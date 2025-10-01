Why Ethereum Game ‘The Sandbox’ Is Launching Its Own Chain

In brief Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own layer-2 network. SANDChain aims to be the core infrastructure built to empower the creator economy on-chain. The network will use The Sandbox's SAND token as its native gas and utility token. Ethereum gaming metaverse The Sandbox will soon have its own creator-focused blockchain called SANDChain, an Ethereum layer-2 network built with the ZK Stack. SANDChain aims to become the home for creators on-chain, enabling them to own their content, generate money from their identities, and manage their communities without losing out to the platforms they create on. "By leveraging The Sandbox's existing ecosystem, which includes over 8 million users, 400+ brand partnerships, and the SAND token, we're laying the foundation for the 'Creator Nation': a decentralized economy designed to empower creativity at scale," The Sandbox co-founder and SANDChain ambassador Sébastian Borget told Decrypt. "For game creators, including on The Sandbox metaverse but more broadly across the App Store, this means being able to launch loyalty points, quests and game tokens without having to worry [about] seconds-to-minute-long transaction validations." The layer-2 network will be powered by three value layers: SANDpoints to track network reputation and loyalty, Creator Points for support of creators and access to their respective tokens, and Creator Tokens—tradable assets that are tied to creator's brands. "SANDchain is about giving creators a financial foundation, not just a following," said The Sandbox CEO Robby Yung, in a statement. "The Sandbox is thrilled to partner with The SANDChain Foundation to build SANDchain and provide creators with funding rails, automated revenue management, and ways to turn audience support into tangible growth." ﻿ The network will utilize the Sandbox's SAND token as its native gas token, ultimately enhancing the utility of the token which will power its patron and creator vaults—core…