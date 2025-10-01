Burza MEXC
Ionic Digital: As of the end of last year, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth approximately $271.8 million
PANews reported on October 1 that according to Businesswire, digital infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining company Ionic Digital released its 2024 financial performance report, disclosing that its net income for fiscal year 2024 was US$40.1 million. As of December 31, 2024, it held 2,393.4 bitcoins, worth US$271.8 million. In addition, the company also disclosed that its Bitcoin mining revenue reached US$138.4 million last year.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:44
US-listed company RYVYL signs merger agreement and receives over $30 million in Bitcoin investment
PANews reported on October 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company RYVYL announced that it has signed a merger agreement with Web3 digital media SaaS technology company RTB Digital (Roundtable). The latter will inject more than US$30 million worth of Bitcoin into the merged company to strengthen its balance sheet. It is reported that RYVYL shares in the new company account for 15.15%, and RTB Digital shareholders account for 84.85%. The new company will conduct business under the name "RTB Digital, Inc (Roundtable)".
PANews
2025/10/01 08:43
SEC Suspends Trading in Crypto-Driven QMMM After 1,000% Price Explosion
The post SEC Suspends Trading in Crypto-Driven QMMM After 1,000% Price Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QMMM Holdings lit up the market with a 1,000% surge after unveiling a bold crypto treasury and AI-blockchain strategy, prompting swift SEC intervention over volatility concerns. SEC Suspends QMMM Trading After Explosive Crypto Treasury Sparks Massive Rally Regulators are intensifying oversight of volatile equities tied to cryptocurrency ventures, underscoring growing concern about manipulation in digital […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-suspends-trading-in-crypto-driven-qmmm-after-1000-price-explosion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:25
Coinbase CEO: We will push the scale of Coinbase's on-chain lending to $100 billion
PANews reported on October 1 that Coinbase issued a statement saying that the amount of on-chain lending generated through Coinbase has reached 1 billion US dollars. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the next goal is to push the on-chain lending amount to 100 billion US dollars, achieve hockey stick-like growth, and promote the development of the on-chain economy.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:10
Chainlink and Swift Unlock Seamless Tokenized Fund Workflows to Revolutionize the $100T Fund Industry
Chainlink and Swift announce a radical integration with CRE, allowing financial institutions to run tokenized fund workflows out of the existing systems.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 08:10
Pendle clarified that it had not been attacked and all funds were safe
PANews reported on October 1st that in response to an attacker who minted and then sold PT/YT tokens, Pendle issued a statement on the X platform clarifying that the protocol itself had not been attacked, all funds were safe, and that the incident may have been caused by a single user's wallet being stolen.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:01
White House withdraws Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead CFTC
The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead the CFTC.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 08:00
ETH & ADA Dip While BDAG Secures F1 Deal
The post ETH & ADA Dip While BDAG Secures F1 Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how Ethereum stalls and Cardano struggles as BlockDAG raises $411M, secures BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal, and positions itself as the top crypto to buy in 2025. Volatility continues to keep traders on edge as Ethereum’s (ETH) price struggles to break major resistance despite widespread adoption, leaving many frustrated by its sideways movement. Cardano (ADA) is facing similar challenges, with price updates showing repeated battles near support and resistance levels, hinting at consolidation instead of decisive growth. BlockDAG (BDAG)’s partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is not a mere promotional stunt but a statement of intent, presenting BlockDAG as a key blockchain protocol that connects cutting-edge technology with global sports audiences. This strategic and well-timed alliance positions BlockDAG as the top crypto to buy in 2025, proving that the project combines both vision and flawless execution. BlockDAG’s Strategic BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Unlike most crypto-sports partnerships that focus on exchanges seeking exposure or meme coins chasing attention, BlockDAG has taken a far more calculated step by becoming the Exclusive Layer One Blockchain Partner of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. This is not a play for short-term hype; it’s about integrating blockchain technology with one of the most competitive sports in existence. This approach highlights credibility over mere sponsorship, setting this deal apart as one of the boldest moves of the year. The difference is in the value offered. Fans will not just see another logo during a race; they will be part of a deeper experience with tech-driven integrations. From interactive fan simulators at Grand Prix events to hackathons and Web3 tools that engage communities, BlockDAG is introducing blockchain utility in motorsports in a way few have done before. This combination of technological infrastructure and sports engagement makes BlockDAG one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:00
Crypto Whales are Buying LTC, SPX, ONDO For October Gains
The post Crypto Whales are Buying LTC, SPX, ONDO For October Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first half of September saw an uptick in trading activity. Many assets capitalized on the improved sentiment, climbing to local peaks as buy-side pressure strengthened across the market. However, momentum began to shift gradually on September 14. As demand for Bitcoin weakened, bearish pressure spilled into the broader market and dampened overall sentiment. Despite the slowdown, large investors have used the opportunity to increase their holdings of certain assets, positioning themselves for potential gains in October. Litecoin (LTC) Sponsored At the time of writing, Layer-1 (L1) coin LTC trades at $65, down 5% in the last 30 days. This has provided an accumulation window, as whales appear to be betting on a recovery in the coming weeks. According to Sanmtiment, whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 tokens have accumulated 300,000 LTC valued at approximately $31.6 million over the past month. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. LTC Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment If this accumulation persists into the new months, it could push the coin’s price past the resistance at $109.91 and toward $119.47. LTC Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored On the other hand, if the bears strengthen their grip, they could force a dip toward $98.43. SPX6900 (SPX) Decentralized meme coin SPX is another altcoin that crypto whales are accumulating for potential gains in the coming month. The altcoin’s value is down nearly 15% in the past month, opening the door for strategic accumulation by some of its largest holders. Per Santiment, addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million SPX tokens have snapped up 23.04 million coins in the past 10 days alone, indicating the growing conviction among this cohort of investors. SPX Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment Sponsored If this buying trend continues,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:56
Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo
TLDR: Tether’s WDK wallet demo showed reusable UI components, non-custodial design, and DeFi features ready for integration. CEO Paolo Ardoino said WDK supports multi-platform builds across desktop and mobile with strong security audits. WDK allows developers to clone, customize, and release wallets with USDT support and DeFi lending and swapping. Tether confirmed plans to open [...] The post Tether Pushes DeFi Frontline With New WDK Template Wallet Demo appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 07:51
