it’s about fundamentally restructuring how cross-border payments work in the region,” explains Sarah Al-Mahmoud, Head of Digital Transformation at QNB. “We’re looking at potential annual savings of $150 million in operational costs while dramatically improving our customers’ experience.” Impact on Global Banking Landscape The move represents a significant shift in the Gulf region’s approach to financial technology innovation. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform, which has processed over $300 billion in transactions globally since its launch, has been gaining traction among major financial institutions worldwide. Michael Davidson, Global Head of Blockchain Solutions at JPMorgan, emphasizes the broader implications: “QNB’s integration with Onyx represents a pivotal moment…
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025

Claude Predicts has mapped scenarios for XRP, Cardano, and Ethereum amid firmer U.S. oversight, ETF flows, and onchain trends. Bitcoin has neared its ATH, while technical patterns and policy moves have supported expectations for renewed altcoin strength.
Meteora DEX formally confirmed its token generation event (TGE) and airdrop for its native MET token

Meteora, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity protocol based on the Solana blockchain, has officially confirmed that its token generation event (TGE) for the native $MET token will occur this October.  The announcement marks a major milestone, as $MET is expected to serve as a governance and utility token, enabling voting on protocol decisions, […]
