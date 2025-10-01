Burza MEXC
1000x Crypto in Q4 2025: MoonBull Presale Crosses $180K as Cronos Expands on AWS and Solana Faces ETF Delay
What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in lift-off while most folks are still scrolling? The hunt for […] The post 1000x Crypto in Q4 2025: MoonBull Presale Crosses $180K as Cronos Expands on AWS and Solana Faces ETF Delay appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 08:45
OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App
The post OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ChatGPT’s “instant checkout” with Shopify and Etsy draws scrutiny for turning AI into a retail gatekeeper. OpenAI’s new Sora app showcases endless AI-made videos, prompting criticism of “infinite slop” feeds. Data centers driving energy prices up 267% stoke unease over AI’s economic and environmental toll. OpenAI is facing mounting criticism after unveiling two major initiatives this week—one expanding its artificial intelligence technology into online shopping, the other into short-form video content—moves that critics say reflect a growing shift from research ambitions to commercial dominance. On Monday, Chief Executive Sam Altman announced a partnership with Shopify, Etsy, and Stripe that will allow U.S. users of the company’s ChatGPT chatbot to make purchases directly within conversations. The “instant checkout” feature enables consumers to search for products, view recommendations, and complete transactions without leaving the app. And today, OpenAI launched Sora 2, its latest video-generation model. The app, called simply Sora, resembles TikTok and features a vertical feed of AI-generated clips. Both announcements have sparked swift and widespread backlash, from technologists and environmental advocates to longtime supporters of the company. Critics argue the dual moves suggest a pivot away from OpenAI’s founding mission of advancing safe and broadly beneficial artificial intelligence, toward one centered on retail integration and viral entertainment. Mounting disillusionment The reaction underscores growing disillusionment not only with OpenAI, but also with other large tech platforms pursuing similar strategies. Meta Platforms Inc., which recently rolled out its own AI-generated content feed—derisively nicknamed a “slop machine” by users—has faced comparable criticism for flooding social networks with synthetic media. Together, the two developments have become emblematic of a broader unease within the technology sector: that AI companies, once heralded for breakthroughs in reasoning and automation, are now focused on producing easily monetized but low-value content while driving up costs across the digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:35
Sixers Preparing For Life Both With And Without Joel Embiid
The post Sixers Preparing For Life Both With And Without Joel Embiid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 01: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles a ball while wearing street clothes on the bench during the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on March 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia 76ers had a season to forget in 2024-25. A tidal wave of injuries sent them crashing to a 24-58 record, their worst since the “Process” Sixers of the mid-2010s. This offseason, the Sixers set out to get younger and more dynamic by signing the likes of Trendon Watford, Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker in free agency and selecting VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, they still have a 7-foot elephant in the room in the form of star center Joel Embiid, who missed 63 games last year largely due to a lingering left knee injury. On Friday, Embiid told reporters that he’s in a much better place heading into this season. “This time last year, going into training camp, I didn’t really know what was possible and what I was gonna be able to do,” Embiid said. “I didn’t end up doing much. This time is a different story.” However, he made it clear that as much as he’d like to play all 82 regular-season games, he’s fully expecting to miss time at some point. “I wanna be honest as possible,” he said. “I think, going forward, we’re just gonna listen to the body. I’ll be honest and say that it’s gonna be unpredictable at times, and that’s OK. We’ve gotta work with that. We’ve gotta take it day-by-day and go from there.” Team president Daryl Morey echoed those comments when a reporter asked when he expected…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:24
U.S. Federal Government Shutdown Set to Begin Wednesday
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-government-shutdown-2025/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:58
Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel
The post Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: A billboard near Old Trafford shows a picture of Sir Jim Ratcliffe above the words ‘Welcome To Manchester’ prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images After its encouraging 2-1 victory over Chelsea with a harrowing defeat in West London, Manchester United came crashing down to Earth. Brentford might only be a couple of postcodes down from the Blues, but in terms of the value of the players in their lineup, they are light-years away. Ruben Amorim’s team was trailing by two goals with barely a quarter of the game elapsed and the Red Devils suffered a galling 1-3 loss, prompting the same questions about the manager’s method and use of talent. However, when asked about the role his tactics played after the game, the Portuguese coach wasn’t impressed. “It is always the same, when we win it’s not the system, when you lose it’s the system,” he told the media. “I think it’s more that we play this game like Brentford wants to play this game. With long balls, we kick the balls, second balls, and we never settle down in our game. “We never play our game. We never pushed the opponent; every time they recovered the ball. We suffered two goals like that. I think the penalty could change things, but my overall view of the game is that we never settled down, we didn’t have control of the game.” Asked how he might alter this grimly familiar pattern, Amorim, unsurprisingly, suggested it was hard work rather than any change to his philosophy. “You work on everything – work on everything,” he said. “The frustration is that the goals today, we…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:57
Government Set To Shut Down As Senate Rejects Measure To Keep It Open
The post Government Set To Shut Down As Senate Rejects Measure To Keep It Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The federal government is hours away from shutting down after Congress failed to reach a last-minute funding agreement, with Republicans and Democrats still appearing nowhere near a deal as President Donald Trump predicts a shutdown is “probably likely.” President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Senate on Tuesday again did not pass legislation known as a “continuing resolution” that would stave off a shutdown by allowing the government to operate under its existing budget through Nov. 21, after the legislation failed to pass the upper chamber earlier this year. The Republican-backed measure was rejected in a 55-45 vote, which fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the Senate, with three members of the Democratic caucus voting alongside Republicans. The vote came after President Donald Trump said Tuesday it’s “probably likely,” but not “inevitable” there will be a shutdown at midnight Tuesday. The House already passed the GOP-backed proposal in a 217-212 vote, but it needs the support of at least seven Democrats to move through the Senate. The major factor dividing Republicans and Democrats is Democrats’ demand for an extension of federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have accused Democrats of forcing a shutdown and alleged they want undocumented immigrants to have access to public healthcare benefits (though they’re not legally allowed to). The potential shutdown comes after Trump met with Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on Monday and made no progress toward reaching an agreement, with both sides emerging…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:51
Analyst Predicts Raydium (RAY) Price Could Double Soon – Here’s the Condition
Raydium price is starting to capture attention again after a detailed analysis by market expert Ali suggested that the token could be primed for a major move. On his basis, the price could hit up to $6.50, but only if one key support level can hold. This is forecasted as the larger Solana ecosystem is
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:30
South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Kimchi Coins Losing Out to International Rivals – Report
South Koreans are increasingly turning to overseas crypto exchanges, with trading volumes on domestic platforms dropping, a new report has found.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:30
IG Group Secures UK Crypto Asset License from FCA
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ig-group-fca-crypto-license/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:27
Top Presale Cryptos in 2025 Setting New Standards: BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-presale-cryptos-in-2025-blockdag-best-wallet-maxi-doge-hyper/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:00
