The Detroit Pistons Are Determined To Prove Last Season Was No Fluke

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 29: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Last season, the Detroit Pistons won 30 more games (44) than they did in the previous season (14). That is good for the sixth-best single-season improvement in NBA history; an extraordinary accomplishment, and one that the whole organization should be proud of. Since this has only happened six times in NBA history, this clearly is a unique occurrence. But what isn't so rare is the concept of a team coming out of nowhere to take the league by shock. In 2021-22, the Chicago Bulls won 46 games and made it to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 – just one season after winning 31 games. The following season, the Sacramento Kings won 48 games – 18 more than they did the season before – and snapped their historic playoff drought. Unfortunately, both of those teams failed to build off their success in the following season. In fact, neither of them has made the postseason since then. The Pistons have a similar example in their recent history. In 2015-16, the Pistons went from a 32-win team to a 44-win one, made the playoffs, and looked like a future up-and-coming team in the Eastern Conference. But just like those other teams we referenced, that success was short-lived, and they didn't make it back to the playoffs again until 2019. No Longer The Hunters All these tall tales represent a common theme in…