Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel

The post Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: A billboard near Old Trafford shows a picture of Sir Jim Ratcliffe above the words ‘Welcome To Manchester’ prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images After its encouraging 2-1 victory over Chelsea with a harrowing defeat in West London, Manchester United came crashing down to Earth. Brentford might only be a couple of postcodes down from the Blues, but in terms of the value of the players in their lineup, they are light-years away. Ruben Amorim’s team was trailing by two goals with barely a quarter of the game elapsed and the Red Devils suffered a galling 1-3 loss, prompting the same questions about the manager’s method and use of talent. However, when asked about the role his tactics played after the game, the Portuguese coach wasn’t impressed. “It is always the same, when we win it’s not the system, when you lose it’s the system,” he told the media. “I think it’s more that we play this game like Brentford wants to play this game. With long balls, we kick the balls, second balls, and we never settle down in our game. “We never play our game. We never pushed the opponent; every time they recovered the ball. We suffered two goals like that. I think the penalty could change things, but my overall view of the game is that we never settled down, we didn’t have control of the game.” Asked how he might alter this grimly familiar pattern, Amorim, unsurprisingly, suggested it was hard work rather than any change to his philosophy. “You work on everything – work on everything,” he said. “The frustration is that the goals today, we…