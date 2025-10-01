Burza MEXC
A whale bought 22.6 million XPL spot and opened a long position of 12.98 million XPL with 2x leverage.
PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the address that used 33 million USDC to purchase 24.295 million XPL four days ago, pushing XPL up 30% on the same day, transferred the last 31.525 million USDC in the address to Hyperliquid 8 hours ago, and then took a two-pronged approach with spot contracts: using 23.41 million USDC to buy 22.6 million XPL spot at an average price of US$1.03; and using 2x leverage to open a long position of 12.98 million XPL at an opening price of US$1.02.
XPL
$0.9596
+0.30%
USDC
$0.9993
-0.01%
PANews
2025/10/01 08:33
The US Senate failed to pass the appropriations bill, and the White House announced that the government would shut down.
PANews reported on October 1st that the White House has officially declared an impending government shutdown after the US Senate failed to pass a Republican-backed spending bill intended to keep federal agencies operating until November 21st. A memo released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) stated that current federal funding levels "will expire tonight at 11:59 PM." The memo stated, "Unfortunately, Democratic senators are blocking passage of HR 5371 in the Senate with their unreasonable policy demands, including $1 trillion in new spending." The OMB instructed affected agencies to immediately initiate their orderly shutdown plans, stating that the duration of the shutdown is difficult to predict due to the uncertainty of how long Democrats will maintain their unsustainable stance.
WHITE
$0.0002966
-6.31%
HOUSE
$0.008364
+6.33%
PANews
2025/10/01 08:23
Fintech company Brex plans to launch stablecoin payment platform
PANews reported on October 1 that according to Bloomberg, financial technology company Brex plans to launch a stablecoin payment platform in response to market demand. It is reported that when companies accept stablecoin payments, the funds will be converted into US dollars and deposited into their Brex accounts.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:19
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years, Joins Board
David “JoelKatz” Schwartz, one of the most recognizable names in crypto, announced he will step down from his day-to-day duties as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer by the end of this year. In a post reflecting on his 40-year career, Schwartz shared how his path took him from consulting for the NSA to watching Bitcoin’s early […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/01 08:04
Ethereum & ADA Face Price Dips While BlockDAG Races Ahead With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership!
Volatility continues to keep traders on edge as Ethereum’s (ETH) price struggles to break major resistance despite widespread adoption, leaving […] The post Ethereum & ADA Face Price Dips While BlockDAG Races Ahead With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership! appeared first on Coindoo.
ADA
$0.8723
+3.51%
ALPINE
$1.4963
-29.78%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 08:00
BWT Alpine F1® Deal Locked, $415M Raised: Why BlockDAG’s Proof of Adoption Makes It the Most In-Demand Crypto Today!
See how meme coins chased hype with short F1 deals and failed, while BlockDAG raised $415M, shipped 20k+ miners, and secured a BWT Alpine F1® deal: is it the best crypto to buy now?
ALPINE
$1.4963
-29.78%
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
MEME
$0.002545
+3.66%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 08:00
Why Ethereum Game ‘The Sandbox’ Is Launching Its Own Chain
The post Why Ethereum Game ‘The Sandbox’ Is Launching Its Own Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own layer-2 network. SANDChain aims to be the core infrastructure built to empower the creator economy on-chain. The network will use The Sandbox’s SAND token as its native gas and utility token. Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own creator-focused blockchain called SANDChain, an Ethereum layer-2 network built with the ZK Stack. SANDChain aims to become the home for creators on-chain, enabling them to own their content, generate money from their identities, and manage their communities without losing out to the platforms they create on. “By leveraging The Sandbox’s existing ecosystem, which includes over 8 million users, 400+ brand partnerships, and the SAND token, we’re laying the foundation for the ‘Creator Nation’: a decentralized economy designed to empower creativity at scale,” The Sandbox co-founder and SANDChain ambassador Sébastian Borget told Decrypt. “For game creators, including on The Sandbox metaverse but more broadly across the App Store, this means being able to launch loyalty points, quests and game tokens without having to worry [about] seconds-to-minute-long transaction validations.” The layer-2 network will be powered by three value layers: SANDpoints to track network reputation and loyalty, Creator Points for support of creators and access to their respective tokens, and Creator Tokens—tradable assets that are tied to creator’s brands. “SANDchain is about giving creators a financial foundation, not just a following,” said The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung, in a statement. “The Sandbox is thrilled to partner with The SANDChain Foundation to build SANDchain and provide creators with funding rails, automated revenue management, and ways to turn audience support into tangible growth.” The network will utilize the Sandbox’s SAND token as its native gas token, ultimately enhancing the utility of the token which will power its patron and creator vaults—core…
WHY
$0.00000003236
+12.40%
GAME
$36.4905
+1.41%
COM
$0.013723
-4.82%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:47
Visa Targets Legacy Payments With Bold Stablecoin Liquidity Pilot
Visa’s groundbreaking pilot is propelling global payments into a new era, merging stablecoin rails with its massive network to deliver instant liquidity, lower costs and unprecedented cross-border efficiency. New Visa Direct Pilot Sets Stage for Instant Global Payouts With Stablecoin Rails Global financial infrastructure is increasingly shifting toward blockchain-based solutions, as legacy systems struggle to […]
ERA
$0.5561
+1.33%
CROSS
$0.23157
-3.24%
STAGE
$0.0000449
-1.75%
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:45
Crypto Poker Site CoinPoker To Host First-Ever PLO Cash Game Championship
The world’s number one crypto poker site, CoinPoker, is spicing things up for game grinders this October with the launch of the first-ever PLO Cash Game World Championship (CGWC). Inspired by the tremendous success recorded in the previous editions, this championship will run for a period of four weeks, from October 6 to November 2, […]
EVER
$0.01875
+2.73%
GAME
$36.4905
+1.41%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 06:31
Best iPhone Poker Sites for Real-Money Play in 2025
Playing poker on mobile devices, especially iPhones, is quickly becoming the norm due to the flexibility and convenience it offers. In particular, iPhone poker sites offer players the ability to play anytime, anywhere, even while on the go, combining the excitement of the game with the convenience of modern technology. In this article, we will […]
REAL
$0.08081
+3.80%
PLAY
$0.04174
+0.55%
MOBILE
$0.0003529
+1.11%
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 06:19
